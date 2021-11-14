How often are you cleaning your makeup brushes? Here’s a quick guide

People generally use makeup brushes to blend in that foundation, apply eyeshadow to that crease, dust that highlight on your cheekbones — almost on a daily basis. Makeup brushes and sponges are what we call the ‘backbone’ of your makeup routine. The way they give such an airbrush effect on the skin, finishes that your fingers alone can’t achieve. So we won’t be surprised to know if you have quite a number of these makeup brushes pilling up at the corner of your vanity table. But here’s the big question: how often are you cleaning them?

Naturally, we’ll reach out for a new brush or sponge whenever we’re going in with a different shade or foundation — that’s normal because we wouldn’t want the shades and formulas to mix — until you realise we’ve run out of new ones to use. But that shouldn’t be the signal of when you should start cleaning them.

Wash them once a week — at minimum

Face brushes; foundation and concealer brushes, and sponges should be washed at least once a week. When you use them on your entire face, it’s best to keep them as clean as possible. If these brushes and sponges are left out too long, product will build up — same goes to bacteria, oils, dust and germs. Just imagine swirling them around your skin. So, it is most ideal to wash them once a week so keep them clean and ready-to-use.

As for eyeshadow brushes, clean them at least twice a month. They go around your eyes so it’s also best to keep them as clean and bacteria-free as possible. The other brushes; contour, blush, highlight and lip brushes should be washed at least once a month.

What’s the best way to wash them?

Soap — naturally. There are dozens of brush/sponge cleansers in the market (we’ve listed down five for you below to make things a bit easier). If any of the options aren’t available, mild soap solutions like the ones made for babies are also a great alternative. The brush’s bristles are actually quite fragile, so it’s best to keep any harsh chemicals away from them. Its bristles might fall and reduce its lifespan, which is what you’re trying to avoid so you don’t have to keep rushing out and buy new brushes too frequently.

Load up the brush or sponge with soap and start swishing them around on the surface of your palm — even better if you have a brush cleaning mat. Basically, the varied textures (the bumps and lines) will dislodge the makeup and dirt for easy cleaning. Rinse them with water using the same method.

Hang it to dry

The best way to dry your brushes is to hang them upside down. Drying them standing or lying down will damage your brushes. Excess water from the bristles will drip downwards and into the head of the brush; which will weaken the glue that’s holding the bristles and it’ll start falling out.

And in no time, you get clean, bacteria and germ-free makeup brushes that will not cause any breakouts.

Here are a few helpers that make sure your makeup brushes are sparkling and clean:

Makeup Forever Instant Brush Cleanser, Rs 1,800

Estee Lauder Gentle Complete Brush Cleanser, Rs 2,950

M.A.C Brush Cleanser, Rs 1,050

Makeup Eraser Glove 2 Pack – Makeup Brush Cleaner, Rs 2,250

Sigma Beauty Sigma Spa Express Brush Cleaning Mat, Rs 2,200

StylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer, Rs 6,990

Sephora Solid Brush Cleaner, Rs 1,250