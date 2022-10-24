Dead Barbie to Zombie: Iconic Halloween makeup ideas for spooky season

Whether you want to go full Joker with face paint or keep it cool with a little faux vampire blood, Halloween makeup is always there to save the day. It’s inexpensive, simple, and can save even the most dreadful costume. Plus, if you’re not quite ready to attend a crowded bar crawl or house party, makeup is a great way to add a bit of spooky spirit to a movie night or a casual dinner party. We’ve put together a list of Halloween makeup ideas for every need and skill level.

Halloween makeup ideas to try this spooky season

Instagram provides the majority of our ideas every year, but it is especially useful for makeup inspiration this time of year. We selected the finest Halloween makeup ideas that have appeared on our feeds throughout the years, from pop culture moments to meticulously crafted, over-the-top Halloween costumes based on true works of art. We also have makeup tutorials for classic looks if you want to try your hand at creating them yourself.

Butterfly Eyes

Butterfly eyeliner was one of the trendiest beauty fads on TikTok and Instagram, but if you’re more of a minimalist, it could be too much for everyday. Fortunately, it delivers just enough punch for Halloween, so no costume is necessary.

Bridgerton-inspired

This delicate, pink-toned makeup look would certainly wow Lady Whistledown, one can only hope. On the show, the Bridgerton ladies keep it natural and sweet, so imitate their look this Halloween by blending a few rose-toned eyeshadows all over your eyes and cheeks, and keeping your skin super glowy by using an illuminating moisturiser and lots of highlighter on your cheekbones, as YouTuber Sophie Schumann does in the tutorial above.

Bratz Doll

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who played with Barbies and those who played with Bratz dolls. If you’re the latter, this makeup style pays tribute to the most trendy bunch of dolls ever. The lip colours they use are iconic, so go for a bright shade with a lot of gloss.

Classic Joker

If you’re dressing up as a clown for Halloween and want to be creepy but not overly so, this is the look for you.

Julien Calloway