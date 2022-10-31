Affordable to high end: Invest in these hydrating concealers to plump up your undereyes

Finding the ideal undereye concealer that ticks all the boxes — that doesn’t crease and stays fresh all day — may seem hard. While it may take some trial and error to discover the right one for you, knowing your skin type is a big help. Those with dry skin should search for creamy texture formulas that nourish rather than highlight dry, flaky patches. To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of the creamiest, most hydrating concealers that will keep your undereyes plump all day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

According to cosmetic pros, liquid or cream concealers are often your best bet if you have dry skin. These formulas seem very natural on the skin and have long-lasting power on dry skin, allowing them to look flawless throughout the day. You should also search for concealers that include hydrating, skin-loving ingredients. Look for hyaluronic acid, peptides, and vitamin E, which may help level out imperfections.

Get your hands on these best concealers for dry skin

A good concealer can hide, highlight, and clear up any imperfections, making it a real multitasking hero. In fact, concealers have become such a mainstay in most people’s make-up bags that if you’ve discovered the ideal one for you, it’ll take some major convincing to sway you away from a product that you know works. That being said, here’s a round up of the finest concealers for dry skin type.