Affordable to high end: Invest in these hydrating concealers to plump up your undereyes

Finding the ideal undereye concealer that ticks all the boxes — that doesn’t crease and stays fresh all day — may seem hard. While it may take some trial and error to discover the right one for you, knowing your skin type is a big help. Those with dry skin should search for creamy texture formulas that nourish rather than highlight dry, flaky patches. To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of the creamiest, most hydrating concealers that will keep your undereyes plump all day.
According to cosmetic pros, liquid or cream concealers are often your best bet if you have dry skin. These formulas seem very natural on the skin and have long-lasting power on dry skin, allowing them to look flawless throughout the day. You should also search for concealers that include hydrating, skin-loving ingredients. Look for hyaluronic acid, peptides, and vitamin E, which may help level out imperfections.
A good concealer can hide, highlight, and clear up any imperfections, making it a real multitasking hero. In fact, concealers have become such a mainstay in most people’s make-up bags that if you’ve discovered the ideal one for you, it’ll take some major convincing to sway you away from a product that you know works. That being said, here’s a round up of the finest concealers for dry skin type.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer
- Makeup Revolution Conceal & Define Concealer
- NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
- e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrating Camo Concealer
- Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer
- By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Concealer
- Lakme Absolute White Intense Liquid Concealer
- Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
A high-street-hero, and for good reason. This concealer is extremely hydrating and is suitable for all skin types. The high-coverage formula conceals fatigue without caking your under eyes, which can cause dryness. With an exceedingly simple applicator, it truly lives up to the expectations.
We can’t find anything wrong with this affordable concealer. With an extensive shade range and feather-light yet high coverage application, this product is perfect for dry skin. It’s a high-street favourite with a hydrating formulation that keeps your skin looking refreshed all day.
Coveted by anyone whos heard of it for its luxurious texture and luminous finish, this dreamy concealer evens skin out with lightweight, medium-to-high buildable coverage. Leaving cakey, crease-prone formulas behind, this one is enriched with hydrating, multi-action skin care benefits and light-diffusing technology, creating a softer, smoother complexion while instantly obscuring imperfections and diminishing fine lines and signs of fatigue.
e.l.f Hydrating Camo Concealer is a long-lasting liquid concealer that gives crease-proof full coverage while hydrating your skin. This full-coverage liquid concealer conceals imperfections and under-eye bags while also hydrating your skin. The lightweight, blendable product corrects and perfects without creasing or flaking, resulting in a smooth, satin finish that lasts all day.
This concealer makes your skin look practically poreless, delivering full coverage inspired by airbrush techniques. Long-lasting up to 15 hours, it’s water-resistant and reduces the appearance of dark circles, pigmentation, redness, blemishes and imperfections while creating the appearance of firmer, lifted skin.
Featuring a light, silky texture, this concealer sets to a luminous matte finish while helping to control dark circles. It moisturizes and firms the skin around your eyes, erasing signs of fatigue and blurring fine lines and wrinkles. Date seed extract leaves skin soft and smooth, and vitamin E and amino acids work to renew and protect skin. Soft-focus mattifying powders erase imperfections and create a lit-from-within glow.
Lakmé Absolute White Intense Liquid Concealer delivers a crease-free and flawless finish to your face. It gives full coverage and has a brightening formula that makes your skin look radiant and flawless. Evens out your skin tone and effectively conceal those imperfections, this concealer is also hydrating by nature and has SPF 25.
It delivers all-day hydration while creating a crease-resistant, natural finish. Incredibly lightweight, the formula feels weightless and undetectable on your skin while a blurring powder blend diffuses light to smooth the look of fine lines and create a soft-focus effect. The concealer is powered by Skin Fusion Technology, which fuses longwearing flexible polymers to skin for 12 hours of wear that is transfer-, sweat-, humidity- and water-resistant.
It features a creamy water consistency that delivers buildable medium to full coverage, while light-reflecting ingredients neutralize imperfections and create a soft-focus effect. This concealer helps hydrate the delicate undereye area and provides smooth, creaseless and comfortable wear without oxidizing or settling into fine lines. Amino acid–coated pigments ensure immediate adhesion and easy, flexible blendability. A teardrop-shaped wand deposits a generous amount and fits perfectly into small areas of the face for precise application.
Infused with proprietary Expression Proof™ Technology, plus anti-aging peptides, vitamins, hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, this revolutionary concealer improves the appearance of wrinkles and effectively conceals the look of skin imperfections including dark circles, bags, redness, hyperpigmentation, broken capillaries, age spots and discoloration.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: If you're looking for a drugstore concealer, Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer is extremely hydrating and is suitable for all skin types. On the other hand, Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear concealer is investment-worthy as it is incredibly lightweight, the formula feels undetectable on your skin while a blurring powder blend diffuses light to smooth the look of fine lines and create a soft-focus effect.
Answer: Study your skin type in order to know whether you should opt for hydrating or matte-finish concealers. A good concealer can hide, highlight, and clear up any imperfections, making it a real multitasking hero. You should also search for concealers that include hydrating, skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, and vitamin E, which may help level out imperfections.
Answer: If you have dry skin, liquid or cream concealers are usually your best bet. These formulas appear to be very natural on the skin and have long-lasting power on dry skin, allowing them to look flawless all day.
Answer: Opt for a waterproof concealer in summers. Here are some top recommendations: Benefit Boi-ing Cakeless Full Coverage Waterproof Concealer, L'Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Concealer, etc.