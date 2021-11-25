It’s raining deals and discounts! Black Friday sale on all our favourite beauty brands

It’s raining deals this Friday! Black Friday deals on our favourite beauty brands are only making our holiday season merrier.
Black Friday is here, and we cannot wait to see what the brands have in store! It is the day that comes after Thanksgiving. Although falling on a Friday, several brands start their deals early. There is a variety of Black Friday Sales, including price cuts on selected items, site-wide discounts, and BOGO (Buy One Get One) deals. Many sites ship to India as well, and at minimal shipping costs, so get all your favourite brands at the best prices at this Black Friday Sale.
All the best Black Friday deals on the best beauty brands
Skin Store has you covered this Black Friday with all your favourite brands at a discount of up to 50% off. You can shop all the best premium brands in one place, and at such attractive prices too! Get your card now and start shopping today!
Nordstrom is going strong with Black Friday deals, live on their website now till November 26. With the plethora of beauty brands it has, the offers are sure to make your jaw drop. So, start shopping before it gets too late.
With discount offers like no other, LookFantastic is ready to help you celebrate this holiday season with their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. You can now get all your favourite beauty brands and look fantastic, at rates you wouldn’t want to miss.
Black Friday sales at Feel Unique have already started with products sold up to a 33% off on makeup products, 50% off on skincare products, free gifts, and more. All of this will be available for only a limited period till Black Friday, so get your minds and hands together and get shopping at Feel Unique.
Indian e-commerce sites and brands are also getting into the groove of Black Friday Sales now. With discounts on all products, beauty included, get your hands on the best products right here. Myntra will be having Grand Opening Offers from Midnight to 2:00 am on November 26. This four-day blitz till November 30 is going to have the best offers.
Globally loved makeup brand M.A.C has its own Black Friday Bonanza from November 24 to November 26. Their Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer is available on all your desired products barring minis, kits and Viva Glam. Fill your carts and get the opportunity to get a freebie from selected products offered.
It looks like an early Black Friday at Beauty Bay all through the week, with the most exciting offers one could enjoy. With the range of discounts Beauty Bay has to offer, there’s no doubt your cart will fill up. Beauty Bay has got your back with all the leading beauty brands available with just one click!
The five days Bath and Body Work’ Black Friday Sale is exhilarating enough to make the best use of this once a year shopping event. All your preferred body care items at a Buy Two Get Two deal. It’s no doubt that double the products, double the joy, especially when you can mix-match according to your choice!
Bobbi Brown is not only offering one but is giving two discounts! Yes, you read that right. A Black Friday Exclusive offer available only today, November 25, will allow you to get a Free Lipstick with the purchase of one lipstick in the same price range. With the second Black Friday Special deal, you can save 26% on Tara Sutaria’s Exclusive Mini Extra Lip Tint Kit. This kit combines the hydration from your favourite lip balm with the colours of the tints, available from November 24 to November 29.
Hero Image: Courtesy LookFantastic Beauty Box Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy SkinStore Instagram