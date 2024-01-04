Karan Johar talks about his newest and most apt venture, POUT!

In the ever-evolving landscape of beauty and self-expression, Bollywood luminary Karan Johar is making waves with his recent foray into the space. Known for his creative prowess in the world of cinema, Johar has now lent his vision to the makeup industry through a collaboration with MyGlamm, culminating in the creation of a unique collection named POUT.

This venture stems from Karan’s belief that makeup is not just about aesthetics but is a powerful form of self-expression and self-love. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the collaboration between Karan Johar and MyGlamm seeks to celebrate individuality while embracing the transformative journey of self-discovery and self-love.

In this exclusive interview, Karan Johar shares insights into his motivations behind entering the beauty space, the inspiration behind ‘POUT,’ and his inevitable association with the word and the product.

What was the starting point of this collaboration?

I’ve always wanted to craft something special because I believe makeup is a form of self-expression and self-love. It’s about creating a product that not only celebrates individuality but also understands the drama of self-expression. MyGlamm shared my vision, and together, our commitment to excellence paved the way for the creation of POUT.

Has entering the beauty space been on your bucket list or was it a spontaneous decision?

Drawn by a passion for celebrating uniqueness, I stepped into the beauty realm to connect with people on a personal level. I was inspired by the transformative power of cosmetics and aspire to enhance individuals’ self-esteem and encourage them to express their authentic selves. I consider beauty as a journey of self-discovery and self-love, making me explore the beauty space as a heartfelt endeavour. So yes, it was always on my bucket list since I love to align my vision with the products or the causes I resonate with and believe in.

Why POUT? What makes you the most credible POUTER in Bollywood?

You’ve always known me for my ‘Pose and Pout’! So I could not think of a better name for this special launch. For me, beauty is an expression of individuality and confidence. With POUT, I wanted to create a collection that empowers everyone to embrace their unique beauty and make a statement with their lips.

What do you expect from a good plumping lipstick?

The lipstick should not only enhance and define one’s lips but also provide a comfortable, hydrating experience. With POUT, my recent beauty brand launch, I aimed to create plumping lipsticks that go beyond aesthetics – delivering a burst of confidence, a touch of glamour, and, most importantly, a feeling of empowerment.

How do you think space has evolved over the years?

Beauty is no longer confined to stereotypes; it’s about embracing uniqueness, fostering self-expression, and empowering individuals to feel confident in their skin. POUT encapsulates this evolution, offering a diverse range of products that cater to every shade, every style, and every individual’s journey to self-discovery.

Celebrities are starting and collaborating with beauty brands extensively now. Do you think is this an easy space to crack or is there enough room for newer brands to make a mark?

While celebrities bring their unique influence to the table, success in the beauty sector requires a genuine connection with the audience, a commitment to quality, and a distinct brand identity. With ‘Pout,’ my recent beauty brand launch, I believe there’s always room for newer brands that offer authenticity, diversity, and a unique vision. It’s about carving your niche, understanding the pulse of the consumers, and delivering products that resonate.