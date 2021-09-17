Keep an eye out for these new makeup labels that are now available in India

The beauty of makeup is that you can always switch it up and have fun with it. From incorporating new products to trying out different colours, it’s a journey that’s all about experimenting and arriving at things that you truly love. In a bid to arrive at our chosen makeup favourites, we discovered these newbies brands that are making their presence felt in India. Here’s a list of new makeup labels that are available in India now.

Founded by makeup artists, approved by beauty editors and tutorials by beauty bloggers are just some of the reasons we have taken a liking to these cult labels. From fun packaging to unique ingredients, innovation is what attracted us to these new makeup labels.

SUVA Beauty

Started by Shaina Azad, Suva Beauty is one of the overnight sensations worshipped by lovers of fun, colour, and imagination. Bold and bashful, SUVA Beauty was launched to aid cosmetic artistry but soon plummeted to include makeup lovers of neon and pop hues. Some of their star products include Hydra FX Palettes, Fine Liner Brushes, UV Brights and UV Taffies palettes. One of their star products, the water-activated Hydra Liners (Rs 1,890), come in cute illustrated boxes and are highly pigmented and quick drying.



MORPHE

Founded by siblings Chris and Linda Tawil, LA-based brand MORPHE Cosmetics is a godsend for those looking for highly pigmented good quality yet affordable products. One of the new makeup labels that already have a stronghold on GenZ bloggers after all the irresistible eyeshadow palettes can help you create many unconventional looks. The MORPHE Jaclyn Hill Palette Volume II (Rs 3,700), designed in collaboration with the Youtube sensation and makeup artist, is sure to get you party-ready with a bang.



Ready Jet Set

If you like your makeup products to be as efficient as you, then Ready Jet Set founded by celebrity make-up artist Shalini Vadhera is sure to gain favour. Multi-tasking products are the need of the hour, and this label has an expansive array on offer. The Ready Set Jet Cleanse And Prime Beauty Baton (Rs 3,580) is one such product. On one side is a waterless cleanser that easily dissolves dirt, and on the other is a skin blurring primer that diminishes the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and pores. These dual products are designed keeping the jet setters in mind.



Yensa

When it comes to Asian culture, superfood ingredients play an intrinsic part. During her pregnancy, American-Asian actress Jennifer Yen discovered the tradition of ‘Zuo Zue Zi’ or resting and recuperating after delivery. The diet during this time, much like in Indian culture, is laden with energy-rich ingredients that led to improvement in Yen’s own skin and lifestyle. The result led her to create Yensa, a beauty brand based on these superfoods but with modern skincare and cosmetic formats. The Yensa Beauty Super 8 Lip Oil (Rs 3,120) is a tinted oil that provides high shine, moisture and reduces fine lines with a combination of eight super oils.



Jeffree Star Cosmetics

Youtube sensation and makeup artist Jeffree Star might be a controversial pick when it comes to new makeup labels due to his racial remarks, yet his cosmetic line continues to have a strong following amongst makeup aficionados. An apology and a year later as the brand makes its way to India one should check their makeup products for beautiful formulas and unique combinations. Try the Jeffree Star Cosmetics Mini Orgy Eyeshadow Palette (Rs 3,400) for a glamorous night out.



