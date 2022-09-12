Keep up with the social media rage by grabbing these coloured eyeliners

Can we all take a moment to appreciate how Euphoria has given us an excuse to be more playful and creative with our makeup? Since coloured eyeliners are all the rage on social media right now, we’re sure you’ve scrolled past and saved a few inspiration shots in the hopes of creating one yourself one day. We’ve made it easier for you by compiling a list of some glam inspo and the best coloured eyeliners for you to keep up with the trend. Continue reading to pick your favourite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale)

If you’re new to makeup or like neutral tones, wearing a glitter cut crease or rhinestone winged eyeliner may feel too out of your comfort zone – let alone difficult to recreate. Wearing coloured eyeliner is a simple way to get in on the colourful makeup fad. You don’t have to make a quirky, graphic design to get the full effect, though. Sometimes a subtle pop of colour is all that is required to elevate your makeup from ordinary to extraordinary.

Colour never goes out of style, so you may experiment with a more complicated look by enhancing your everyday, neutral eyeliner with vibrant colours.

Here’s all the coloured eyeliner inspiration you’ll need to get in on the fad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A D I A P E R I 🦚 (@nadiaperixo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lanacondor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ono (@priscillaono)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ono (@priscillaono)

Ditch your classic black and grab the finest coloured eyeliner

Whether you’re looking for a precise liquid liner, a creamy pencil, or an intense gel pigment, these are the finest coloured eyeliners for dreamy eyes and even dreamier Instagram pictures.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/haileybieber