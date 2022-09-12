facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > Keep up with the social media rage by grabbing these coloured eyeliners
Keep up with the social media rage by grabbing these coloured eyeliners
Beauty & Grooming
12 Sep 2022 07:04 PM

Keep up with the social media rage by grabbing these coloured eyeliners

Anushka Narula

Can we all take a moment to appreciate how Euphoria has given us an excuse to be more playful and creative with our makeup? Since coloured eyeliners are all the rage on social media right now, we’re sure you’ve scrolled past and saved a few inspiration shots in the hopes of creating one yourself one day. We’ve made it easier for you by compiling a list of some glam inspo and the best coloured eyeliners for you to keep up with the trend. Continue reading to pick your favourite.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale)

If you’re new to makeup or like neutral tones, wearing a glitter cut crease or rhinestone winged eyeliner may feel too out of your comfort zone – let alone difficult to recreate. Wearing coloured eyeliner is a simple way to get in on the colourful makeup fad. You don’t have to make a quirky, graphic design to get the full effect, though. Sometimes a subtle pop of colour is all that is required to elevate your makeup from ordinary to extraordinary.

Colour never goes out of style, so you may experiment with a more complicated look by enhancing your everyday, neutral eyeliner with vibrant colours.

Here’s all the coloured eyeliner inspiration you’ll need to get in on the fad

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by N A D I A P E R I 🦚 (@nadiaperixo)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by @lanacondor

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ono (@priscillaono)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ono (@priscillaono)

Ditch your classic black and grab the finest coloured eyeliner

Whether you’re looking for a precise liquid liner, a creamy pencil, or an intense gel pigment, these are the finest coloured eyeliners for dreamy eyes and even dreamier Instagram pictures.

Shop the best coloured eyeliners here

Shop the best coloured eyeliners here

Shop the best coloured eyeliners here

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/haileybieber

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Is coloured eyeliner in trend?

Answer: Black eyeliner is a classic, but coloured liner is the current go-to pick. As people embrace more maximalist aesthetics, bright, colourful eyeliner is all the rage on social media. Vibrant colour strokes bring emphasis to the eyes this season, from cat eye flicks to cut creases.

Question: Which brands have the best coloured eyeliners?

Answer: Here are some of the brands which have a wide variety of coloured liners: Swiss Beauty, Faces Canada, Inglot, #debasreee, MyGlamm, etc.

Question: Why should I use a coloured eyeliner?

Answer: Coloured eyeliners may instantly brighten your eyes. If you're tired of using the same old black eyeliner, try experimenting with colourful eyeliners. Try the most popular, gold and blue eyeliner, as well as the more bold, yellow and green eyeliner. 

Question: Can you use kajal as eyeliner?

Answer: If you don't want to invest in an eyeliner, your ordinary kajal pencil may be used as one. If you are new to using eyeliners, a kajal stick is a good choice.

best coloured eyeliners coloured eyeliner makeup looks celeb makeup looks
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.