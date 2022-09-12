Keep up with the social media rage by grabbing these coloured eyeliners

Can we all take a moment to appreciate how Euphoria has given us an excuse to be more playful and creative with our makeup? Since coloured eyeliners are all the rage on social media right now, we’re sure you’ve scrolled past and saved a few inspiration shots in the hopes of creating one yourself one day. We’ve made it easier for you by compiling a list of some glam inspo and the best coloured eyeliners for you to keep up with the trend. Continue reading to pick your favourite.
If you’re new to makeup or like neutral tones, wearing a glitter cut crease or rhinestone winged eyeliner may feel too out of your comfort zone – let alone difficult to recreate. Wearing coloured eyeliner is a simple way to get in on the colourful makeup fad. You don’t have to make a quirky, graphic design to get the full effect, though. Sometimes a subtle pop of colour is all that is required to elevate your makeup from ordinary to extraordinary.
Colour never goes out of style, so you may experiment with a more complicated look by enhancing your everyday, neutral eyeliner with vibrant colours.
Here’s all the coloured eyeliner inspiration you’ll need to get in on the fad
Ditch your classic black and grab the finest coloured eyeliner
Whether you’re looking for a precise liquid liner, a creamy pencil, or an intense gel pigment, these are the finest coloured eyeliners for dreamy eyes and even dreamier Instagram pictures.
Shop the best coloured eyeliners here
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Black eyeliner is a classic, but coloured liner is the current go-to pick. As people embrace more maximalist aesthetics, bright, colourful eyeliner is all the rage on social media. Vibrant colour strokes bring emphasis to the eyes this season, from cat eye flicks to cut creases.
Answer: Here are some of the brands which have a wide variety of coloured liners: Swiss Beauty, Faces Canada, Inglot, #debasreee, MyGlamm, etc.
Answer: Coloured eyeliners may instantly brighten your eyes. If you're tired of using the same old black eyeliner, try experimenting with colourful eyeliners. Try the most popular, gold and blue eyeliner, as well as the more bold, yellow and green eyeliner.
Answer: If you don't want to invest in an eyeliner, your ordinary kajal pencil may be used as one. If you are new to using eyeliners, a kajal stick is a good choice.