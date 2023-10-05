Recreate it at home: Khushi Kapoor’s signature soft girl-glam makeup look

Khushi Kapoor, the rising star of Instagram, has taken the fashion and makeup world by storm with her unique style and flawless beauty. Her recent soft-glam look has garnered immense attention and admiration. If you’ve been longing to recreate Khushi Kapoor’s soft girl-glam look at home, you’re in luck! In this article, we’ll provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to achieve this stunning look using tips and inspiration from Khushi Kapoor’s own makeup routine. Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood icons Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, is set to make her screen debut in Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated Netflix film, “The Archies.” This debut is generating significant excitement, given her family’s cinematic legacy and Zoya Akhtar’s reputation for storytelling. Fans and the industry eagerly await Khushi Kapoor’s introduction to the world of acting in what promises to be a notable moment in her career. As we look forward to Khushi Kapoor’s journey in the limelight, keep reading to discover how to achieve her signature soft-glam makeup look, an essential aspect of her captivating on-screen presence.

Step-by-step guide: Recreating Khushi Kapoor’s soft glam makeup look

Step 1: Create the perfect canvas with primer

Start by achieving a flawless base for your soft glam makeup. Begin with a pore-filling primer that will create a smooth and diffused effect on your skin. This step ensures that your makeup stays in place throughout the day and provides a flawless finish.

Step 2: Achieve a natural-looking complexion

Khushi Kapoor’s soft glam look is all about looking effortlessly natural. Apply a thin layer of foundation and concealer that matches your skin tone closely. This will even out your skin and cover any imperfections, giving you a flawless yet natural complexion.

Step 3: Set your makeup with pressed powder, blush, and highlighter

To set your foundation and concealer, use a light layer of pressed powder. This step helps control shine and ensures your makeup stays put. Next, add a healthy glow to your cheeks with blush and highlighter. The soft, rosy cheeks and subtle highlights will add dimension to your face.

Step 4: Master the art of simple eye makeup

For Khushi Kapoor’s soft eye makeup, simplicity is key. Apply matte eyeshadow sparingly to your eyelids, choosing neutral shades that complement your skin tone. For a touch of glamour, add a light shimmering hue to your lids, enhancing your eyes’ natural sparkle.

Step 5: Define your eyes with eyeliner and mascara

Enhance your eyes further by adding a delicate line of eyeliner along your lash line. This final touch will provide a subtle definition to your eyes. For a wispy, dramatic look, apply mascara generously to your lashes, making them appear longer and fuller. If you wish to go all out with your eyes, you may also opt for natural-looking false lashes to add an extra touch of allure.

Step 6: Frame your face with well-defined brows

Khushi Kapoor’s soft glam look wouldn’t be complete without well-defined brows. Use a brow pencil to fill in any gaps or sparse areas in your brows. Finish by combing through with a clear brow gel to hold them in place, giving your face more definition.

Step 7: Seal the look with a muted lipstick

To achieve Khushi Kapoor’s soft glam makeup, finish off with a muted lipstick. Opt for a shade that enhances your natural lip colour and provides a subtle, understated elegance.

Khushi Kapoor’s soft girl-glam look embodies effortless everyday look. With just a few easy steps, you can recreate her stunning makeup at home and showcase your natural beauty while adding a touch of glamour. Whether you’re stepping out for a special occasion or simply seeking to elevate your daily routine, these seven steps will not only enhance your look but also boost your confidence. So, get ready to turn heads and make a statement with this effortlessly chic soft-girl glam makeup look!

All Images: Courtesy khushi05k/Instagram