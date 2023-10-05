Recreate it at home: Khushi Kapoor’s signature soft girl-glam makeup look

Khushi Kapoor, the rising star of Instagram, has taken the fashion and makeup world by storm with her unique style and flawless beauty. Her recent soft-glam look has garnered immense attention and admiration. If you’ve been longing to recreate Khushi Kapoor’s soft girl-glam look at home, you’re in luck! In this article, we’ll provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to achieve this stunning look using tips and inspiration from Khushi Kapoor’s own makeup routine.
Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood icons Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, is set to make her screen debut in Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated Netflix film, “The Archies.” This debut is generating significant excitement, given her family’s cinematic legacy and Zoya Akhtar’s reputation for storytelling. Fans and the industry eagerly await Khushi Kapoor’s introduction to the world of acting in what promises to be a notable moment in her career. As we look forward to Khushi Kapoor’s journey in the limelight, keep reading to discover how to achieve her signature soft-glam makeup look, an essential aspect of her captivating on-screen presence.
Step-by-step guide: Recreating Khushi Kapoor’s soft glam makeup look
Step 1: Create the perfect canvas with primer
Start by achieving a flawless base for your soft glam makeup. Begin with a pore-filling primer that will create a smooth and diffused effect on your skin. This step ensures that your makeup stays in place throughout the day and provides a flawless finish.
Step 2: Achieve a natural-looking complexion
Khushi Kapoor’s soft glam look is all about looking effortlessly natural. Apply a thin layer of foundation and concealer that matches your skin tone closely. This will even out your skin and cover any imperfections, giving you a flawless yet natural complexion.
Step 3: Set your makeup with pressed powder, blush, and highlighter
To set your foundation and concealer, use a light layer of pressed powder. This step helps control shine and ensures your makeup stays put. Next, add a healthy glow to your cheeks with blush and highlighter. The soft, rosy cheeks and subtle highlights will add dimension to your face.
Step 4: Master the art of simple eye makeup
For Khushi Kapoor’s soft eye makeup, simplicity is key. Apply matte eyeshadow sparingly to your eyelids, choosing neutral shades that complement your skin tone. For a touch of glamour, add a light shimmering hue to your lids, enhancing your eyes’ natural sparkle.
Step 5: Define your eyes with eyeliner and mascara
Enhance your eyes further by adding a delicate line of eyeliner along your lash line. This final touch will provide a subtle definition to your eyes. For a wispy, dramatic look, apply mascara generously to your lashes, making them appear longer and fuller. If you wish to go all out with your eyes, you may also opt for natural-looking false lashes to add an extra touch of allure.
Step 6: Frame your face with well-defined brows
Khushi Kapoor’s soft glam look wouldn’t be complete without well-defined brows. Use a brow pencil to fill in any gaps or sparse areas in your brows. Finish by combing through with a clear brow gel to hold them in place, giving your face more definition.
Step 7: Seal the look with a muted lipstick
To achieve Khushi Kapoor’s soft glam makeup, finish off with a muted lipstick. Opt for a shade that enhances your natural lip colour and provides a subtle, understated elegance.
Khushi Kapoor’s soft girl-glam look embodies effortless everyday look. With just a few easy steps, you can recreate her stunning makeup at home and showcase your natural beauty while adding a touch of glamour. Whether you’re stepping out for a special occasion or simply seeking to elevate your daily routine, these seven steps will not only enhance your look but also boost your confidence. So, get ready to turn heads and make a statement with this effortlessly chic soft-girl glam makeup look!
All Images: Courtesy khushi05k/Instagram
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
- What is a soft glam makeup look?
A soft glam makeup look is a makeup style that combines elements of both soft and glamorous makeup to achieve a balanced, elegant appearance. It typically features a flawless and radiant complexion with a focus on soft, blended eyeshadows, well-defined eyebrows, subtle eyeliner, long and voluminous lashes, and a muted yet alluring lip colour. The aim of a soft glam look is to enhance one’s natural beauty while adding a touch of sophistication and glamour.
- What is soft vs glam makeup?
Soft vs. glam makeup refers to the difference in makeup styles. Soft makeup emphasises a more natural and subtle look, focusing on enhancing one’s features without heavy or bold elements. It typically includes soft eyeshadows, natural-looking lashes, and muted lip colors. On the other hand, glam makeup is characterised by more intense and striking features, including bold eyeshadows, dramatic eyelashes, winged eyeliner, and vibrant lip colours. Soft glam makeup strikes a balance between these two styles, achieving a polished appearance with a touch of glamour.
- What do you need for a soft makeup look?
For a soft makeup look, you’ll need a few key products: a primer for a smooth base, foundation and concealer to even out the skin tone, soft and neutral eyeshadows, mascara for subtle eyelash enhancement, soft eyeliner for defining the eyes, eyebrow products for shaping, blush and highlighter to add a healthy glow, and a muted lipstick or lip gloss to complete the understated yet elegant appearance. These products help you achieve a natural and soft makeup look that enhances your features without appearing too bold or dramatic.
- What is natural glam makeup?
Natural glam makeup combines the elements of a natural makeup look with a touch of glamour. It aims to enhance one’s features while maintaining a relatively understated and fresh appearance. This style often includes a flawless complexion, neutral eyeshadows, defined eyeliner, long and voluminous lashes, subtle contouring and highlighting, and a lip colour that complements the overall look. The goal of natural glam makeup is to look effortlessly glamorous while appearing as if you’re not wearing heavy makeup.
- What is soft girl makeup?
Soft girl makeup is a makeup trend characterised by a youthful and soft appearance. It often features pastel and light-coloured eyeshadows, soft blush, freckle-like makeup dots, and a glossy or matte lip. Soft girl makeup aims to create a cute and innocent look with an emphasis on a soft, doll-like appearance. It’s a style that often incorporates elements of Kawaii culture and is popular among individuals who embrace a gentle and whimsical aesthetic.