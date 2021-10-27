Lip balms that are taking the market by storm

Regardless of whether you are a beauty minimalistic or a big-time cosmetics lover, lip balms are an asset for everyone. They are more of a personal care necessity than a beauty product – no lip colour looks good on dry and chapped lips.
From hydrating to adding a pop of colour, the market is brimming with a wide range offered by top beauty brands. Do you want one that lives true to moisturising claims or are you looking for something with added treatment ingredients? The beauty industry has got it all.
Read on to learn about some of the cult lip balms available in the market today. Not only are these brands famous, but many of them are recommended by various makeup artists as well.
(Feature image: Ashley Piszek/@missswiss/Unsplash)
This sleep-in mask works wonders on dry and chapped lips. Apply it overnight and wake up with soft supple lips. The vitamin C and antioxidants rich Berry Mix Complex used in this product also contains extracts of raspberry, strawberry, cranberry, and blueberry for the fragrance. Laneige’s special Moisture Wrap technology consists of hyaluronic acid and minerals which help in keeping the moisture on your lips intact.
Juice Chemistry’s Blood Orange and Rosehip Lip balm incorporates a mixture of oil and hydrating lip butter. Blood orange provides intense nourishment that will make your lips soft; rosehip is rich in antioxidants and fatty acid and can help reverse pigmentation.
Packaged in a sleek and portable polished silver tin, Bobbi Brown Lip Balm SPF 15 is specially designed using avocado, olive and wheat germ oils, which create a protective layer. Rehydrating petrolatum provides instant comfort, and beeswax and aloe vera help in smoothening your lips.
Mario Badescu Lip Balm provides conditioning even if worn under lipstick. The lip balm incorporates a cooling and a comforting blend of oils and nutritious butter. The product is non-greasy and your lips moisturised.
This lip balm offers delicate colours with fragrances that have a long-lasting effect. The Tea Complex helps in locking in the moisture. And if you are looking to go for a natural look without any makeup, the Innisfree My Lip Balm should be your top preference.
Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1 provides relief from chapped and cracked lips. It consists of almond oil, vitamins A and E, which provide a smooth and nourishing effect. This is also effective in the cold weather and available in three fragrances Mango, Cranberry, and Mint.
Clinique Superbalm is a treatment that will hydrate and repair dry lips without any irritation or allergy. It can also be used under lipstick or applied alone. The absence of parabens and phthalates makes it best for lip nourishment.
SoulTree’s Hibiscus and Honey with Organic Ghee Lip Balm is prepared using an Ayurvedic formula consisting of fresh hibiscus flower, organic ghee and wild honey extracts. It also uses almond and jojoba oil, which makes for perfect lip-care during dry seasons. This product is 100 percent vegetarian.
Earth Rhythm lip serum contains natural ingredients like jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, and pomegranate flower extract. The combination of these ingredients helps in boosting collagen production, smoothening the lips and making them look plumper. This product is fragrance-free.
The ayurvedic blend of organic beeswax, kokum and cocoa butter helps in soothing dry and chapped lips. Because of the lip balm’s hydrating feature, the moisture is sealed in and gives your lips a shiny look.
This lip balm incorporates a hydrating moisture complex that is quite intense and contains hyaluronic acid to boost your lips’ ability to retain. It will nourish your lips, leaving them feeling fresh and cushioned throughout the day and give you that perfect selfie pout.
If you are looking for a hydrating and soothing lip balm that also gives your lips a flush of colour, this one is it. Like many others, this lip balm also contains hyaluronic acid that provides a moisturising effect for up to 24 hours.
As the name suggests, this Pixi lip balm contains shea butter which nourishes your lips. It also includes vitamin E for protecting the skin and vanillin gives a food-like flavour. The product is paraben-free and not tested on animals.
The M.A.C Lip Conditioner Hydratant makes a good base before applying lipsticks and protects your lips from any harmful substances. This dermatologically-tested lip balm gives a shiny effect when applied on its own. Other benefits include hydrating and nourishing the skin.
This lip balm soothes and safeguards your lips by moisturising them and keeping them safe from the sun and wind. This 100 percent vegetarian and cruelty-free balm uses Community Trade coconut oil from Samoa and olive oil from Italy. It is suitable for all skin types.
This lip balm contains a mixture of butter and oils to keep your lips moisturised. Pure rose essential oil manages the dryness. Coconut oil, castor oil, and organic almonds keep them hydrated and prevent further damage.
Enriched with shea butter, this is a Moisturizing Certified Organic Shea Lip Balm. It will thoroughly repair your lips and prevent them from being chapped or dry.