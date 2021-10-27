Lip balms that are taking the market by storm

Regardless of whether you are a beauty minimalistic or a big-time cosmetics lover, lip balms are an asset for everyone. They are more of a personal care necessity than a beauty product – no lip colour looks good on dry and chapped lips.

From hydrating to adding a pop of colour, the market is brimming with a wide range offered by top beauty brands. Do you want one that lives true to moisturising claims or are you looking for something with added treatment ingredients? The beauty industry has got it all.

Read on to learn about some of the cult lip balms available in the market today. Not only are these brands famous, but many of them are recommended by various makeup artists as well.

(Feature image: Ashley Piszek/@missswiss/Unsplash)