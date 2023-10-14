12 stunning lipstick shades to elevate your autumnal glam game

‘Tis Fall, and while we’re all replenishing our wardrobes with the season’s latest festive edit, it’s also time to swap all things summer with our autumn wear. Be it apparel and accessories or makeup essentials, such as lipsticks in various shades, it’s time to make that seasonal switch from vibrant hues to nuanced, earthy tones that depict this period in their truest essence.

Our makeup kits undergo makeovers with the changing seasons, just like our closets. While liquid highlighters and illuminators become our strongest suit to achieve a dewy autumn look, nude and shimmery eyeshadows and lipsticks in warm, balmy shades become our go-to. Considering how makeup, especially lip colours, can make a statement, it makes sense to focus on choosing the right hues when trying to pull off a look that’s in sync with the season’s aesthetics.

So, if a true-blue fashionista like yourself is looking to splurge on some of the prettiest lipstick shades this season, our guide to finding the best ones will be your ally.

Guide to choosing the shade of lipstick according to undertones

Although you can wear any shade that you find yourself being drawn towards, choosing one based on your undertones will help you find that perfect tint that flatters your skin the most. There are three types of skin undertones and here’s how you can identify them and choose a lip colour accordingly.

Cool undertones

You have cool undertones if your skin has a pink, red or blue-ish hue to it. Additionally, the veins on your wrist appear blue and silver jewellery complements your skin. If this is you, then lipstick shades with blue and purple undertones will suit you the best. So, when choosing a bold lip colour, opt for cherry red, berry or plum, shades of wine, fuchsia or magenta pink. When picking nude options, pick rose pink, nude pink and mauve.

Warm undertones

If you have a golden, yellow or olive hue to your skin, you have warm undertones. In such cases, the veins on your wrist appear green and gold jewellery looks the most flattering on you. Consequently, lipsticks with warm undertones would look the best on you. When choosing bold colours, opt for fiery reds, deep peach and orange shades, rich browns and terracotta. Paler browns, taupe beige and warm nude pinks should be your picks when you want lighter tints.

Neutral undertones

As the name suggests, these are a mix of cool and warm tones. If you fall under this category, you have a blend of pink and yellow hues in your skin, and gold and silver jewellery looks equally flattering on you. Most lipstick shades complement this type of undertone, leaving one spoilt for choice.

Different types of lipsticks

Matte: Intensely pigmented lipsticks (in bullet, stick or liquid form) that are long-lasting and transfer-proof. They are also available in velvet and cream finishes for comfortable wear.

Sheer or satin: Light to medium, buildable coverage offering a combination of shine and colour. They feel hydrating and nourishing on the lips but don’t last long.

Creamy: Offers the comfort and moisturisation of satin lip colours and pigmentation of matte lipsticks. They last a few hours and come in a creamy-matte or velvet-matte finish.

Glossy: Ideal for a luminous look and can be worn as is or on top of matte lipstick. They feel hydrating on the lips, need to be re-applied often and are available in transparent, shimmery and slightly pigmented variants.

Lip tints and stains: Ideal for a soft, low-maintenance look as they don’t fade easily. Available in water, oil and gel (creamy) formulations, they leave your lips beautifully stained with a flush of colour without the intensity and heaviness of a conventional lipstick.

Frosted or metallic: Reminiscent of the Y2K era, these lipsticks make your pout glisten and sparkle due to the shimmer particles in their formulation. They make your lips appear fuller for a bold glamorous look and can be worn on top of another lip colour or as is depending on their pigment.

Tinted lip balms: Lip balms with a light to medium colour pigment, offering a natural look. Ideal for individuals with dry lips who prefer its lightness over the full coverage of lipsticks.

12 lipstick shades for a glamorous autumnal look to add to your beauty kits