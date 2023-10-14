12 stunning lipstick shades to elevate your autumnal glam game

‘Tis Fall, and while we’re all replenishing our wardrobes with the season’s latest festive edit, it’s also time to swap all things summer with our autumn wear. Be it apparel and accessories or makeup essentials, such as lipsticks in various shades, it’s time to make that seasonal switch from vibrant hues to nuanced, earthy tones that depict this period in their truest essence.
Our makeup kits undergo makeovers with the changing seasons, just like our closets. While liquid highlighters and illuminators become our strongest suit to achieve a dewy autumn look, nude and shimmery eyeshadows and lipsticks in warm, balmy shades become our go-to. Considering how makeup, especially lip colours, can make a statement, it makes sense to focus on choosing the right hues when trying to pull off a look that’s in sync with the season’s aesthetics.
So, if a true-blue fashionista like yourself is looking to splurge on some of the prettiest lipstick shades this season, our guide to finding the best ones will be your ally.
Guide to choosing the shade of lipstick according to undertones
Although you can wear any shade that you find yourself being drawn towards, choosing one based on your undertones will help you find that perfect tint that flatters your skin the most. There are three types of skin undertones and here’s how you can identify them and choose a lip colour accordingly.
Cool undertones
You have cool undertones if your skin has a pink, red or blue-ish hue to it. Additionally, the veins on your wrist appear blue and silver jewellery complements your skin. If this is you, then lipstick shades with blue and purple undertones will suit you the best. So, when choosing a bold lip colour, opt for cherry red, berry or plum, shades of wine, fuchsia or magenta pink. When picking nude options, pick rose pink, nude pink and mauve.
Warm undertones
If you have a golden, yellow or olive hue to your skin, you have warm undertones. In such cases, the veins on your wrist appear green and gold jewellery looks the most flattering on you. Consequently, lipsticks with warm undertones would look the best on you. When choosing bold colours, opt for fiery reds, deep peach and orange shades, rich browns and terracotta. Paler browns, taupe beige and warm nude pinks should be your picks when you want lighter tints.
Neutral undertones
As the name suggests, these are a mix of cool and warm tones. If you fall under this category, you have a blend of pink and yellow hues in your skin, and gold and silver jewellery looks equally flattering on you. Most lipstick shades complement this type of undertone, leaving one spoilt for choice.
Different types of lipsticks
Matte: Intensely pigmented lipsticks (in bullet, stick or liquid form) that are long-lasting and transfer-proof. They are also available in velvet and cream finishes for comfortable wear.
Sheer or satin: Light to medium, buildable coverage offering a combination of shine and colour. They feel hydrating and nourishing on the lips but don’t last long.
Creamy: Offers the comfort and moisturisation of satin lip colours and pigmentation of matte lipsticks. They last a few hours and come in a creamy-matte or velvet-matte finish.
Glossy: Ideal for a luminous look and can be worn as is or on top of matte lipstick. They feel hydrating on the lips, need to be re-applied often and are available in transparent, shimmery and slightly pigmented variants.
Lip tints and stains: Ideal for a soft, low-maintenance look as they don’t fade easily. Available in water, oil and gel (creamy) formulations, they leave your lips beautifully stained with a flush of colour without the intensity and heaviness of a conventional lipstick.
Frosted or metallic: Reminiscent of the Y2K era, these lipsticks make your pout glisten and sparkle due to the shimmer particles in their formulation. They make your lips appear fuller for a bold glamorous look and can be worn on top of another lip colour or as is depending on their pigment.
Tinted lip balms: Lip balms with a light to medium colour pigment, offering a natural look. Ideal for individuals with dry lips who prefer its lightness over the full coverage of lipsticks.
12 lipstick shades for a glamorous autumnal look to add to your beauty kits
Iconic and a cult favourite, Ruby Woo by M.A.C Cosmetics is an all-season hue that’s simply a must in every individual’s vanity case. It is a vivid blue-red shade that looks flattering on all. This matte lipstick is a long-wearing formula that delivers an intense pigmentation in a feather- and fade-proof finish. Whether you’re heading out for date nights or Diwali parties this festive season, this colour will not fail you.
Image: Courtesy M.A.C
If you’re looking for a hue that’ll take you from autumn to winter looking like a diva, then Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick in the shade Unrivaled is what you need. It’s a bold berry look with a glossy finish even though it features a smudge- and transfer-proof formula that lasts for up to 16 hours. The product has an intense, one-swipe colour pay-off and requires you to shake the bottle for at least five seconds before application and then let it dry completely.
Image: Courtesy Maybelline New York
A dark brown chocolate shade should always be a staple in your Fall makeup kit. Not only does it suit all Indian skin tones, but it also can be teamed with different types of looks such as soft glam, smokey eyes, shimmery eye makeup and a bold aesthetic. The Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color has a satin-matte finish that feels comfortable like a lip balm while offering an eight-hour wear.
Buildable for a strong colour pay-off, this product contains beeswax and vitamins E and C to keep the lips soft and hydrated. It glides on effortlessly and has a fade-proof and feather-resistant stay.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Yet another lip colour palette that’s a must for all seasons is the nudes, and the Nude Cushion by Lakmé is an unmissable shade. Featuring a weightless mousse formulation that can also be used as a cheek tint, this liquid lipstick lasts for quite a few hours and lends a powdery matte finish. Its pink-nude hue looks as stunning as a blush as it does on the lips and can be flaunted by all.
Image: Courtesy Lakmé
A cool-toned dusty rose makes for the perfect shade for the autumn season for how it resonates with the season’s earthiness and slightly chilly weather. Encased in premium packaging, Joyride by Huda Beauty offers full coverage in a comfortable matte finish. Providing a silky, smooth application, it feels hydrating on the skin while its diamond-shaped tip ensures precise lip lining and easy filling.
Image: Courtesy Huda Beauty
Gliding effortlessly on the lips owing to its oil-in-water formula, the Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick promises a luxe finish that lasts all day. Ultra-comfortable and lightweight on the lips, it lends a stain-like feel while delivering the pigmentation of a liquid lipstick. I Amaze is one of the most ideal lipstick shades from the brand’s range of 32 colours. It’s a rust-like warm brick red that can be paired with all Fall looks.
Image: Courtesy L’Oréal
Find your fix for that perfect coral peach shade for your daytime outings with this Satin Lipstick by Anastasia Beverly Hills in the hue Peach Amber. This is a brilliantly pigmented lip colour that glides on effortlessly and feels extremely comfortable and featherlight. It has a velvety smooth-satin finish that lends a luscious look to your lips while lasting long. The premium rose-gold case also lends the product a plush look.
Image: Courtesy Anastasia Beverly Hills
Paint your lips in the prettiest matte finish in just one swipe with this Faces Canada product that won’t budge for up to nine hours. In a unique feather-light, creamy formula that feels comfortable to wear, this product is also infused with primer for a crease-less finish and smooth application. Offering a high colour pay-off, this lip colour is available in 24 stunning hues, amid which Espresso makes for one of the best lipstick shades this season. It’s a beautiful coffee brown tint that can be worn during the day and night.
Image: Courtesy Faces Canada
The Out Loud shade from the Always On Liquid Lipstick collection is a beautiful deep orange tint that has autumn written all over it. This is one of the best choices for autumn that delivers a strong pigment in a single swipe. It has a non-drying, weightless formula owing to the blend of sunflower, apricot and jojoba oils along with primer oil complex in its formulation.
This Smashbox option is also waterproof and stays on for eight hours without any feathering, bleeding or caking.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Stand out in the crowd with a statement-making lip slathered in a gorgeous chocolate-plum shade, After Hours, by Estee Lauder. It’s a part of the brand’s Pure Love matte collection, which features lip tints that complement all skin tones. With a stay of up to 10 hours without feathering or bleeding away, this bullet lipstick feels velvety on the lips.
Moreover, its Moisture Lock Complex (a blend of red raspberry seed oil, meadowfoam seed oil and apricot seed oil along with Salicornia Herbacea extract) ensure plumpness and ample conditioning.
Image: Courtesy Estee Lauder
A stunning rust hue that flatters all skin tones, Prissy Melted Matte Lipstick by Too Faced should definitely be on your radar. While the look will flawlessly take you from day to night and can be styled with both occasion wear and workwear, the product’s formulation is also worth swooning over. Lasting comfortably for up to eight hours, it features the staying power of a stain and rich colour pay-off of a liquid lipstick in a matte finish.
Featuring vitamin E, avocado oil and hyaluronic filling spheres to lend a moisturising feel, it is also infused with the brand’s trademarked Volulip, which offers a no-sting lip plumping and smoothing effect for a fuller look.
Image: Courtesy Too Faced
Your search for that perfect berry, chocolate brown lipstick ends here with this SUGAR product in the shade Tan Helen. Ideal for all your night outs, date evenings and Halloween makeup looks, this stunner in a rotating stick packaging will let you flaunt that pout with confidence.
Not only is its intensely pigmented formula 100 per cent smudge-proof, but it also hydrates and nourishes the lips because of its jojoba oil content. The luxe, soft formula promises effortless application and comfortable, non-drying wear for hours, making it one of the best creamy matte options.
Image: Courtesy SUGAR
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which liquid lipstick lasts for a long time?
Lipsticks such as Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink and Too Faced Melted Matte can last all day.
– Which shade of lipstick looks good with formal wear?
Some of the best shades to pair with formal wear include mauve, nude pink and nude brown, pale peach, berry, coral, natural pink and a muted red.
– What is the best way to remove lipstick?
The best way to remove lipstick is to use a cleansing balm, makeup remover wipes, micellar water or other oil-based cleansers.
– Which is the best tone of red lipstick?
M.A.C Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo is one of the best red shades that everyone swears by as it complements all skin tones. It’s a vivid blue-red hue that can be worn both during the day and night irrespective of the season. No wonder, it gets sold every six minutes, as claimed by the brand.
– What are the most popular nude lipstick shades?
Some of the most popular nude lip shades include the Lakmé 9To5 Weightless Mousse Lip And Cheek Color in the shade Nude Cushion and Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in Joyride.
Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in Gotta Light and SUGAR Matte Attack Transferproof Lipstick in 09 The Peach Boys also make for some good options.
