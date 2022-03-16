Makeup guide 101: Tips and tricks to fix cakey and creasy skin

When it comes to makeup, plenty could go wrong. We’ve all heard the mantras: blend, blend, less is more, and so on. However, there are some makeup blunders that we can’t seem to fix, and cakey makeup is one of them. Caked makeup looks like we’ve piled on the layers, which is super unflattering. So, how do we go about resolving the issue? We find out!

How does one fix cakey makeup?

You may not be able to define cakey makeup, but you surely recognise it when you see it on your face: the dreaded lines of demarcation, uneven, textured skin, pores and fine lines that appear more severe and visible than they are.

The fault isn’t necessarily of the full-coverage foundation; it’s how you apply products. Cakey makeup isn’t the result of using too many products but from using too many products. We’ll go over everything in more detail here!

What exactly is cakey makeup?

Cakey makeup is most commonly associated with a foundation that seems thick, heavy, and noticeable, but it’s also a catch-all term for uneven, smudgy makeup that is creasing, sliding around, breaking up, flaking—everything other than flawless makeup.

Cakey makeup may be caused by using too much product or using the wrong products, and other times, it has more to do with your actual skin, such as skin that is too dry or too oily or skin that hasn’t been properly prepped. Let’s go over some tips and tricks for how to refresh cakey makeup and how to avoid it in the future.

How to avoid cakey makeup?

Tip #1: Don’t skip your skincare

To prepare the perfect canvas for all of the makeup you’ll be applying, you must first do your skincare. Carry out all of the skincare steps in the proper order (except for the ones that dry out your face, like acne spot treatments). Exfoliate your skin on a regular basis to eliminate dead skin and flakiness, especially if you have dry skin.

Tip #2: Melt your makeup with a setting spray

When you’ve done all of that contouring, bronzing, setting, and highlighting and your face looks like a powdered donut, it’s time to melt all that powder into your skin. A setting spray will not only set your makeup in place but will also remove any powdery residue and set everything into your skin for a more natural finish.

Tip #3: Blend, Blend, Blend

A flawless foundation application necessitates more than just rubbing it on and be done with it. If your foundation seems cakey after you’ve applied it, you haven’t blended it well enough. Use a damp beauty blender to gently push your foundation, BB cream, or tinted moisturiser into your skin until it is fully set. The blending and stippling will smooth out any harsh lines and ensure that every inch of your skin is coated evenly and without cake.

Tip #4: Hydrate under eyes thoroughly

So you’ve followed all of the under-eye baking directions to the T, but your concealer is still crusty and chalky. What you need to do is replenish the skin’s hydration levels. The crustiness might be because you did not properly prep your under eyes with an under-eye moisturiser before putting makeup. Another option is to use a face spray or toner containing squalane (a moisturiser) to hydrate fine lines and dissolve the powdery residue. But don’t simply spray it all over your makeup; instead, spritz it directly onto your clean makeup sponge, dab it a few times on the back of your hand to tap off the excess, and then delicately press it over your cakey concealer to fix the dryness.

Tip #5: Finish with a face oil

Regardless of how well you prep your skin, dry skin tends to seem cakey and flaky. If you’ve done your makeup and your bronzer appears muddy, or your foundation seems cakey, apply some oil at the end of your makeup routine to help give it a skin-like feel. Simply put a few drops of face oil onto the back of your hand, stamp your beauty sponge in it a few times, then lightly stipple it over the dry areas of your face. Using this technique, all of your products will marry each other and become one with your skin.

Tip #6: Powder oily skin before applying foundation

If you have oily skin, follow this order: moisturiser, setting powder, setting spray, primer, and foundation. While this may not work for anyone with dry skin, TikTok and Instagram hacks have plenty of success stories and fans who swear by this approach to keep their makeup looking fresh and crease-free.

Tip #7: Apply less makeup in your creases

One annoying aspect of cakey makeup is when it settles into your fine lines, giving them the appearance of full-fledged wrinkles. The tendency is to cover these areas with even more makeup in order to conceal them, but you should really do the opposite. Instead, spread your foundation evenly throughout your face, avoiding the creases (around the eyes, forehead, and around the mouth). Then, in the end, apply whatever product is left on your beauty blender to lightly cover your creases.

