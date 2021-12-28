Makeup looks for New Year’s Eve to kick off the new year in style

You might have your outfits ready but, is your makeup look for New Year’s Eve decided? We hope you indulge and get inspired by the looks we think would look gorgeous for an NYE bash.

We might not be able to celebrate New Year’s Eve with an extravagant night out, hitting the best clubs, but we surely can enjoy a small house party with close friends and family. There is no rule that you cannot dress up for a house party, especially while you celebrate starting a New Year. It’s time to show off your fanciest outfits with the best makeup looks for New Year’s Eve. We are always on the lookout for inspiration, whether fashion or beauty, and it won’t be any different for New Year’s Eve.

Browse through these makeup looks for New Year’s Eve that might smite you:

Stunning In Silver

New Year’s is about being glitzy and glam from top to bottom. If you’re planning to shimmer the night away, this makeup look for New Year’s Eve will be the perfect addition to your ensemble. Dazzle your look with the MAC Dazzleshadow, taking it up a notch with a graphic liner. With this look, let your eyes do all the talking and be the star of the night.



Pink It Up

Pink in makeup can be a soft look or, you could glam it up a bit. In this look, all you’ll need is a metallic pink eyeshadow to slather onto your eyes and some soft pink lips, topping it up with a gloss for added effects. You can look pretty in pink with the Kiko Milano Double Touch Liquid Lip that includes lip gloss in its packaging itself. With this, you can recreate this makeup look for New Year’s Eve without the hassle of getting too many products.



A Sparkle In The Eye

If you’re looking for something fun as your makeup look for New Year’s Eve, this is a great option to choose. Add sparkle to your life and your eyes, an evergreen makeup look. Just sprinkle some glitter over your lids and, why not add some to your cheeks as well? It takes highlighting to a whole other level. While all the sparkle sparks up your look, you can keep it simple on the lips. Using a tinted lip balm like the Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Lip Balm that’s a perfect balance between sheer and opaque, putting some colour onto your lips without removing the attention from the overall look.



Brow Game Strong

Brows are what make your makeup look complete. So while focusing on the eyeshadow, a bold brow look ties up your appearance perfectly, making it a great makeup look for New Year’s Eve. You can do your eyeshadow as you please, either keeping it matte or a gorgeous glitter and gradient like in this look. To get your brows to look on point, use the Anastasia Dipbrow Pomade, a product made specifically for such occasions. With hairlike strokes, your brows will certainly be brow-raising, the exact reaction you’d want to evoke.



Blush Babe

This makeup look for New Year’s Eve is very chic and exquisite. Use a brown eyeshadow of your choice to create the soft but graphic liner, adding depth to your eyes that makes them look striking. Top it up with lipstick and some blush, where the fun begins. Since the overall look features soft yet dramatic eyes, a little more blush won’t harm like the Bobbi Brown blush. With the various techniques of applying blush, you can pick the one that suits you best.



Out With The Old, In With The Bold

Bold lip colours are always a good choice if paired and applied perfectly. Bold lips will be the ultimate makeup look for New Year’s Eve that one can do, looking bold and beautiful. You can keep your base and eye look minimal and cut straight to the chase with a dark lip shade. The FAE Beauty Buildable Matte Lipstick in the shade Too Dark is not only the best choice but is also a versatile one due to its buildable property. You can choose to go as dark as you want, making your lips look bold anyways.



Undereye Drama

The coveted reverse liner in blue not only looks gorgeous but ups the ante a bit higher. Use the MAC Technakohl Eyeliner Kajal in the shade, Auto-De-Blue to create the reverse liner as a makeup look for New Year’s Eve. The soft, creamy and intense formula blends on application and drys quickly, making it smudge and hassle-free later. The shade is poppy and screams party, shifting from the classic colour of black. Another way to wear this product would be to apply it under the eye without smudging it out as a wing, keeping it simple.



Get Glossin’ With Gemstones

A bedazzled makeup look for New Year’s Eve is essential for any inspiration search. While using some gemstones, you don’t need a rhyme or reason but, New Year’s is the ideal season. Taking inspiration from this look, you can apply the gems around the eyes, either creating a pattern or applying it as you please. This look is minimal but at the same time captivating with the tiny jewels adorning the face. Put some lipgloss on as a finishing touch, such as the Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Gloss.



The Soft Glam

If you’re someone who doesn’t like to apply too much makeup, this look is for you. As the celebrations might not be as big this year, this makeup look for New Year’s Eve is perfect for a night in with friends, where you’re in the new year spirit but in just the right amount. You can recreate this look using some blush on your cheeks and letting it be your eyeshadow too. Using the Clinique Even Better Serum Foundation is ideal as it is weightless and packed with good-for-skin ingredients. In this way, you wouldn’t be caking up your face but applying the right amount of foundation to make it look smooth and hydrated.



Smokin’ Hot Smokey Eyes

This look is impeccable, leaving no room for mistakes. Put your blending cap on, and blend away until left with a gorgeous outcome of smokey eyes. Recreate this classic makeup look for New Year’s Eve with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Waterproof Creme Colour Eyeshadow and Eyeliner. This duo will be perfect to create the smoking hot look, ready to get the party started.



In You Go With Indigo

When it comes to your eyeliner, black is always the colour you reach for to keep it safe and classic. But the new year should be welcomed with things you’d never do, like using blue. Up your makeup look for New Year’s Eve using an indigo liner like the Kay Beauty Quick Dry Liquid Eyeliner in Exotic Indigo. You’d wing your liner just as you usually would but, this time going in with an indigo blue.



Hero Image Courtesy: Corallista & Debasree Banerjee Instagram; Featured Image Courtesy: Raluca Elena Instagram.