Lock it in: Invest in these setting sprays for long-lasting makeup

Imagine spending hours perfecting your makeup, achieving a flawlessly blended foundation and precise winged eyeliner, only to have it smudge and fade away. We’ve all been there, and it’s frustrating, to say the least. That’s where makeup setting sprays come in — the final step that locks in your look, ensuring it stays flawless all day no matter what you’re up to.

You might have noticed setting sprays making an appearance at the end of your favourite makeup tutorials, but it is one of those products that has been overlooked for years, often dismissed as an unnecessary step in makeup routines. However, once you experience the transformative powers of this seemingly simple product, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. Let’s dive deeper into the world of makeup setting sprays and unravel the secrets behind their popularity.

What does a setting spray really do?

Think of makeup setting sprays as the glue that keeps your masterpiece intact. Sure, they are the MVP for long-lasting makeup, but the benefits extend beyond that. Let’s have a look at what a setting spray really does, and why it should have a permanent place in your beauty arsenal.

Locks in makeup

The primary function of a setting spray is to seal in your makeup. It creates a protective barrier, preventing it from smudging, creasing or fading throughout the day. Containing alcohol and cross polymers, they keep your makeup in place for hours, even in challenging conditions like hot weather and high humidity.

Gives a matte finish or dewy glow

Depending on the formula you pick, some setting sprays can help mattify shine or infuse your dull skin with a goddess-like glow.

Fixes powders

If you’ve used setting powders to mattify your skin or set your makeup, then the spray can help meld these powders into your skin for a more natural finish. It prevents that ‘powdery’ look and gives your skin a dewy appearance if that’s the finish you desire.

Provides hydration

Some setting sprays for makeup contain hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe water or green tea. These keep your skin moisturised throughout the day, preventing your makeup from looking dry or cakey.

Refreshes makeup

Setting sprays can also be used throughout the day to refresh your makeup. A quick spritz can revive your makeup’s vibrancy and help it look freshly applied.

Controls oil

Certain makeup setting sprays for oily skin are formulated to control excess oil production, helping to keep shine at bay, especially for those with oily skin.

Blends makeup

If you’ve applied layers of makeup (like multiple eyeshadow shades for contouring purposes), a setting spray can help blend them seamlessly, giving your makeup a more polished look.

Protects skin

Setting sprays often provide some level of defence against environmental factors like pollution and UV radiation, which can help your makeup stay intact and save your skin from damage.

Like skincare, setting sprays’ effectiveness depends on their ingredients. Many contain alcohol, which can be drying and irritating for sensitive skin. Use caution and remember that a setting spray isn’t skincare. It’s not for daily use, and a light mist suffices. That said, some sprays are safe for all skin types, including sensitive ones.

Makeup setting spray or fixing spray – which is better?

While setting sprays and fixing sprays may seem interchangeable, each plays a unique role in ensuring your makeup looks flawless and lasts throughout the day.

Setting sprays for women, simply put, blends the layers of primer and makeup on your skin. These light mists hold everything together to prevent your makeup from melting or sliding. Setting sprays create a protective barrier over your makeup and can provide various finishes, from matte to dewy, depending on the formulation you choose. These sprays can also be found in water-based versions .

. Fixing sprays are all about making your makeup last longer. These sprays are typically alcohol-based and may or may not contain oils. The best part about the makeup fixing sprays is that even friction cannot wreck the makeup. However, on using a fixing spray without setting your makeup first, the hold will only really work for the top layer of makeup. These sprays also tend to have a stronger perfume fragrance to cover the alcohol scent.

Setting spray vs. setting powder

Both products claim to do the same thing — help your makeup last longer. But what sets them apart, and how do you know which one is right for you?

Setting Powder: the matte miracle

Setting powder is characterised by its fine texture, designed to absorb excess moisture or oil from your skin, giving it a matte appearance. It is your makeup’s ally in ensuring a lasting finish, especially for those with oily or combination skin.

Designed to match your skin tone, they are typically applied after using cream or liquid products such as foundation and concealer. These powders serve as a setting agent, preventing your base makeup from shifting or sliding. You can find them in either pressed or loose forms, and they are commonly applied using a brush or sponge. Notably, finishing powders have the unique ability to create a soft-focus effect, blurring imperfections and enhancing the skin’s flawless appearance.

Setting Spray: the finishing touch

Setting spray for women, on the other hand, is a fine liquid mist, used as the final step in your makeup routine. Like setting powder, the most popular makeup setting sprays play a crucial role in keeping your makeup in place all day, but its unique feature is its ability to melt away excess powder, leaving you with a more natural finish.

When you mist setting spray onto your skin, it seals every layer of your makeup, from foundation to mascara and even setting powders. These sprays come in various formulations, offering different finishes to cater to different skin types and preferences. For instance, if you have dry skin, a makeup setting spray with humectant properties can give you a dewy finish. On the other hand, those with oily skin can opt for a mattifying mist to control excess oil.

Check out the most popular makeup setting sprays for the perfect finish