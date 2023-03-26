Get your soft glam with these matte eyeshadow palettes

Glitter and shimmer makeup trends come and go, but one staple that you should always have in your makeup kit? A decent matte eyeshadow palette. Browse our roundup of the best matte eyeshadow palettes.

When it comes to makeup, eyeshadow palettes can make or break your look. After all, eyeshadow palettes are the makeup world’s wardrobe. They’re an aesthetic feast for the eyes, but you could even call them pragmatic. A good eye shadow palette, perhaps more than anything else, is usually more of an investment purchase than lipstick or eyeliner. So, prepare to expand your makeup look collection with products ranging from drugstore to high-end.

Considerations before purchasing a matte eyeshadow palette

Number of eyeshadows

The perfect matte eyeshadow palette, like so many other beauty products, is entirely dependent on your personal preferences. Looking for something small enough to fit in your purse? A mini matte eyeshadow palette will suffice for your on-the-go needs. Want more colour options? Get a larger palette with at least ten shades. Browse our selection for the best picks.

Price

And don’t fret over the price: Sure, an expensive palette is always nice, and the pigments may be more intense and long-lasting, but there are also a plethora of drugstore options that work just as well.

Higher-priced eyeshadows are more pigmented and finely milled, delivering more punch on application. They also necessitate a little more skill to blend. Budget-friendly matte shadows are ideal for beginners because the pigment isn’t as intense and is easier to manipulate. You will not, however, get the same colour payoff.

Add these matte eyeshadows to your makeup bag

While glitter and shimmer eyeshadows have their time and place, matte eyeshadow is essential for the muted, sophisticated smokey eye, diffused winged eyeliner, and smooth, glitter-free finish that is appropriate for both the day and after-work plans.

Narrowing down which of the best eyeshadow palettes are appropriate for you isn’t the easiest task, especially when you consider the hundreds of options available on the market. So, to help you decide, we’ve compiled a carefully curated list of the best matte eyeshadow palettes for every budget and taste. We have everything from all-time classics to budget finds to coat your eyelids in beautiful matte shades.