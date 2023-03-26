Get your soft glam with these matte eyeshadow palettes

Glitter and shimmer makeup trends come and go, but one staple that you should always have in your makeup kit? A decent matte eyeshadow palette. Browse our roundup of the best matte eyeshadow palettes.
When it comes to makeup, eyeshadow palettes can make or break your look. After all, eyeshadow palettes are the makeup world’s wardrobe. They’re an aesthetic feast for the eyes, but you could even call them pragmatic. A good eye shadow palette, perhaps more than anything else, is usually more of an investment purchase than lipstick or eyeliner. So, prepare to expand your makeup look collection with products ranging from drugstore to high-end.
Considerations before purchasing a matte eyeshadow palette
Number of eyeshadows
The perfect matte eyeshadow palette, like so many other beauty products, is entirely dependent on your personal preferences. Looking for something small enough to fit in your purse? A mini matte eyeshadow palette will suffice for your on-the-go needs. Want more colour options? Get a larger palette with at least ten shades. Browse our selection for the best picks.
Price
And don’t fret over the price: Sure, an expensive palette is always nice, and the pigments may be more intense and long-lasting, but there are also a plethora of drugstore options that work just as well.
Higher-priced eyeshadows are more pigmented and finely milled, delivering more punch on application. They also necessitate a little more skill to blend. Budget-friendly matte shadows are ideal for beginners because the pigment isn’t as intense and is easier to manipulate. You will not, however, get the same colour payoff.
Add these matte eyeshadows to your makeup bag
While glitter and shimmer eyeshadows have their time and place, matte eyeshadow is essential for the muted, sophisticated smokey eye, diffused winged eyeliner, and smooth, glitter-free finish that is appropriate for both the day and after-work plans.
Narrowing down which of the best eyeshadow palettes are appropriate for you isn’t the easiest task, especially when you consider the hundreds of options available on the market. So, to help you decide, we’ve compiled a carefully curated list of the best matte eyeshadow palettes for every budget and taste. We have everything from all-time classics to budget finds to coat your eyelids in beautiful matte shades.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Smashbox Cover Shot Matte Eye Palette
- Charlotte Tilbury Easy Eye Palette - The Super Nudes V2
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Glam To Go Palette
- Urban Decay Naked Basics 2 Palette
- Morphe 18WT Matte Essentials Artistry Palette
- Nykaa Eyes On Me! 10-in-1 Eyeshadow Palette
- e.l.f. Cosmetics Bite-Size Eyeshadow I Love You A Latte
- Moira Fearless Heart Shadow Palette
This matte palette includes a variety of shades with cool undertones and is compact enough to fit in your makeup bag. The formula is buttery-smooth and super buildable, but you can use a makeup primer to make the pigment even more opaque and long-lasting. The colour will appear more true to what you see in the pan, and it will blend more easily and evenly.
These light as air velvet matte eyeshadows are finely milled and blended with oils and waxes for a super emollient, buildable and forgiving texture that delivers long-lasting pigment without creasing or patchiness. These universally flattering 90s-inspired shades play with light and shadow to give you mesmerising nude-toned eyes to hypnotise!
A bag-friendly beauty bestie, this totally versatile mini unites eight buttery shades designed to decorate your lids with the perfect dose of drama you’ve been craving. Amping up your ‘off-duty’ glam with an extra sprinkle of rose-hue shimmers and depth-inducing taupes, think: soft, buildable colour that can take your matte look from day to night with expert flair.
Create subtle daytime looks or bold evening eyes with the Urban Decay Naked Basics 2 Palette, a small yet essential eyeshadow palette filled with six full-sized matte eyeshadows in cooler, neutral, taupe-like tones. Formulated with the brand’s Pigment Infusion System, each suede-like hue delivers rich colour payoff with maximum smoothness, blendability and staying power.
A must-have in every makeup lovers kit, the Morphe 18WT Matte Essentials Artistry Palette showcases a selection of warm matte tones in toasted cocoa browns and soft neutrals. Each shade sweeps on an ultra-pigmented layer of colour, buffing and diffusing with a flawless-looking finish.
e.l.f. Bite Size Eyeshadow Palette delivers mini eye magic in a perfect size. The luxe formula is creamy, blendable, and ultra-pigmented. Each palette includes four beautiful, complimenting matte shades perfect to create any desired eyelook. Get professional-quality eye looks with these versatile palettes.
Moira Fearless Heart Shadow Palette is packed with an essential of 10 highly pigmented shadows. This must have palette features tropical, vivid, and pearlescent hues creating a dare to be different vibe.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, matte eyeshadow may be more long-lasting and less likely to fade on mature skin for those with mature eyes.
Answer: Light shimmery shadows will draw attention to the eyes, while matte tones will add shadow and definition.