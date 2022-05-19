Maybelline’s vegan line to MAC’s Whitney Houston collection: the biggest beauty releases of 2022

Makeup connoisseurs and gurus assemble as we get ready for the beauty releases of 2022. There are some exciting collections and products aligned you might want to keep your eye out for this new year.

The beauty industry has already kicked off the new year with a few beauty launches. Well, this is just the beginning, as they gear up for some more. The beauty industry always strives to stay relevant, introducing new products to meet changing trends. The beauty of this industry is that it never lets us down, and with the beauty releases of 2022, that statement remains true. What’s more exciting is that you will soon be able to use and flaunt these products.

Beauty releases of 2022 to keep an eye out for:

I Heart Revolution x Disney Princess Mulan Collection:

I Heart Revolution is famous for its collaborations with Disney, releasing collections representing each princess. The recent beauty release of 2022 for I Heart Revolution is its Mulan collection. The collection features an I Heart Revolution x Disney Fairytale Palette Mulan, I Heart Revolution x Disney Fairytale Lip Topper Mulan and an I Heart Revolution x Disney Fairytale Setting Powder Mulan. The palette is an all-in-one face and eye palette featuring poppy and neutral shades. The packaging and shade names are all inspired by the Disney classic.

Tom Ford Bitter Peach Makeup Collection:

Tom Ford launched a Bitter Sweet perfume in 2020 that was a favourite for many. With that being a hit, they had to release a makeup collection of the same. This collection includes a Bitter Peach eye colour quad, a cushion-compact case that’s refillable, and matte lip colours. The packaging is a gorgeous orange with red details, staying true to its name. We cannot wait to see this beauty release of 2022.

NARS Cosmetics Limited-Edition Afterglow Cheek Palette & Afterglow Lip Shine:

NARS Cosmetics’ beauty release of 2022 is the Afterglow collection that includes a cheek palette and lip shine. The cheek palette has six buildable shades with shimmers and mattes. This blush will impart a natural flush and glow to your skin, just like the name suggests. The lip shine has ten shades and glides on smoothly, hydrating the lips. It is a blend of Jojoba Oil and Pomegranate Extract with Vitamin E-infused Raspberry Seed Oil that helps keep the lips soft and smooth.

Morphe 35T Sweetest Tea Artistry Palette:

Morphe is known to roll out eyeshadows packed with the best colour shades one could possibly need. Their beauty release of 2022 features the 35T Sweetest Tea Artistry Palette with the tastiest shades to create the best looks. It includes 35 mega mattes and spectacular shimmers that you can use to create various looks, ranging from neutral to glam. The palette has a mix of warm and cool tones, making it highly versatile.

Chanel de Comète Spring 2022 Collection:

N°1 De Chanel is not the only beauty release of 2022 by the brand, but they are also coming out with a Chanel de Comète Spring collection. There are two blush shades available in this line and eight limited-edition matte lipsticks with ultra-fine pearly pigments. The range takes inspiration from the symbol of luck, the star with five irregular points, an inspiration for Coco Chanel’s first and only High Jewellery collection, too. The Blush Comète is an optical illusion where one sees the comet design on the powder’s surface and the Chanel monogram on the compact mirror. Even the lipsticks have a star on the packaging of the bullet.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation:

While we’ve seen eyeshadows, lipsticks and blushes as beauty releases of 2022, this year has a foundation in stock, too. Charlotte Tillbury launches their Beautiful Skin Foundation with 30 shades available. Classified as a hybrid between a tinted moisturiser and a full coverage foundation, it gives an instant glow and hydrates with buildable coverage. Formulated with skincare ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Rose Complex, the foundation promises hydrated, plumper, smoother and brighter skin.

Dior Spring 2022 Collection:

Dior’s beauty release of 2022 features a Spring 2022 collection that consists of eyeshadows, lip products, blush, cushion powder, and nail polishes. The eyeshadow palettes are called ‘3 Couleurs Tri(O)blique’ that offers a trio of colour finishes— glittery, metallic and satiny, available in two shades. The lip products include a Lip Glow lip blam available in three shades and are multi-purpose— can be used as a lip balm or even a lip primer, Rouge Dior— a long-wearing lipstick available in 73 shades and Dior Addict Lip Maximizer— a lip plumping gloss available in 21 shades. The blush is a stick-concept blush called Stick Glow, available in two shades. Dior Vernis nail polishes come in 19 stunning shades, a shade for every occasion and mood ranging from deep to neutral.

Maybelline Green Edition Collection:

Maybelline’s beauty release of 2022 is the Green Edition collection which features three products, Maybelline’s very first vegan products that feature natural-origin ingredients. The products include a Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil, Green Edition Balmy Lip Blush and a Green Edition Mega Mousse Mascara. It is the first makeup brand to get certified by Cradle to Cradle with this launch.

M.A.C x Whitney Houston Collection:

To honour the evergreen artist Whitney Houston, M.A.C cosmetics’ beauty release of 2022 is a collection paying homage to her. With the release of her biopic, ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, this year, the cosmetics brand will also be launching their collection with it, sharing the icon’s story. Even though we do not know what this collection entails, we know it will be a classy and iconic line, considering the brand and star involved in this project.

Hero Image Courtesy: Morphe, Charlotte Tilbury & Nars Instagram; Featured Image Courtesy: NARS Cosmetics Instagram.