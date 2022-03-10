12 best lips oils for those who are tired of dealing with sticky gloss

With the finest lip oils, you can achieve the same dreamy sheen that once came from goopy glosses—without the stickiness that made them more of a headache than anything else. Here are the best options to buy right now, ranging from the popular Dior Lip Glow Oil to more affordable choices.

Best lip oils to keep away from flakes and dryness

Beauty brands are developing nourishing lip oil blends that provide a wash of moisturising components together with a flash of sheen and tint. Consider them the enhanced sibling of lip gloss, delivering a healthy shine while moisturising your lips to keep them free of flakes and dryness. It’s no surprise that TikTok and Instagram are head over heels, and the product keeps on popping on our feeds here and there. Plus, there’s no wrong way to use them. It can be used on its own, layered under lipstick for extra hydration or over lipstick for extra shine.

Check out our roundup of the top brands we absolutely adore.