12 best lips oils for those who are tired of dealing with sticky gloss

With the finest lip oils, you can achieve the same dreamy sheen that once came from goopy glosses—without the stickiness that made them more of a headache than anything else. Here are the best options to buy right now, ranging from the popular Dior Lip Glow Oil to more affordable choices.
Best lip oils to keep away from flakes and dryness
Beauty brands are developing nourishing lip oil blends that provide a wash of moisturising components together with a flash of sheen and tint. Consider them the enhanced sibling of lip gloss, delivering a healthy shine while moisturising your lips to keep them free of flakes and dryness. It’s no surprise that TikTok and Instagram are head over heels, and the product keeps on popping on our feeds here and there. Plus, there’s no wrong way to use them. It can be used on its own, layered under lipstick for extra hydration or over lipstick for extra shine.
Check out our roundup of the top brands we absolutely adore.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Dior Lip Glow Oil
- Lovingly Lip Tinted Lip Oil
- Milani Moisture Lock Oil Infused Lip Treatment
- HOURGLASS Lip Treatment Oil
- Tarte sugar rush™ lip sip vegan lip oil
- ICONIC London Lustre Lip Oil
- Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir
- ColourPop Lux Lip Oil
- Inglot High Gloss Lip Oil
- Burt's Bees Hydrating Lip Oil
- Ciaté London Nourising Lip Oil
- Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Nighttime Rescue Lip Oil-Serum
This is totally worth the price! This glistening alternative features a next-level glow, as well as great ratings and awards to back it up. Cherry oil nourishes the lips while the rich and balmy texture glows like a disco ball.
This nutrient-rich oil from Lilah B will revitalise your lips. It’s a great choice for anyone who wants to smooth out their pout and fight fine wrinkles. It’s infused with anti-ageing ingredients (vitamin E).
Each one not only comes in a variety of colours, but it also includes special oils designed to address certain issues. What is the one thing they all have in common? A soothing combination of jojoba, avocado, and Tsubaki oils, with a stunning shine.
This indulgence is certainly worth it, with numerous unique ingredients that accomplish anything from increasing moisture levels to improving lip texture to reducing wrinkle depth (as well as 14 different essential oils). The 24-karat gold-plated tip not only looks opulent but also promises to be antibacterial, which is a boon for germaphobes. And whether you choose the clear version or one of the three coloured versions, you’ll get a high-impact shine.
Tarte Sugar Rush Lip Sip is a great choice if you want something sheer. Its name isn’t a misnomer—reviewers rave on how delicious it tastes and laud the delicate splash of colour that’s excellent for a low-key makeup look.
Iconic’s lip oil provides a high-wattage sheen and a subtle plump without the fuss. Maracuja oil, hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin E nourish and hydrate the lips, keeping them looking lovely long after the shine fades.
A lip conditioner by day and lip mask by night enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and plant extracts for intense hydration and fuller-looking lips. Aloe Vera, rich in antioxidants, enzymes and Vitamins A and C, provides soothing properties. First Light Snow Lotus and Resurrection Leaf help skin appear radiant. Alpine Rose Extract helps lips feel smooth and hydrated.
Colourpop is usually reliable when it comes to affordable products that deliver, and this one is no exception. Come for the vibrant colours like hot pink and bright orange (along with staples like nude) and stay for the luxurious, cushiony texture.
Meet an ultimately shiny oil that will keep your lips moisturised, softened, and smooth while providing a high gloss. Enriched with oils from alpine apple seed, cherry kernel, apricot kernel, argan, jojoba as well as shea butter and vitamin E, it will provide proper care and will bring out the inner beauty of your lips.
The Burt’s Bees Hydrating Lip Oil has the same lip-nourishing ingredients as the brand’s classic lip balm but with a sheen. Sweet almond oil, sunflower seed oil, and shea butter work together to cover lips in a slick-yet-smoothing solution.
Watermelon, Lychee & Acai, Yuzu & Grapefruit, and Mango & Lime may seem like sorbet or summer cocktails, but they’re the star oils of Ciaté Burst Hydrating Lip Oils. Regardless of which one you pick, you can expect the same amount of thirst-quenching shine because of the healing vitamin E.
Swipe on the Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Nighttime Rescue Lip Oil-Serum before bed to plump and smooth chapped lips while you sleep. The little tube contains soothing flower oils such as camellia, rose, and lavender to help comfort not only your lips but also you.
