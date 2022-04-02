4 major celebrity-owned beauty brands to check out in 2022

From Gwen Stefani to Hailey Bieber, we can’t wait to see what these celebrity-owned beauty brands have to offer in 2022.

In 2021, we had celebrity-owned beauty brands from Hollywood starlet Jennifer Lopez’s JLo Beauty, tennis juggernaut Naomi Osaka’s Kinlo, Kylie Jenner’s expansion into a baby care line, and Jennifer Aniston’s haircare brand, LolaVie.

Songstress Ariana Grande also launched her otherworldly beauty line R.E.M. Beauty, and both Harry Styles and Machine Gun Kelly made their entrance into the world of nail polishes. It seems like ever since Rihanna’s humongous success with Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, more and more celebrities are seeing the benefits of launching their own beauty and fashion brands.

Celebrity-owned beauty brands in 2022

Gxve Beauty by Gwen Stefani

Award-winning singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani recently launched her beauty brand Gxve Beauty. Pronounced ‘give’, the name pays homage to Gwen’s stardom, resembling her signature that many No Doubt fans would easily recognise.

The brand kicked off its launch with the release of a complete range to recreate Gwen’s super-glam look, complete with her signature red lip dubbed Original Recipe. The shade arrives in three different formulations — an ultra-matte liquid lipstick, a matte bullet lipstick, and a satin bullet lipstick — so that no matter what lip situation you’re in, there’s bound to be a formula that works for you. If you’re a fan of Urban Decay x Gwen Stefani lipstick in the shade 714, you may be in for a disappointment. The shade Original Recipe appears to be a primary red compared to 714, which has a warmer undertone.

In the eye category, Gxve Beauty added four items into the mix: four curated eyeshadow quads, gel liner pencils, and two different eyebrow pencils that come in a spectrum of natural shades. Finally, in the face category, Gwen starts with a priming oil that promises to deliver hydration while creating a smooth canvas for the rest of your base makeup.

The brand is taking the vegan and cruelty-free route, and we wouldn’t be surprised if a lipstick shade expansion and foundation introduction take place sometime sooner rather than later for Gwen Stefani’s beauty line.

Cay Skin by Winnie Harlow

Supermodel Winnie Harlow has created her brand Cay Skin out of her need to care for her skin, especially since her job oftentimes has her basking in the sun all day long for photoshoots. On one such occasion, she shared that she “suffered a severe sunburn and sun damage […] that permanently changed her vitiligo.”

The brand is primarily focused on suncare, seeing how her autoimmune disease affects her skin. Currently, Cay Skin has four products for you to check out. The star is, of course, its Isle Body Oil with SPF 30 — which sounds like a perfect SPF for a day out on the beach or by the pool. Made with squalane, argon, grapeseed, coconut and meadowfoam seed oils, it floods the skin with hydration while protecting it from sun damage.

For the face, Cay Skin has two options — the Isle Glow Face Lotion with SPF 45 and the Universal Mineral Face Lotion with SPF 55. Not only do they differ in sun protection factor, but the latter is formulated without nanotechnology for those that are avoiding such elements. With the hydrating power of sea moss, both sunblocks deliver moisture to the layers of the skin without imparting the horrid white cast that some SPF tends to do.

Completing this trifecta of a sun care routine is the Isle Lip Balm with SPF 30. While most lip balms with SPF leave a nasty taste on the lips, Winnie Harlow’s answer to this conundrum is by flavouring it with a delicious vanilla brown sugar flavour.

Each item in her line is dermatologist tested, silicone-free and vegan.

The Outset by Scarlett Johansson

If you are allergic to hyaluronic acid (yes, you can be allergic to HAs), then Marvel actress Scarlett Johansson has answered your prayers through the creation of her skincare line The Outset. Sourced from the seeds of the Cassia flower, the brand has concocted a trademarked ingredient named the Hyaluroset Complex, to act as a botanical alternative to everybody’s favourite hydrator, hyaluronic acid. The entire range feature this star ingredient.

Judging by the aesthetic of the site, one thing’s for sure: Scarlett is championing simplicity. She turns to her experience of going back to an essentials-only skincare routine each time her skin acts out, and this has been her inspiration for the freshly launched skincare brand.

Currently, The Outset has five products to offer. A micellar cleanser that purifies gently with micelles instead of sulphates; a serum with vegan collagen that aims to promote firmer-looking skin; a daily moisturiser with squalane sustainably derived from olives; an anti-ageing eye cream packed with vitamin C to brighten the area; and a buttery night cream that’s harnessing the smoothening power of niacinamide and bakuchiol. An SPF product would have rounded this up nicely, but this is perhaps something for us to look forward to from the brand.

The Outset is totally cruelty-, gluten-, silicone-, and fragrance-free. It’s also dermatologist- and allergy-tested, with vegan formulations across the board. The packaging is also recyclable.

Rhode by Hailey Bieber

For the last two years, model Hailey Bieber has been putting her nose to the grindstone working on her celebrity beauty brand. Taking her middle name to brand this line with, little is known about what Rhode is going to be about.

In January 2022, she posted a picture on Instagram with a caption that hints at a skincare product. Hailey also tagged Rhode’s Instagram account. If the final photo of the carousel offers any clues, we’re perhaps looking at sheet masks and eye patches as Rhode’s first launch into the beauty world.

Featured Image: Courtesy @gxvebeauty/Instagram

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia