Nimrat Kaur spills the tea on her skincare routine, fitness regime and wellness mantra

As the brand ambassador for Organic Harvest, Nimrat Kaur talks about her tools for wellness and mental health, the skincare regime she adopts amidst hectic work schedules and her love for masala chai.

“As cliché as it sounds, I have almost always felt beautiful when I’ve been a part of something joyful,” says Nimrat Kaur when asked about her idea of beauty. In sync with Audrey Hepburn’s famous quote “happy girls are the prettiest”, Kaur’s beauty journey is all about finding inner radiance, a task that seamlessly ties in with her association with Organic Harvest. After all, only when you start eating clean, using natural ingredients for everything from your meals to makeup, and most importantly, living by a wellness mantra can you reflect that natural radiance we all seek.

Nimrat Kaur’s affinity towards natural, organically sourced ingredients goes beyond skincare and makeup. She has been an early adapter when it comes to organic produce and is now, more than happy to extend those practices beyond the food she eats. “I have grown up with an inherent love for all things organic. Be it fresh produce straight from the farm or do-it-yourself beauty rituals, I believe in the power of organic ingredients for a healthy lifestyle. For me, Organic Harvest has been a trustworthy brand that has always delivered the best and purest products with the safest and certified ingredients, which reflects an exciting and positive step towards a sustainable future in the beauty industry with its innovative products.” For Nimrat, the golden mantra for good skin is to always go to bed with clean skin, and Organic Harvest’s 6-in-1 Brightening Face Wash and Brightening Serum and Cream helps the cause.

Nimrat Kaur talks about her Organic Harvest favourites and her productivity and wellness plans:

What are your most-loved products from Organic Harvest?

I swear by Organic Harvest’s Weightless BB Cream. This BB Cream will leave you glowing with a flawless base right from the first application. Its multi-functionality offers hydration with natural skincare actives like almond oil and vitamin C providing a seamless and lightweight coverage. It helps even out my skin base without feeling heavy or cakey.

A wellness trend that you have been loving?

There are two ways to look at wellness: you either keep your body fit and that dictates your mind or you keep your mind healthy and that influences your body. Over the years, the latter has been more promising for me. When you have a good relationship with your emotional and mental self the rest follows. For me, yoga tops the chart. It is a beautiful combination of your mind and body. As a fan of yoga, I love meditating and doing Kriya Yog—a half-hour breathing technique that has centred me. Kriya Yog has made me aware that the only way to control our mind is by bringing attention to our breath. Your breath is the only action you are involved in involuntarily all your life. In any adverse situation, it is your breathing that changes, so if you bring your mind to your breath you are just centring your mind. The Breathe app on my Apple Watch is aligned with this philosophy, and I use it once every hour of the day. I also use it during my yoga practice and to track my fitness on the activity app—I make sure I close my rings daily.

How do you keep yourself fit?

I believe that 80% of our fitness is our diet so I like to keep a watch on what I am eating. I don’t deprive myself of things that I like because my mind feels happy when it receives something it likes. It may not be the best thing for our body, but it’s important for our well-being. To stay fit, I do a mix of functional training, yoga, and running. I am not fixated on one kind of workout routine, I prefer to adapt to the environment and country I’m in at that time. Depending on the country and its geography I like to blend into the environment and figure out what best I can do with my fitness and well-being.

How do you stay motivated throughout the day?

I begin my day with a small gratitude prayer—it’s nice to wake up with words and sounds that make you feel good and positive. I think it is especially important for people like me who stay alone. I make myself a typical masala chai with different ingredients like clove, cinnamon, cardamom, lemongrass, ginger, black pepper, and some jaggery, especially to take care of my own immunity and health. Having said that, I feel no one can be motivated every day, it’s okay to take breaks as well when your body needs it.

Instagram accounts you follow for wellness and fitness?

I follow Andrew Huberman, Peter Attia and David Sinclair.

What’s your productivity plan? How do you maintain a work-life balance?

To balance my life, I have stopped worrying about what people might think if I do something or if I don’t do something. Half of the time, I feel like I have been worried about what will be the result of my actions and what will other people say about it. I have started making decisions only based on what I want. And after that, whatever comes with it – good, bad, ugly – it’s for me to deal with. I understand that it’s not easy and hence I try to remind myself about it again and again because I can feel how many positive changes it has brought to my life

Talk us through your morning routine?

I start my morning with a glass of warm water with half a lemon and a pinch of salt in it. I wash my face with chilled water, I splash it in my eyes and I dab it dry. I do some oil pulling with coconut oil. And then I make a lovely cup of tea with ginger, cardamom, cloves, pepper and mint and I play with my kitty cats. That’s my morning routine.

What do you do in your spare time?

In my spare time, I love to exercise, I love to go for walks, hang out with friends, have coffee, and lunches, and go for a drive. I love to clean and re-organize my house. I am obsessed with organising and keeping my house clean and spick and span. I love to play with my cats. I love to catch up with my family over the phone because I don’t see them very often. I love to read new articles and love to update myself on current affairs, news, and sports. And I also love to go for spa/salon treatments, go for massages & hair treatments. Just wellness, looking after myself, spending time with loved ones and listening to music.

What are you reading these days — a few books you can recommend?

Sapiens by Yuva Noah Harari

Birthday Stories by Haruki Murakami

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy.

All Images: Nimrat Kaur/IG.