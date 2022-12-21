Nykaa Magical Christmas Beauty Sale 2022: Shop for the best holiday and year-end deals

With the holiday season upon us, it is time to grab the best beauty deals from Nykaa Magical Christmas Beauty Sale 2022. Shop from top beauty brands at exciting prices, thanks to the Nykaa sale 2022.

The sale is currently live on the website and application offering some major discounts and deals on some of the most loved brands and products. From makeup, skincare, bodycare to appliances and wellness products, Nykaa has got it all. Not just that, the beauty giant is also offering a free pouch autographed by Janhvi Kapoor on app orders above INR 5999.

Check out some of the best deals on Nykaa this Christmas

Makeup

Looking your best does not need to be expensive. Check out the best makeup products on Nykaa sale 2022 this Christmas and get ready to deck up for the celebrations. With up to 50% off the best brands the list is endless. Stock up on your favourite lipsticks, foundations or even makeup combos, Nykaa has got it all.

Skincare

The harsh cold calls for some special pampering for your skin. Take care of your skin with some of the most loved skincare products at slashed prices. With great deals this Christmas take home the best of products and look beautiful from within at all times.

Bath and body

It’s never a wrong time to splurge on some bodycare essentials. From luxurious bodywashes that leaves you smelling like a dream to gentle scrubs for a deep cleanse, this Christmas stock up on all! Check out some of the most amazing bath and body products below.

Haircare

Ensure your hair is on point for the fun and celebrations this Christmas. Shop for haircare products that will give your tresses a new life with added volume and shine. Check out the best buys from this Nykaa sale 2022.