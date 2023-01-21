Shop till you drop: Unbeatable deals to cop at Nykaa Republic Day Beauty Sale

The Nykaa Republic Day Beauty Sale is on and it’s the perfect time to stock up on all your beauty essentials. With discounts of up to 50 percent off, you can save big on your favourite brands and products. From skincare to makeup, and hair care to fragrances, Nykaa has it all at unbeatable prices.
Nykaa Republic Day sale: Top brands
Some of the top brands offering discounts are Maybelline New York, Nykaa Cosmetics, Lakmé, L’Oréal Paris, Kay Beauty, Cetaphil and many more.
Best offers from Nykaa Republic Day sale
Nykaa is offering up to 50 percent off on various brands. Additionally, the beauty giant is also offering the following offers for first-time app purchases – flat INR 200 off on orders above INR 1000 and flat INR 400 off on orders above INR 1800.
App-only users can also get a free pouch autographed by Janhvi Kapoor on orders above INR 5000.
Nykaa Republic Day sale 2023: Dates and timings
The Nykaa Republic Day sale 2023 is live on the website and application until 22 January.
Here are some of the best deals to cop on Nykaa this Republic Day
Beauty
Look your best at all times. Check out some of the top beauty brands like Maybelline New York, Nykaa Cosmetics, Lakmé, L’Oréal Paris and many other top brands offering amazing discounts.
Skincare
It is always a good time to splurge on skincare products. From serums and moisturisers to sunscreens and lip care kits, this Republic Day sale has got it all.
Haircare
Pamper your tresses with best-in-class haircare products from top brands. And what better time to get your hands on them than during this Nykaa beauty sale?
Bath and body
Treat your body from head to toe with the most luxurious bath and body care goodies from the best brands. Avail them with exciting discounts at the Nykaa Republic Day sale.
(Main and Featured image: Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: No, the Nykaa Republic Day sale 2023 is for all users.
Answer: No, all products are not discounted during the sale. However, most of the brands offer lucrative offers.
Answer: The Nykaa Republic Day sale is live on the website and application from 14th to 22nd January, 2023.
Answer: Skincare, haircare and bodycare products are some of the must-buys during the sale.