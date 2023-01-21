Shop till you drop: Unbeatable deals to cop at Nykaa Republic Day Beauty Sale

The Nykaa Republic Day Beauty Sale is on and it’s the perfect time to stock up on all your beauty essentials. With discounts of up to 50 percent off, you can save big on your favourite brands and products. From skincare to makeup, and hair care to fragrances, Nykaa has it all at unbeatable prices.

Nykaa Republic Day sale: Top brands

Some of the top brands offering discounts are Maybelline New York, Nykaa Cosmetics, Lakmé, L’Oréal Paris, Kay Beauty, Cetaphil and many more.

Best offers from Nykaa Republic Day sale

Nykaa is offering up to 50 percent off on various brands. Additionally, the beauty giant is also offering the following offers for first-time app purchases – flat INR 200 off on orders above INR 1000 and flat INR 400 off on orders above INR 1800.

App-only users can also get a free pouch autographed by Janhvi Kapoor on orders above INR 5000.

The Nykaa Republic Day sale 2023 is live on the website and application until 22 January.

Here are some of the best deals to cop on Nykaa this Republic Day

Beauty

Look your best at all times. Check out some of the top beauty brands like Maybelline New York, Nykaa Cosmetics, Lakmé, L’Oréal Paris and many other top brands offering amazing discounts.

Skincare

It is always a good time to splurge on skincare products. From serums and moisturisers to sunscreens and lip care kits, this Republic Day sale has got it all.

Haircare

Pamper your tresses with best-in-class haircare products from top brands. And what better time to get your hands on them than during this Nykaa beauty sale?

Bath and body

Treat your body from head to toe with the most luxurious bath and body care goodies from the best brands. Avail them with exciting discounts at the Nykaa Republic Day sale.

