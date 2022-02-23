Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > 6 trusted skin tints in India to try for a classic no-makeup look
Beauty & Grooming
23 Feb 2022 03:00 PM

Sanyukta Baijal
Cakey makeup is so tragic it could be a character in Shakespeare’s play. To avoid looking chalky, try these trusted skin tints in India instead that will give you envious radiance and glow. These are light in texture and don’t waiver off during a long day, leaving you with a cracked base.

Skin tints in India for a no-makeup look

At this time of year, when the weather is a little dry and warm, the best skin tint would be a tinted moisturiser or hint of concealer that could hide those unwanted acne marks because full coverage foundations won’t work for you now. Having said that, the best go-to thing for your face is an ideal choice for a no-makeup look is skin tint.

Jump To / Table of Contents

Lancome Skin Feels Good Hydrating Skin Tint

1 /6

Lancome Skin Feels Good Hydrating Skin Tint

Lancome Skin Feels Good Hydrating Skin Tint is an ideal product if you’re looking for a no-makeup look. Infused with SPF 23, this tint is lightweight rich in anti-oxidants and locks moisture. It will hydrate your skin and is available in 15 shades.

 

 

 

Lancome Skin Feels Good Hydrating Skin Tint
Rs 12,404
Shop Here
Huda Beauty Glowish Multidew Skin Tint

2 /6

Huda Beauty Glowish Multidew Skin Tint

This moisture-packed skin tint instantly brightens your skin and gives it a dewy finish. Huda Beauty Glowish Multidew Skin Tint’s sheer coverage enhances your natural beauty and changes your glow game forever.

Huda Beauty Glowish Multidew Skin Tint
Rs 3,250
Shop Here
Bobbi Brown Nude Finish Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15

3 /6

Bobbi Brown Nude Finish Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15

This skin tint will give you the ultimate nude look and will make your texture smoother and softer. Bobbi Brown Nude Finish Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15 covers redness, unevenness and refreshes your skin.

 

Bobbi Brown Nude Finish Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15
Rs 4,700
Shop Here
Butter London Lumimatte Blurring Skin Tint In - Light

4 /6

Butter London Lumimatte Blurring Skin Tint In - Light

This skin tint is derived from natural ingredients that reduce the appearance of uneven skin tone. Butter London Lumimatte Blurring Skin Tint In – Light acts as a skin-conditioning agent to provide long-lasting hydration.

 

Butter London Lumimatte Blurring Skin Tint In - Light
Rs 2,496
Shop Here
Rodial Skin Tint + SPF 20 - Capri

5 /6

Rodial Skin Tint + SPF 20 - Capri

Rodial Skin Tint + SPF 20 is a medium coverage tinted moisturiser with amino peptides. It brightens the skin and enhances your complexion. This tint suits all skin types and has buildable coverage with a naturally radiant finish.

 

 

Rodial Skin Tint + SPF 20 - Capri
Rs 6,962
Shop Here
Nudies Tinted Blur Stick

6 /6

Nudies Tinted Blur Stick

This is an innovative soft-focus and light-reflecting mineral skin tint that creates flawless-looking skin. Nudies Tinted Blur Stick smoothens your texture, blemishes, fine lines, pores, and more. It blends well and enhances your real skin tone.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy iStock

 

 

Nudies Tinted Blur Stick
Rs 2,950
Shop Here
Sanyukta Baijal
Apart from scrunched up paper with recycled aspirations, Sanyukta is also a writer. When not reading or scribbling, she loves playing copious amounts of video games and watch tons of films.

