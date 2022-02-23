6 trusted skin tints in India to try for a classic no-makeup look

Cakey makeup is so tragic it could be a character in Shakespeare’s play. To avoid looking chalky, try these trusted skin tints in India instead that will give you envious radiance and glow. These are light in texture and don’t waiver off during a long day, leaving you with a cracked base.
Skin tints in India for a no-makeup look
At this time of year, when the weather is a little dry and warm, the best skin tint would be a tinted moisturiser or hint of concealer that could hide those unwanted acne marks because full coverage foundations won’t work for you now. Having said that, the best go-to thing for your face is an ideal choice for a no-makeup look is skin tint.
Lancome Skin Feels Good Hydrating Skin Tint is an ideal product if you’re looking for a no-makeup look. Infused with SPF 23, this tint is lightweight rich in anti-oxidants and locks moisture. It will hydrate your skin and is available in 15 shades.
This moisture-packed skin tint instantly brightens your skin and gives it a dewy finish. Huda Beauty Glowish Multidew Skin Tint’s sheer coverage enhances your natural beauty and changes your glow game forever.
This skin tint will give you the ultimate nude look and will make your texture smoother and softer. Bobbi Brown Nude Finish Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15 covers redness, unevenness and refreshes your skin.
This skin tint is derived from natural ingredients that reduce the appearance of uneven skin tone. Butter London Lumimatte Blurring Skin Tint In – Light acts as a skin-conditioning agent to provide long-lasting hydration.
Rodial Skin Tint + SPF 20 is a medium coverage tinted moisturiser with amino peptides. It brightens the skin and enhances your complexion. This tint suits all skin types and has buildable coverage with a naturally radiant finish.
This is an innovative soft-focus and light-reflecting mineral skin tint that creates flawless-looking skin. Nudies Tinted Blur Stick smoothens your texture, blemishes, fine lines, pores, and more. It blends well and enhances your real skin tone.
