6 trusted skin tints in India to try for a classic no-makeup look

Cakey makeup is so tragic it could be a character in Shakespeare’s play. To avoid looking chalky, try these trusted skin tints in India instead that will give you envious radiance and glow. These are light in texture and don’t waiver off during a long day, leaving you with a cracked base.

Skin tints in India for a no-makeup look

At this time of year, when the weather is a little dry and warm, the best skin tint would be a tinted moisturiser or hint of concealer that could hide those unwanted acne marks because full coverage foundations won’t work for you now. Having said that, the best go-to thing for your face is an ideal choice for a no-makeup look is skin tint.