Nourishing organic lipsticks for an all-natural pout

These days, in the market, you can find many options for lipsticks to help get that perfect pout. But, few brands make organic lipsticks and if you are the kind who likes products made with natural ingredients, we have just the list for you.

Organic lipsticks are made from ingredients like botanical butter, ghee, waxes and oils that are sourced from nature. Rich and creamy, these lipsticks glide smoothly on your lips.

What are organic lipsticks made of?

These are made of non-toxic, organic ingredients. They can range from oils to plant extracts and even animal-derived products like ghee. With relatively fewer chemical additives, fragrances and artificial colours than normal lipstick, these options reduce the chance of allergies or other skin irritations.

Fewer chemical additions also ensure that you do not have to worry if you swallow your lipstick while eating or drinking. These lipsticks are free of parabens, phthalates and heavy metals like lead. Most lipsticks from organic brands also do not conduct animal testing on their products, making them a cruelty-free option.

How to wear organic lipsticks

Wearing organic lipsticks is pretty much the same as wearing your ordinary lipstick. These pointers can help increase the lasting power of your lipstick.

Prep your lips: Exfoliate your lips with a mild lip scrub to buff away dead cells and reduce any pigmentation.

Hydrate them: Apply a lip balm or hydrating serum to infuse moisture to your lips. Lip balms infused with natural ingredients like shea butter, candelilla wax, cocoa butter, fruit extracts and other oils can help keep issues like chapping and peeling at bay.

Opt for lip liner: Use a lip liner to outline your lips. This will define them and help your lipstick last longer.

Choose the right product: Pick a lipstick that suits your undertone. The right colour in sync with your undertone can brighten your face.

Blot your lips: Use soft tissue paper to absorb any excess product. Top up with one more coat and press in to increase the lipstick’s lasting power. Finally, apply a translucent setting powder after you wear lipstick for an even longer finish.

Must-have lipstick shades

From classic reds to daring browns, the world of lipsticks is diverse. A red lipstick in a warm, cool or neutral tone that suits a person’s undertone is a must-have to create a festive or party look or when you want to make a bold statement along with subtle face makeup.

Nude lipsticks are a must-have for understated or everyday makeup looks. Such shades give the lips a natural appearance and complement bold, darker-eye looks.

Bright corals and oranges offer a perfect balance, making them best suited for warm seasons or when you want a fresh look. You should also stock up on soft pinks and deep berry tones to create soft, feminine or party looks.

Those who love to experiment can try deep browns, deep burgundy and shades in metallic finishes.

Best natural lipsticks you need to own