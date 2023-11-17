Nourishing organic lipsticks for an all-natural pout

These days, in the market, you can find many options for lipsticks to help get that perfect pout. But, few brands make organic lipsticks and if you are the kind who likes products made with natural ingredients, we have just the list for you.
Organic lipsticks are made from ingredients like botanical butter, ghee, waxes and oils that are sourced from nature. Rich and creamy, these lipsticks glide smoothly on your lips.
What are organic lipsticks made of?
These are made of non-toxic, organic ingredients. They can range from oils to plant extracts and even animal-derived products like ghee. With relatively fewer chemical additives, fragrances and artificial colours than normal lipstick, these options reduce the chance of allergies or other skin irritations.
Fewer chemical additions also ensure that you do not have to worry if you swallow your lipstick while eating or drinking. These lipsticks are free of parabens, phthalates and heavy metals like lead. Most lipsticks from organic brands also do not conduct animal testing on their products, making them a cruelty-free option.
How to wear organic lipsticks
Wearing organic lipsticks is pretty much the same as wearing your ordinary lipstick. These pointers can help increase the lasting power of your lipstick.
Prep your lips: Exfoliate your lips with a mild lip scrub to buff away dead cells and reduce any pigmentation.
Hydrate them: Apply a lip balm or hydrating serum to infuse moisture to your lips. Lip balms infused with natural ingredients like shea butter, candelilla wax, cocoa butter, fruit extracts and other oils can help keep issues like chapping and peeling at bay.
Opt for lip liner: Use a lip liner to outline your lips. This will define them and help your lipstick last longer.
Choose the right product: Pick a lipstick that suits your undertone. The right colour in sync with your undertone can brighten your face.
Blot your lips: Use soft tissue paper to absorb any excess product. Top up with one more coat and press in to increase the lipstick’s lasting power. Finally, apply a translucent setting powder after you wear lipstick for an even longer finish.
Must-have lipstick shades
From classic reds to daring browns, the world of lipsticks is diverse. A red lipstick in a warm, cool or neutral tone that suits a person’s undertone is a must-have to create a festive or party look or when you want to make a bold statement along with subtle face makeup.
Nude lipsticks are a must-have for understated or everyday makeup looks. Such shades give the lips a natural appearance and complement bold, darker-eye looks.
Bright corals and oranges offer a perfect balance, making them best suited for warm seasons or when you want a fresh look. You should also stock up on soft pinks and deep berry tones to create soft, feminine or party looks.
Those who love to experiment can try deep browns, deep burgundy and shades in metallic finishes.
Best natural lipsticks you need to own
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Lotus Make Up Pure Colors Matte Lip Color
- Enn Long Lasting Semi Matte Liquid Lipstick
- SoulTree Ayurvedic Lipstick
- Zuii Organic Certified Satin Lip Colour
- Biotique Natural Makeup Magicolour Lipstick
- Love Earth Liquid Mousse lipstick
- Ecco Bella Natural Moisturizing Lipstick
- Raas Luxury Oils Oh-So-Luxe Liquid Lip Balm
- Plum Matterrific Lipstick
- Paul Penders Botanical Vegan Natural Cream Lipstick
Enriched with the goodness of jojoba oil, vitamin E and shea butter, this Lotus Pure Colors option comes in a creamy, matte finish. It offers rich pigmentation in one stroke and is long-lasting. This lipstick is also free from harmful chemicals and animal testing, making it a good choice for daily wear.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Offering antioxidant protection, this lipstick from Enn Beauty is enriched with the goodness of ghee, vitamin E and rosemary, which provides intense hydration. The formula comes in a velvety finish and lasts up to 12 hours.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Suitable for all skin types, the SoulTree Ayurvedic lipstick is a great daily wear option. A perfect lipstick that comes with the goodness of pure organic ghee and almond oil, it helps seal in moisture to naturally nourish and protect your lips. The lipstick is free of parabens, silicones, lead, diethanolamine, triethanolamine, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), sodium laureth sulfate (SLES) mineral oil and petroleum.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
A certified organic lipstick imported from Australia, the Zuii Floral Satin Lip Colour combines a unique blend of camellia seed oil and shea butter. The formula, fortified with the goodness of vitamins E and C and rose extracts, offers a rich creamy concentrated flush of colour, along with a smooth application. This easy-to-blend lipstick greatly nourishes the lips.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Made completely from natural colour pigments, this lipstick is skincare-infused. It is made of all-natural colour pigments which nourish the lips with each application. The formula is smudge-proof, silicon-free and cruelty-free. With a creamy formula and an ultra-smooth application, this product is a good option to keep your lips supple all day.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
This product is enriched with the goodness of jojoba oil and vitamin E. The formula is 100 per cent vegan and is highly pigmented and smudge-proof.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
With the creaminess of a lip balm, this lipstick from Ecco Bella contains vegetable waxes, oils and mineral pigments that allow it to glide smoothly on your lips. The formula is safe and non-toxic.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
A paraben-free formula, this lip balm offers rich pigmentation that lets you use it as a lipstick. The product contains plant-based glycerin that can hydrate and banish dryness, as well as natural butters that provide a healthy and lustrous sheen. Jojoba oil in the formulation delivers intense moisture and makes this lipstick special. It can also be used as an eyeshadow and blush.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
This matte finish product is loaded with shea butter, almond oil, jojoba oil, macadamia nut oil, avocado oil and vitamin E, leaving you with intensely moisturised lips. It glides smoothly on the lips and gives the required colour payoff in one stroke. The product is 100 per cent vegan, talc-free, paraben-free, phthalates-free and cruelty-free.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Free from heavy metals, chemicals and colour ingredients, this lipstick contains Levens Essentie Gold made from 22 organic herbs in a base of plant waxes, plant oils, vitamins and organic dyes. It also contains vitamin E that helps relieve dryness and chapped lips by promoting the regeneration of new cells. The castor oil in the lipstick helps retain moisture by preventing water loss through the skin surface. The product is free from animal testing, 100 per cent vegan, halal-certified and phthalate-free, paraben-free and SLS-free.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Alena Darmel/Unsplash)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Is it worth it to buy organic lipstick?
Yes, organic lipsticks are a safe option to add colour to your lips along with nourishing them. They are also free from harsh chemicals and toxins.
– What are organic lipsticks made of?
These lipsticks are made from organic ingredients derived from animals and plants. They contain natural colours and fragrances derived from essential oils and are also infused with the goodness of natural products that keep the lips soft.
It is advised to scrub your lips and apply lip balm before applying lipstick. For a defined look, use a lip liner and fill in with a colour of your choice. You can blot the excess product using soft tissue and also use a makeup setting spray on your whole face.
– Which is the best organic lipstick?
You can choose certified organic brands like SoulTree, Biotique, Plum and Zuii.
– Are Mamaearth lipsticks chemical-free?
Yes, Mamaearth lipsticks are certified safe and free from harmful parabens, mineral oil and dyes.