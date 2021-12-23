Our prediction of beauty trends to watch out for in 2022

While we know which beauty trends defined and dominated 2021, we have made our predictions for beauty trends to watch out for in 2022 slated to dominate the coming year.

A new year means new trends and fads the internet will obsess over. Whether it’s fashion or beauty trends to watch out for in 2022, once a craze for something starts, it spreads around the world like wildfire. Beauty influencers and creators rush to create videos to test and figure out the hype behind the trend. Next year won’t be any different, and we have our own predictions for what might be trending.

Our predictions for beauty trends to watch out for in 2022:

Lined Lips

Lining your lips with a lip liner before going into lipstick, darker shades, in particular, helps you apply lipstick effortlessly. But we see the rise of just lining your lips as a beauty trend to watch out for in 2022. This trend will be a minimal one that makes you look chic and is quick. Lined lips were a trend of the 1990s but are likely to resurface in 2022.

Gender-fluid Makeup

Recently, the internet has embraced inclusivity, encouraging people to express themselves however they see fit. As a result, gender-fluid makeup will be a major beauty trend to watch out for in 2022, with brands catching up very soon. We have already seen brands like FAE Beauty doing their part in including all genders that can use their products. Not only will this be great for the LGBTQIA+ community, but it will also be great for the beauty industry as they expand their horizons to everyone.

Glossy Lips

Glossy lips are a beauty trend to watch out for in 2022 because you can never have enough gloss on your lips. It’s a simple yet effortless trend that doesn’t require much. You can choose to wear the lipgloss as is or even on top of lipstick, either way looking gorgeous. Several brands have lip glosses you can use to kill this look. So, get glossin’ soon.

Bold Eyes

As we continue to wear masks as we enter the new year, this is a beauty trend to watch out for in 2022. You can flaunt a bold eye using bold colours on your lid, applying a graphic liner or enjoying the best of both worlds. Makeup has no rules except having fun, so why go bold with only one technique? Pop on some vibrant shades and get your inner creativity flowing, drawing in a graphic liner in whatever way you please. As the attention will anyways be only on your eyes, why not go big and bold?

Statement Blush

It seems that blush trends will never stop, and the new year is no different. Statement blush is a beauty trend to watch out for in 2022 we think will be a big hit. The main focus of this trend is not to shy away from applying your blush. You can go into town, keeping in mind your face structure and how you want to wear it. The best part about this trend is that you don’t have to use shades of pink as your blush but, with brands rolling out shades of red, orange and purple, you can create a statement with those, too.

Pastel Eyeshadow

Pastel colours are soft, pale shades of colours that look pretty in any form. With the Pantone colour of the year 2022 being a pastel-ish colour, a beauty trend to watch out for in 2022 was bound to feature pastel colours. This look not only appears fun but also looks gorgeous on any skin tone, making your eyes pop. You can go subtle with just a light layer or go bold, applying multiple layers to build the colour up.

Neon Eyeshadow

Another eyeshadow beauty trend to watch out for in 2022 would be neon eyeshadows. Neon colours glow with intensity and look absolutely gorgeous when worn on the eyes. With this look, too, you can keep it subtle or bright as per your mood. Brands are coming out with pigments that are neon coloured and look great once applied. It is an excellent choice to wear when out at a club with UV lights, as these colours tend to pop much more. Everyone would certainly be watching you. These pigments can be doubled as an eyeliner as well.

Embellishments

Embellishments are a great way to up your makeup look a bit. Not only does it make you look dazzling, but it also is a great way to add some zing to your makeup look. We can definitely see embellishments as a beauty trend to watch out for in 2022. You can add embellishments anywhere, on or under your eyelids, scattered over your face and even on your lips. While it may seem tedious to do over the lips, it looks incredible once completed. Next time you want to jazz up your look, don’t hesitate to reach for some embellishments.

Red Lips

A beauty trend to look out for in 2022 is the classic and captivating red lip. This look is so effortless that we cannot help but think it will take the internet by storm in the coming year. Red lips are super versatile and can be worn not only during the day but even at night. You may choose to go simple on the eyes and let your lips do the talking, or you may opt for a bold eye look and red lips that will definitely turn heads. Both ways, you would be winning since this look is a real eye-catcher. Sometimes it is better to keep it classy and chic.

