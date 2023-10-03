Unlock the minimalist makeup secrets for Parineeti’s wedding-inspired look

Parineeti Chopra’s recent wedding to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur was nothing short of a fairytale. As fans eagerly awaited glimpses of their special day, the couple finally shared their stunning pictures on Instagram.

Radiant and brimming with joy, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress’ bridal makeup was a masterpiece of minimalism, flawlessly harmonising with her pastel ensemble and the understated decor. Her kohl-rimmed eyes took centre stage with a warm brown shimmery tone, while her face featured a subtle blush, softly contoured cheeks and a muted pink lip colour, all skillfully crafted by makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda. If you’re captivated by her dewy ‘no-makeup‘ appearance, this guide will lead you through recreating Parineeti’s wedding-inspired look using similar products.

Parineeti Chopra’s wedding outfit

Parineeti chose her outfit as a true testament to her unique style and elegance. Instead of the traditional and ceremonial red choice, Parineeti wore an ecru Manish Malhotra lehenga adorned with gold accents, a masterpiece that took 2,500 hours to create. This ethereal ensemble featured a deep-neck, elbow-sleeved blouse adorned with pearls. The embellished matching lehenga complemented beautifully with three-dimensional kite-like patterns filled in with vintage gold thread, nakshi work and metallic sequins, gradually increasing in size towards the hem. A beige net dupatta, adorned with crystals and pearls along the border, added a touch of grace to her look.

While the skirt of her lehenga was a work of art, Parineeti’s net veil, inspired by white weddings, added an extra layer of elegance with its seemingly unending train. The custom-made veil featured Raghav’s name in Devanagari, beautifully crafted in gilded badla embroidery — a heartfelt and personal detail.

To complete her look, Parineeti opted for emerald jewellery, including a hathphool and a statement maang tikka which she styled with middle-parted, flowing locks, deviating from traditional updos.

Parineeti’s smokey eye makeup

Parineeti’s smokey eye makeup stole the show, with glamorous shimmery bronze eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes and winged eyeliner, enhancing her beauty and captivating look further. The addition of false eyelashes and mascara lent her eyes a doe-eyed allure, beautifully accentuating her gaze. For brides planning to recreate Parineeti’s wedding-inspired look in the daytime, this serves as a perfect example of how to infuse drama while maintaining an elegant appearance.

Get a Parineeti-inspired makeup look with these products

Hydrating Serum or Moisturiser

Use a hydrating serum or moisturiser before starting to apply your bridal makeup to ensure glowing skin like Parineeti.

Pore-minimising primer

Start with a primer to extend the longevity of your makeup and create a smooth, supple canvas by blurring out skin pores.

Foundation with SPF

To achieve her radiant glow, Parineeti likely used a lightweight foundation with SPF, that works best for a daytime wedding. A great option would be to choose a product that provides coverage for a long time, is sweat- and water-resistant and keeps the skin feeling light and non-cakey on your special day.

Contour kit

In keeping with her minimalist approach, Parineeti enhanced her bridal look with subtly contoured cheekbones, imparting a sculpted appearance. A choice like the Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit (Find it on Nykaa for INR 3600) is ideal for achieving this effect with precision and finesse.

Eyebrow pencil

Parineeti’s bridal makeup featured well-tamed, thick eyebrows adding a touch of boldness to her overall look. To achieve this, start by filling in your eyebrows with a balanced touch.

Eyeshadow palette

Recreate the Ishaqzaade actress’ glittery eyes with a champagne shade eyeshadow on both upper and lower eyelids. Begin by applying a creamy white shade to make your eyeshadow pop, then blend in the glittery brown shades, creating an elegant yet subtle effect.

Kohl

Apply kajal to your waterline and lower lash line, keeping it beautifully intense yet understated, just like Parineeti’s signature style.

Eyeliner

To maintain an elegant yet minimalist appearance, opt for a thin black eyeliner application that defines your eyes without overwhelming your look.

False Eyelashes

Enhance your eye makeup with false lashes. You can opt for the single stacked lashes from The Huda Beauty Hoodie Flares Classic lashes (Find it on Nykaa for INR 1650) to do the trick.

Mascara

For the finishing touch, sweep on two coats of mascara generously, amplifying the allure of your eyes and creating a beautiful, fanned effect.

Highlighter

Just as Parineeti’s pearl-accented highlighter enhanced her bridal makeup, you can achieve a similar radiance using the Benefit Cosmetics Cookie Golden Pearl Highlighter (Find it on Nykaa for INR 3300). Apply it to your cheekbones, brow bone and down the bridge of your nose for a stunning glow.

Blush

From all the wedding pictures that have surfaced on the internet, it’s evident that Parineeti aimed for a dewy and rosy-cheeked appearance. The perfect way to achieve this is by indulging in a generous application of blush, preferably in a coral or rose shade.

Nude lipstick

Parineeti stayed true to her all-time favourite, a muted pink lip, to add a touch of colour to her pout. We suggest selecting a shade that closely matches your natural lip colour for a similar effect.

Makeup setting spray

Using a setting spray is essential to ensure your makeup doesn’t budge, guaranteeing a flawless and long-lasting look that will stay impeccable from the ceremony until the final dance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are some essential tips for bridal makeup?

Choose a professional makeup artist and have a trial to refine your bridal look in advance. Consider your wedding theme and dress and opt for long-lasting and waterproof products. Make sure to start with a quality primer that creates a smooth canvas, while keeping touch-up essentials handy for on-the-go fixes.

– Can I opt for minimal makeup for special occasions?

Yes, you can absolutely embrace minimal makeup for special occasions. Parineeti’s wedding look is versatile and suitable for events like parties, anniversaries or even your special day. Simply adjust the intensity of certain elements, such as eyeshadow or lip colour, to suit the occasion, while maintaining an overall natural and elegant style.

– How can I achieve a minimal look for my wedding?

To achieve a minimal wedding look inspired by Parineeti, begin with a lightweight, long-lasting foundation for an even skin tone. Keep the eyes understated by opting for neutral eyeshadows with a slight hint of sparkle and mascara. Define your brows to add framing and apply soft blush and bronzer for a flush of colour in your subtle makeup. To complement the look, choose a shade for your nude lips that matches your skin colour.

– How can I prevent makeup from getting ruined by oily skin?

To ensure your make-up stays intact for a long time, use a mattifying primer that creates a smooth, oil-free base. Opt for oil-free and non-comedogenic makeup products to prevent clogged pores. Conceal blemishes seamlessly and set your makeup with a translucent powder to control shine. Throughout the day, use oil-absorbing sheets for touch-ups, maintaining a fresh, matte finish. Keeping a travel-size setting spray handy protects against makeup mishaps, helping you maintain a flawless look despite oily skin.

– Which products should be used in bridal makeup?

A range of products is typically used to create a flawless and long-lasting look. This includes a foundation or tinted moisturiser for an even base, and concealer to cover imperfections. Use eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara for eye makeup, blush and bronzer for contouring and adding colour. Finally end it with lipstick or lip gloss for the lips, setting powder and a setting spray to lock in the makeup.

– How should I style myself for a wedding?

Styling yourself for a wedding involves some careful consideration of your personal style and theme for the outfit. Complement your ensemble with appropriate accessories, such as jewellery and a handbag. For makeup and hair, do a trial with a professional stylist to help you achieve your desired look, whether it’s a natural, glamorous, or themed style. Don’t forget comfortable yet stylish footwear. Lastly, exude confidence and joy as your best accessory, making you shine on your big day.

– What is the best type of makeup for a wedding?

The best type of makeup depends on your preferences and skin type. HD makeup offers a high-definition finish and is great for capturing intricate details, making it a popular choice for brides. Airbrush makeup provides a lightweight, long-lasting look, perfect for those who desire a soft, even complexion. Matte products are ideal for oily skin as they reduce shine, while mineral options are gentle and suit sensitive skin. Natural makeup, on the other hand, enhances your features while keeping a fresh, minimalistic look.

