Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton: A makeup collection that oozes royalty and drama

As it turns out, Pat McGrath loved Bridgerton just as much as we did now. Now, the makeup artist will launch a line inspired by the Netflix sensation as Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton.

This might well be the first time that a makeup collection has been inspired by the English Regency, in the early 19th century, but the renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath rarely shies away from a challenge. This holiday, through her Pat McGrath Labs brand, the makeup artist will launch a line entirely inspired by the Netflix hit series, Bridgerton.

Nearly a year after the first season of Bridgerton landed, taking viewers into the upper echelons of London during the English Regency — focusing, more specifically, on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset — Pat McGrath is now paying tribute to the historical drama with a collection of makeup, with a design and colours that ooze royalty.

Offered in limited edition, the collection could sell out fast. Among the star products are a palette of six “Diamond of the First Water” eyeshadows with shade names referencing the series — Iconic Ingenue, Regency Blue, Duchess Divinity, or Love Match — and a highlighter in two shades of gold with motifs inspired by high society.

The collection, designed in collaboration with Netflix and Shonda Rhimes’ production company Shondaland, is anything but coincidental, with Pat McGrath admitting she was immediately smitten with the series. “Like so many people, I fell in love at first swoon with @Shondaland & @Netflix’s smash hit ‘Bridgerton’ … I have always been obsessed with the Regency Era and was thrilled to pay modern homage to its iconic beauty via this MAJOR collaboration,” she explains in an Instagram post.

The Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton collection goes up for sale on December 26 on the famous makeup artist’s website. Eager fans can already register to be notified of updates regarding the collaboration.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.