Would you believe the genesis of World Lipstick Day isn’t some time-honed tradition but a trend initiated by beauty blogger and entrepreneur Huda Kattan in 2016? Much like her viral makeup hacks, this day is dedicated to the easiest confidence enhancing product. Celebrated yearly on July 29, World Lipstick Day is essentially an acknowledgement of the mood-boosting product and its impact on pop culture.

A secret weapon approved by women all over, this pocket-sized device was banned by the British government in 1770 as it was believed to be a trick used by women to lure men into marriage. So whether you’re looking to lure men or simply attempting world domination, lipstick is a great accomplice. From matte to velvety textures, we are on a mission to round up some budget-friendly lipstick options for a smacking good World Lipstick Day.

SUGAR Cosmetics

To keep the mood light and spirits high, SUGAR Cosmetics recently launched their Good Moodies Lip Crayons to celebrate their anniversary. Smooth, non-drying — these crayon lipsticks are easy to apply, and the cute packaging is a bonus for your makeup pouch. Whether you’re sipping on a juice or prepping your lips for a long workday, the Coral Pink lip crayon (Rs 599) is good to stay.

Belora Paris

If you’re looking for deeply pigmented lipstick designed for the Indian skin tone, check the lovely shades from Belora Paris, a homegrown beauty brand. The lipsticks are made using jojoba oil, shea butter, sunflower, and Vitamin E to ensure they are waterproof and long-lasting. The Tea Time shade (Rs 539), a soft brown with pink undertones inspired by Indian tadka chai, is a great pick for your evening catch up.

Kiro

If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t like to kiss and tell, then this liquid matte lipstick from Kiro is a great device. The Nonstop Airy Matte Nude Liquid lipsticks from this 100 percent vegan brand are crafted with natural, non-toxic ingredients. A light, velvety texture that is hydrating (not all matte lipsticks have to be drying), their Nude Mocha (Rs 875) is good to slap on for a coffee run.

Lakmé

If you have your holiday bag all packed, then remember to add the Lakmé Absolute Matte Melt Mini Liquid Lip Colour to it. Pocket-sized with a velvety matte finish, this limited edition Tropical Beach mini lipstick (Rs 400) with its travel-themed design is a great accomplice.

Pixi

If you’re already a Pixi by Petra fan courtesy of their Glow Tonic, then it’ll be an easy feat to ask you to give their makeup line a try. Their NaturelleLip is formulated with Sunflower Oil that leaves a demo-matte finish while the Vitamin E and Jojoba Seed Oil moisturises and protects the skin. We love the bright-hued Poppy lipstick (Rs 893) and its recyclable packaging.

Forest Essentials

The lipsticks at Forest Essentials are seeped in Ayurvedic principles of beauty and use indigenous ingredients. Literally meaning sweet nectar, the Madhu Rasa Tinted Lip Serums from the brand use nectars from fruits and fragrant flowers, along with traditional ingredients like cow’s ghee, shea butter, beeswax and herb infusions. Infused with caramelised cane sugar, the Bordeaux-hued Misri Cardamom shade (Rs 1,295) is our pick for World Lipstick Day.

Kay Beauty

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s beauty label is as fabulous as the star herself. If you’re looking for some Bollywood style glam, the Kay Beauty Long Stay Matte Lipstick – Action (Rs 999) is a great colour. It’s got all the allure of a bright red but with a velvety texture. It also protects your lips against sun damage and blue light.

asa beauty

The clean, natural ingredients and refillable packaging have us sold on the merits of asa beauty. The brand’s Hydra-Matte lipsticks boast intense shades that leave a visual impact but never let your lips dry out because of ingredients like Shea and Cocoa butter. Start your refillable makeup journey with the Plush Plum shade (Rs 1,750) in an Aluminium casing that you can later replace with their bright pink, Perky Periwinkle tinge.

Header image: Shutterstock. Featured image: Forest Essentials. All images: Courtesy brands.