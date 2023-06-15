Rare Beauty products to add to your cart as Selena Gomez’s brand launches in India

For the longest time, beauty fanatics have been wanting two major brands to come to India. One being Rihanna-owned Fenty Beauty and the other being Rare Beauty owned by Selena Gomez. While having a Fenty Beauty product remains a dream of many, women can soon have access to Rare Beauty products, all thanks to Sephora.

The brand’s extraordinary range of beauty products will be exclusively available at Sephora stores across the country and online at sephora.nnnow.com, starting 15 June 2023. “I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great, but also celebrate what makes each of us rare,” said Selena Gomez in a statement. From moisturisers to lip oil, and you can finally get easy access to all the Rare Beauty products. Here’s what you can buy when shopping for Rare Beauty products.

Exciting new launches arrive in India as Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez comes to Sephora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sephora India (@sephora_india)

Gomez has channelled her love for vanity into the development and launch of Rare Beauty. She created her beauty line in a manner that challenges the beauty myth of physical perfection. Her vision was to create products that use makeup as a tool for celebrating what makes people exceptional and get to a place of self-love and acceptance. Here are the Rare Beauty products that will be available at Sephora:

Perfect Strokes Universal Volumising Mascara

This mascara works wonders for all types of lashes. It is made up of a weightless, easy-to-build formula that gives maximum volume when applied. The adaptable eye-hugging brush helps lift, extend, and curl every lash from every angle.

Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner

This easy-glide, waterproof liquid eyeliner is a must-have Rare Beauty product. It has up to 800 vegan bristles that will ensure that you get long-lasting, ultra-black lines with perfect precision every time you use this product.

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Another good find at Sephora will be this Rare Beauty product by Selena Gomez. Soft Pinch Liquid Blush comes with a collection of 13 full-size shades and a Soft Pinch Blush brush. These blushes are airy, lightweight liquids that blend effortlessly to give a soft flush of colour. Its long-lasting effect helps you keep the blush on all day. It also layers beautifully over liquid/powder formulas without disturbing the makeup.

Always an Optimist 4-in-1 Mist

This is one of the best Rare Beauty products to have in your collection. It is an ultra-fine, all-in-one face mist that is packed with all the necessary ingredients to hydrate, set, and refresh your skin. It helps in instantly calming and nourishing your skin, while making it look and feel more plump, soft, and prepped for makeup.

Positive Light Tinted Moisturiser

This breathable tinted moisturiser will be your go-to ‘no-makeup’ makeup product. It keeps the skin hydrated as well as protects it from sun damage because of the presence of broad spectrum SPF 20 and vitamin E. The product comes in 24 flexible shades to fit a range of skin tones.

Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream

This Rare Beauty product is a lightweight lip cream that gives your lips a rich, melted-in colour with just one stroke. It also nourishes and hydrates your lips with every use. It gives a velvety matte finish with a soft blurring effect. This product is available in 15 shades and will make your lips look fuller, smoother, and more plum.

Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

This is one of the most loved Rare Beauty products amongst the customers. This ingenious lip jelly changes into a glossy lightweight oil that eventually leaves a tint. The product is available in eight shades. Rich in ingredients like jojoba and sunflower seed oil, this lip oil hydrates and nourishes the lips instantly.

Positive Light Liquid Luminiser

This is a smooth, second-skin liquid highlighter that provides a dewy glow on the face. It also nourishes the skin and lasts all day without fading, creasing, or settling into fine lines. You can layer it effortlessly over any other liquids, powders, or creams without disturbing your makeup.

Hero & Feature Image: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez/Instagram