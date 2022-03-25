Recreate Alia Bhatt’s flawless no-makeup makeup look this summer

A world without makeup would most likely be less interesting and certainly less fun. Though we may be biased, we love makeup’s ability to transform a face. Having said that, no-makeup makeup isn’t going away anytime soon, but it might be more difficult to achieve than you would think. So, here’s a step-by-step guide to recreating Alia Bhatt’s flawless no-makeup makeup look.

Here’s how you can master no-makeup makeup look this summer

Step 1: Prep your skin

The most crucial step is to exfoliate thoroughly but gently, whether at home or on vacation, to clear away salt, sand, sunscreen, pollution, sweat, dead skin cells, and excess oil, leaving fresh, smooth skin beneath. After that, apply moisturiser to the skin to plump it up. Another option for exfoliating your face is dermaplaning (shaving) before applying makeup. Dermaplaning exfoliates the top layer of skin and peach fuzz with a blunt scalpel-like tool, leaving a clean canvas for your no-makeup makeup look.

Step 2: Opt for a tinted moisturiser

If you can’t bear to go bare, blend a light layer of tinted moisturiser into the skin for a sheer glow. Or, you could always whip up your own barely-there base. For a softer, sheerer look, we recommend using an oil-free moisturiser with your base.

Step 3: Primer is everything

In addition to exfoliating, primer helps your makeup last through brunch, a day at the beach, and a picnic in the park. Your fingertips are the only tool you truly need for primer application. Allow a minute to sit and dry after rubbing on a small, dime-to-nickel-size amount.

Step 4: Go foundation-free

A full-face beat might suffer from walking around in 100-degree weather with sticky, stuffy humidity. All the smudges, smears, and sweat, gross! To prevent the weather-worn mess, lighten up your routine for the season by reaching for only what you need, such as concealer to cover shadows and spots. With the tip of your finger, dab a creamy concealer beneath your eyes and on problem areas. Remember to thoroughly blend your concealer for a seamless look like Alia Bhatt’s.

Step 5: Maximize multitasking makeup products

Work with a product that does it all — for lips, lids, and cheeks. Multipurpose makeup keeps your bag light and creates a soft, monochromatic focus for your look. Instead of powder, try using cream makeup products. For lips, whether you’re masked up or not, a long-lasting matte lipstick will outlast any summer plans.

Step 6: Orange is the colour of summer

There’s something about the hot summer air that makes experimenting with bright hues more fun. Orange is definitely the colour of summer, and we recommend concentrating the shade more on the lips and cheeks and less on the eyes to avoid potential creasing or running.

Orange might seem intimidating, but makeup artists say peach is the best colour for fair skin. For a more olive tone, coral is a great choice. If you have a deeper skin tone, start with your undertones. Golden undertones should lean into true orange blushes, while red undertones should lean more towards red-based oranges.

Step 7: Lock it in

Believe it or not, setting spray works. A setting spray is comprised of such ingredients that work to form a barrier to keep your makeup in place.

Add your products here !

All Images: Courtesy Instagram/@aliaabhatt