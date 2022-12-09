facebook
Must-have festive season red lipsticks that suit all Indian skin tones
09 Dec 2022 05:00 PM

Anushka Narula
Something about red lipsticks gets us all feeling chic and fashionable, upping the ante of even the most boring OOTDs. And then there are those red lipsticks that are iconic in their own right: The hues synonymous with geishas, the one Deepika Padukone wore with that black dress, and those that are always out of stock at beauty counters. Scroll through to pick your ideal red lipstick shades.

Why you must have a red lipstick in your make-up kit

Nothing beats the thrill of discovering the ideal red lipstick for Indian skin. A smear of red, whether matte, glossy, deep, or vibrant, may have a transformational impact, adding a little quick confidence where perhaps it was before missing. There’s a reason it’s a red carpet staple: a bright red pout ups the ante on the allure front while still being wearable if you choose the perfect shade.

When it comes to Indian skin, we’re talking about myriad hues of red to suit the fairest to the duskiest. Shades ranging from fire engine reds and bold maroons to ones that veer towards oranges and peaches. Classic reds will always stay in style, and in 2021, they come with better finish and bolder pigments. Here are the best red lipsticks for Indian skin in the business.

Best red lipsticks to buy for Indian skin tones

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /12

Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in Bawse
Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in Bawse

INR 2500

Created for Indian skin by YouTube star Lilly Singh, this one is a fiery red that also alludes to Singh’s book How to be a Bawse. It’s creamy but not drying, and we love the smooth matte texture afterwards. Water-resistant, it will stay put for eight hours.

2 /12

DIOR Rouge DIOR in 999 Satin Finish
DIOR Rouge DIOR in 999 Satin Finish

INR 3700

With a texture that is creamy and luxe, this classic shade stays on for 16 hours. The finish is satin-to-matte, and is enriched with hydrating mango butter and hyaluronic acid for a hydrated, moisturised, and nourished effect.

3 /12

Nudestix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil in Royal
Nudestix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil in Royal

INR 2400

This one’s a late entrant into the Indian market but it is the most creamy, hydrating formula ever. The warm toned fiery red with matte finish lasts for up to six hours with maximum smooth coverage.

4 /12

Shiseido ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in 510 Night Life
Shiseido ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in 510 Night Life

INR 2700

Inspired by Tokyo’s aspirational night life, the Modern Matte Powder Lipstick is a bright red that is weightless, full-coverage, and matte – almost opaque and highly pigmented.

5 /12

M.A.C Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo
M.A.C Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo

INR 1750

Ruby Woo is a beautiful shade of red that can be worn on a daily basis and is one of MAC’s best-selling lipsticks. Each stroke creates a smooth texture that leaves your lips soft and stunningly beautiful.

6 /12

Manish Malhotra Beauty By MyGlamm Soft Matte Lipstick in Romantic Rouge
Manish Malhotra Beauty By MyGlamm Soft Matte Lipstick in Romantic Rouge

INR 950

Manish Malhotra Soft Matte Lipsticks by MyGlamm bring together an absolutely luxurious matte finish with a delightfully creamy texture – the best of both worlds! Glides on effortlessly with a light-as-air feel, these lipsticks are enriched with tropical oil for petal soft, matte pouts. Romantic Rouge is a blood red shade that flatters all skin tones.

7 /12

SUGAR Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick in 35 Claire Redfield
SUGAR Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick in 35 Claire Redfield

INR 849

The SUGAR Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick has a creamy consistency that eventually settles into a matte finish. Mineral oil, parabens, paraffin, phenoxyethanol, and volatile cyclomethicone are all absent. The lipstick provides full coverage and just the right amount of colour.

8 /12

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in El Cinco De Mayo
Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in El Cinco De Mayo

INR 1995

If you want a smooth red-like texture, Huda Beauty’s Power Bullet Matte Lipstick is a must-have. This lipstick will always add a velvety finish to your makeup. The diamond cut on the packaging complements the richness of the lipstick, and each application will make you feel your best.

9 /12

Kay Beauty Matteinee Matte Lip Crayon Lipstick in The After Party
Kay Beauty Matteinee Matte Lip Crayon Lipstick in The After Party

INR 825

Kay Beauty Matteinee lip crayon has an unrivalled 18-hour long stay and an extreme matte finish, as well as ultra comfort. This smudge-proof lip crayon provides a high colour payoff while remaining weightless on the lips, leaving them feathery soft and light. The overachieving lip crayon is 100% waterproof and sweatproof, so your lip colour will not fade when the sun goes down.

10 /12

Faces Canada Weightless Creme Lipstick in Rose Bouquet 13
Faces Canada Weightless Creme Lipstick in Rose Bouquet 13

INR 249

Faces Canada Weightless Creme Lipstick will make you shine like a diamond and give you an attractive glossy pout. Long-lasting sheen on smooth, moisturised lips thanks to shea butter, jojoba, and almond oil. It contains vitamin E, vibrant colour, nourishing power, and rich pigments that will make you fall in love with them.

11 /12

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Ruby
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Ruby

INR 2200

A formula with the look of a lipstick and the feel of a balm, for Bobbi Brown’s most wearable lip yet. Rich in Vitamins E and C and beeswax, the balmy formula glides on comfortably with a satin matte finish that leaves lips hydrated and kissably soft. Plus, it won’t feather or fade for crush-worthy colour that lasts all day.

12 /12

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in 640 Red Liberation
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in 640 Red Liberation

INR 325

This lipstick is infused with pure precious oils that are filled with moisture. The smoothest, creamiest, non-drying matte lipstick leaves the lips with an elegant finish for that comfortable feel. This hydrating lip colour is enriched with honey nectar that helps glide smoothly while keeping your lips moisturised all day long.
Featured image: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What eyeshadow goes with red lipstick?

Answer: With red lipstick, neutral eyeshadows are the most practical. Nude colours include brown, pink, and mauve. Any of these colours will not detract attention from your alluring red lip.

Question: How to use red lipstick as a colour corrector?

Answer: For this method, you will need a creamy textured red lipstick rather than a matte lipstick since the creamy lipstick will fit your skin better. After moisturising your face, select the appropriate shade of red for your skin tone and apply to the necessary areas as you would your normal colour corrector, and blend well.

Anushka Narula

Anushka Narula likes to write about fashion, culture, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 




