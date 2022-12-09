Must-have festive season red lipsticks that suit all Indian skin tones

Something about red lipsticks gets us all feeling chic and fashionable, upping the ante of even the most boring OOTDs. And then there are those red lipsticks that are iconic in their own right: The hues synonymous with geishas, the one Deepika Padukone wore with that black dress, and those that are always out of stock at beauty counters. Scroll through to pick your ideal red lipstick shades.

Why you must have a red lipstick in your make-up kit

Nothing beats the thrill of discovering the ideal red lipstick for Indian skin. A smear of red, whether matte, glossy, deep, or vibrant, may have a transformational impact, adding a little quick confidence where perhaps it was before missing. There’s a reason it’s a red carpet staple: a bright red pout ups the ante on the allure front while still being wearable if you choose the perfect shade.

When it comes to Indian skin, we’re talking about myriad hues of red to suit the fairest to the duskiest. Shades ranging from fire engine reds and bold maroons to ones that veer towards oranges and peaches. Classic reds will always stay in style, and in 2021, they come with better finish and bolder pigments. Here are the best red lipsticks for Indian skin in the business.

Best red lipsticks to buy for Indian skin tones