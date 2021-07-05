The most effective loose setting powders to tackle the humidity with

As we reach the height of the summer season and prepare for the upcoming monsoons, there’s no denying that going outdoors right now is a battlefield. Between pollution, heat, humidity, and the occasional torrential downpour, the weather is everything all at the same time, and trying to make it through the day with a face of makeup — and a face mask — is the challenge of the season.
But that’s where loose setting powders come in.
A great way to absorb oil, minimise the appearance of pores, and keep your makeup in place for (most of) the day, here are the best loose setting powders we’re using to combat the hot and humid weather in India at the moment.
We’re starting our list with a true bestseller, the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, because it works so well. The lightweight, translucent formula comes in three shades to suit every skin tone, and promises to keep your makeup intact for up to 16 hours. It also blurs imperfections for a flawless visage, reduces shine, and is non-comedogenic, making it particularly effective for oily skin.
Best for: All skin types and tones
A close contender to Laura Mercier’s setting powder, the Hourglass Veil is another favourite, and noted for its very natural finish. It also features soft-focus and light-reflecting particles, and is suitable to all skin tones. What we like about it is that is slightly more hydrating and less mattifying, which makes it ideal for dry skin — so you don’t look oily, but you don’t look cakey, either.
Best for: Dry skin types
For make up lovers, Anastasia Beverly Hills has a fun option. Their loose setting powder is designed to be easily blendable, and thereby can be used not only to set makeup, but to combine with bronzer, blush, and more, too. It absorbs oil and mattifies, and seeks to blur unevenness and enlarged pores. It is also cruelty-free and vegan.
Best for: Big makeup days
Loose powders are a powerful tool to use, yet some of us prefer them to be understated. Cover FX makes a great subtle number for this, with a translucent finish that is not overpowering. It is popular amongst makeup lovers to use for the baking technique, and comes in a variety of universal shades to suit many skin tones.
Best for: Long makeup routines
For when you go on impromptu road trips, take this Too Faced loose setting powder with you. The fun travel-size is packed with good stuff, including hyaluronic acid for extra hydration. The result is a smooth and luminous face that is “so natural they’ll think you were born this way.”
Best for: Weekend trips
For when you’re out and about and looking to get some ‘gram material, Fenty Beauty’s setting powder is your friend. Designed to extend makeup wear and give you a photo-ready look, the silky loose powder combats shine to reduce and blur enlarged pores, fine lines, and imperfections. Like a photo filter for your face.
Best for: Late nights out
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok
Main and featured image: Courtesy Cover FX