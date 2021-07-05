The most effective loose setting powders to tackle the humidity with

As we reach the height of the summer season and prepare for the upcoming monsoons, there’s no denying that going outdoors right now is a battlefield. Between pollution, heat, humidity, and the occasional torrential downpour, the weather is everything all at the same time, and trying to make it through the day with a face of makeup — and a face mask — is the challenge of the season.

But that’s where loose setting powders come in.

A great way to absorb oil, minimise the appearance of pores, and keep your makeup in place for (most of) the day, here are the best loose setting powders we’re using to combat the hot and humid weather in India at the moment.