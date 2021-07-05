Our brands
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup
Beauty & Grooming
05 Jul 2021 12:00 PM

The most effective loose setting powders to tackle the humidity with

Lifestyle Asia
www.lifestyleasia.com
Beauty & Grooming
The most effective loose setting powders to tackle the humidity with

As we reach the height of the summer season and prepare for the upcoming monsoons, there’s no denying that going outdoors right now is a battlefield. Between pollution, heat, humidity, and the occasional torrential downpour, the weather is everything all at the same time, and trying to make it through the day with a face of makeup — and a face mask — is the challenge of the season.

But that’s where loose setting powders come in.

A great way to absorb oil, minimise the appearance of pores, and keep your makeup in place for (most of) the day, here are the best loose setting powders we’re using to combat the hot and humid weather in India at the moment.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
1
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

We’re starting our list with a true bestseller, the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, because it works so well. The lightweight, translucent formula comes in three shades to suit every skin tone, and promises to keep your makeup intact for up to 16 hours. It also blurs imperfections for a flawless visage, reduces shine, and is non-comedogenic, making it particularly effective for oily skin.

Best for: All skin types and tones

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Price
Rs 3,629.50 - Rs 3,784 (depends on shade)
Shop now
Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder
2
Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder

A close contender to Laura Mercier’s setting powder, the Hourglass Veil is another favourite, and noted for its very natural finish. It also features soft-focus and light-reflecting particles, and is suitable to all skin tones. What we like about it is that is slightly more hydrating and less mattifying, which makes it ideal for dry skin — so you don’t look oily, but you don’t look cakey, either.

Best for: Dry skin types

Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder
Price
£45 (Rs 4,628)
Shop now
Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder
3
Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder

For make up lovers, Anastasia Beverly Hills has a fun option. Their loose setting powder is designed to be easily blendable, and thereby can be used not only to set makeup, but to combine with bronzer, blush, and more, too. It absorbs oil and mattifies, and seeks to blur unevenness and enlarged pores. It is also cruelty-free and vegan.

Best for: Big makeup days

Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder
Price
Rs 1,674
Shop now
Cover FX Matte Setting Powder
4
Cover FX Matte Setting Powder

Loose powders are a powerful tool to use, yet some of us prefer them to be understated. Cover FX makes a great subtle number for this, with a translucent finish that is not overpowering. It is popular amongst makeup lovers to use for the baking technique, and comes in a variety of universal shades to suit many skin tones.

Best for: Long makeup routines

Cover FX Matte Setting Powder
Price
Rs 1,530
Shop now
Too Faced Born This Way Loose Setting Powder
5
Too Faced Born This Way Loose Setting Powder

For when you go on impromptu road trips, take this Too Faced loose setting powder with you. The fun travel-size is packed with good stuff, including hyaluronic acid for extra hydration. The result is a smooth and luminous face that is “so natural they’ll think you were born this way.”

Best for: Weekend trips

Too Faced Born This Way Loose Setting Powder
Price
Rs 2,400
Shop now
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder
6
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder

For when you’re out and about and looking to get some ‘gram material, Fenty Beauty’s setting powder is your friend. Designed to extend makeup wear and give you a photo-ready look, the silky loose powder combats shine to reduce and blur enlarged pores, fine lines, and imperfections. Like a photo filter for your face.

Best for: Late nights out

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

Main and featured image: Courtesy Cover FX

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder
Price
Rs 2,150
Shop now
Skincare Beauty Makeup setting powders best powder mattes
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.