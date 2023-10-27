Recreate Suhana Khan’s photo-worthy rosy look

Suhana Khan, known for her distinctive style and effortless charm, has become an iconic figure for those who wish to make a statement through their everyday looks. One particular look that has captivated beauty enthusiasts is Suhana Khan’s rosy masterpiece (photos) – a harmonious blend of sophistication, freshness, and a touch of magic. If you’ve ever wondered how to recreate Suhana Khan’s captivating dewy glow, mesmerising lavender sparkle, and get ‘gram-worthy photosyou’re in the right place.

Suhana’s makeup look strikes the perfect balance between casual effortlessness and an edgy allure, making it an ideal choice for any occasion when you want to stand out in the crowd. With a luminous base that radiates elegance and a hint of mermaid-inspired purple glitter eyeshadow, this look promises to turn heads and leave a lasting impression. In this guide, we will embark on a step-by-step journey to unlock the secrets behind Suhana Khan’s everyday rosy look, allowing you to confidently recreate it for your next night out with friends.

Unveiling Suhana Khan’s everyday rosy look for Insta-worthy photos

Laying the Foundation for Radiance

Achieving a luminous base always begins with proper skin preparation. To recreate Suhana Khan’s rosy look like her Instagram photos, start with a clean, fresh face. Hydrate your skin with a hyaluronic acid serum to ensure it’s dewy and well-prepped. Here’s how to get that glow:

Prep:

Hydration Boost: Apply a hyaluronic acid serum to infuse your skin with hydration.

Apply a hyaluronic acid serum to infuse your skin with hydration. Moisturise: Lock in the moisture with your favourite hydrating moisturiser.

Create the canvas:

For a radiant and dewy look, use strobe cream all over your face. You can also opt for a liquid highlighter or illuminating primer for a similar effect.

Foundation magic:

Choose a hydrating foundation with light to medium coverage. Avoid matte foundations for this look, as you want your base to exude dewiness.

Optionally, use concealer to conceal blemishes and brighten your under-eye area.

Blush brilliance:

Enhance your cheeks with a subtle pink cream blush. Apply a thin layer and gradually build it up to your desired tint.

Eyes that sparkle with enchantment

To recreate Suhana’s captivating eyes, you’ll need a lavender glittery eyeshadow. Follow these steps for mesmerising eyes:

Eyeshadow extravaganza:

Sweep the lavender glitter eyeshadow across your eyelids, extending up to the crease.

Apply a lengthening mascara for beautifully defined lashes.

Keep your eyebrows natural yet well-groomed. Brush them upward for a neat appearance. Fill in any sparse areas with a brow gel or pencil.

Perfecting the pout

To complete this look, the lips should be minimal yet well-coordinated. Opt for a velvety matte pinkish nude shade of your preference.

The finishing flourish

Conclude your transformation with the finishing touches that add an extra touch of magic to your look:

Glowing finish:

Dust a powdered highlighter onto the high points of your face—cheekbones, forehead, and the bridge of your nose. It will add that extra touch of glamour.

Setting stardust:

Set your makeup with a luminous setting spray to ensure it remains flawless for hours, even when you’re dancing the night away.

By following these steps and product recommendations, you’ll be able to recreate Suhana Khan’s everyday rosy look with a touch of magic, just like the stunning photos you’ve seen on her Instagram. So, the next time you want to make a bold statement with your makeup, you’ll know exactly how to achieve that captivating, dewy radiance that turns heads and leaves an impression. Get ready to shine!

All Images: Courtesy Tira Beauty

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why is Suhana Khan so famous?

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan, is on the verge of her film debut in Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies.” Her fame is not just due to her family background, but also her public appearances, social media influence, and her budding acting career.

Does Shahrukh Khan have kids?

Yes, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan have three children. Their names are Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and the youngest, AbRam Khan.