Face jewels to disc ponytail: The best beauty moments of 2022 Met Gala

The most anticipated red carpet of the year has returned in a physical form after two years. The Met Gala is the ideal place to pick your next beauty look since it sets major trends for the second half of the year and beyond. If you’re looking for a fresh date night hairstyle or want to switch up your makeup game, look no further. Here are the 2022 Met Gala best beauty moments.

The best makeup, hair and nails at the 2022 Met Gala

While we can’t take our eyes off the ‘Gilded Glamour’-themed red carpet looks, the beauty moments are also worthy of attention. So far, this year’s beauty looks are even more lush and spectacular than the previous one. Apart from the tiaras and bedazzled hairpieces — on everyone from Blake Lively to Teyana Taylor and others — there were also plenty of glitzy nails and stunning makeup moments.

While the night is far from gone, there is already plenty of hair, nails, and makeup highlights to admire. Check out the gallery to see the 2022 Met Gala best beauty moments.

All Images: Courtesy Getty Images