The best foundation sticks to explore right now for your makeup vanity

Makeup foundations have evolved widely and immensely over the past few years. With different formulations, types and coverage options available, there’s an ocean-wide pool of choices for everyone to pick their favourite from. While the world keeps debating over powder and liquid foundations, the one that’s been a silent scene-stealer is a foundation stick.

A favourite of makeup novices and enthusiasts alike, a foundation stick is one of the best makeup products to have and for reasons more than one. Extremely easy to carry around and mess-free, they are highly favoured for their multi-tasking prowess. From lending you a stunning and flawless base makeup to easily doubling-up as a contour stick or a concealer, to hiding visible blemishes and spots, these foundations accurately uphold the ‘one product for all’ criteria. And let’s not sidestep how budget-friendly and time-saving that is!

These handy sticks are undeniably super purse-friendly and perfect for on-the-go application and touch-ups without the hassle of carrying a brush or a sponge along every time. All you’ve got to do is swipe the product across your face and lightly blend it with your fingertips.

And if this ease of doing makeup is what you desire then a foundation stick is what you should add to your makeup stash. However, don’t let their reputation of being cakey and chalky (that’s based on old formulations) stop you from trying these because stick foundations today are equally at par with their liquid and powder counterparts.

If you’ve been wondering whether or not to try a foundation stick, then take this list of some of the most coveted ones as a sign for you to go ahead and do so right away.

Here are some of the best foundation sticks for you to choose from