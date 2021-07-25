Let’s be honest, we can experiment all we want with eyeliners, blushes, and lipsticks but one stable component of a makeup bag is the foundation. Today, Indian foundation labels have debuted a few interesting choices for us.

No one really messes with foundations as it takes years to crack the right shade, the right formulation (liquid or compact or even stick) and the right build-up (sheer to full-face). And even if you found one, it’s difficult to try anything new because the process of loving another foundation is a long drawn one with many hiccups.

This year looking for a foundation got harder; there is the idea of moving towards labels that encourage sustainability, then there is the shade range that not many labels really work into their roster and mostly, are the shades inclusive? Among these questions lie one more dimension that needs to be explored – that’s whether the label is a homegrown option.

That’s a valid question, women are looking at Indian options to make their makeup bag better and for brands that have local options with a global flair. Which is precisely why we picked out 5 new Indian labels that are taking their foundation game to another level with India-inclusive shades and formulations that suit our humid weather.

As a benchmark, we do have a few options that work for Indian skin at Lakme (Their Argan Oil serum foundation is perfect for balmy summers) and Colorbar (The hydrating foundation is sheer and build-able) and recently, Nykaa too attained cult status with their BB creams and hydration options. But it’s really the smaller labels, the Instagram-popular ones that are riding high on this wave. That said, there is a dearth for luxury formulations in this category and while affordable options do their bit, it’s a bit disconcerting to know that we have not produced an internationally viable product yet. So we decided to give you a peek into the ones that cut through the clutter.

PAC HD Liquid Foundation, Rs 875

Known as a professional makeup label, PAC Cosmetics has built a cult following on Instagram with known makeup artists and bloggers. In a matter of months, it took on a life of its own and launched 26 beautiful shades with their PAC HD Liquid Foundation. It’s quite a feat for an Indian label and the formula is blendable and buildable. For those looking at a bigger palette, you can invest in Studio Foundation Palette, that has some great medium-toned shades.

Bollyglow Filmi Foundation, Rs 1,490

Not everything about this label is filmy. Founded by fashionista and socialite Iman Allana, the label fuses Bollywood’s love for makeup with currently-trending makeup products. Their glosses and eyeshadow palettes are already a rage with Youtubers but now, they have also entered the game with a foundation that is perfect for olive and wheatish skin tones. The formulation comes in a powder matte finish with a medium coverage that’s buildable and it’s also a longwear 12-hour stay foundation. Excess oil gone, this foundation also gives you extra hydration and is cruelty-free. The gripe though is the packaging, it’s way too simple for us and the colour range is at just seven.

Ruby’s Organics Skin Tint Mattifying Foundation, Rs 1,650

Another day, another new launch. This time, the sustainable, natural label Ruby’s Organics known for its beautiful lipsticks and blushes have taken the road less travelled towards foundations. The five shade foundation range while small mostly works on every skin tone in the country. Plus, it’s vegan and enriched with rosehip oil, which makes it so good for the skin.

Biotique foundations ( From Rs 140 – Rs 750)

For a skincare label that has been in the Indian market for years, it’s never easy to take the makeup route but Biotique does make an attempt at keeping it effortless and well-priced. The skin-first label features 4 interesting foundation options – The Matte Mousse Foundation (Rs 650) that’s soft as silk, the light-weight Stardew Insta Glow Complexion Care Foundation (Rs 350), the Magicare All Day Foundation (at a crazy Rs 140) and the star of the show, the Makeup Diva Radiance Illuminating Foundation (Rs 750) that covers imperfections immediately and gives you a natural glow. The gripe, a mere 3-4 shades in every formulation that doesn’t quite cut it.

Just Herbs Herb Enriched Skin Tint, Rs 1,295

The good thing about Just Herbs is their constant innovation in skincare and their makeup range does hint at a lot happening in the next few months. The label did launch the Herb Enriched Skin Tint that’s very lightweight and easy to apply. The shade card has a good shade card, 12 shades more medium-toned and dark-toned options – works for us. As far as reviews are concerned, the foundation is already a big favourite among Instagrammers.

Sugar Cosmetics Drop The Base Serum Foundation, Rs 899

Every two weeks, Sugar Cosmetics comes up with a new launch and lately, this Indian label has been impressing us with their potent formulations and pigmented shades. Their foundation is called the Drop The Base Serum Foundation and at Rs 899 is perfect for every Indian skin tone. Capped at 10 shades, the formula is super sheer and is hybrid between a serum and foundation and you know, the kind of skincare-makeup product that we all love. The feather-weight fluid and velvety texture is an added plus.

Notable mentions:

There are two more labels that have really hit it out of the park as far as foundation is concerned. Soul tree and Ilana Organics are known for their eco-conscious products and their love for everything natural. Instead of a full-fledged foundation, the two labels have launched a BB cream and a concealer that are both weightless and wildly popular. The BB cream from Soul Tree manages to give out a beautiful glow and at Rs 750 is a good catch. The Soft Blur Concealer & Foundation at Ilana is soft to the touch, blends like butter and comes in only three shades and is priced at Rs 1,440.