Protect your skin while perfecting your base with these SPF foundations
05 Jul 2022

Protect your skin while perfecting your base with these SPF foundations

Anushka Narula
Protect your skin while perfecting your base with these SPF foundations
Protect your skin while perfecting your base with these SPF foundations

Many dermatologists have emphasised the importance of wearing SPF every day, and more brands have begun to incorporate this important ingredient of skincare into their beauty products. While it’s recommended to use broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 regardless of whether you’re wearing makeup, adding extra protection with your foundation is always a smart idea. Here’s a list of the best SPF foundations to add to your makeup bag right now.

 

Your skincare routine may be as simple or as complex as you like, but there’s one thing you absolutely must include: SPF. With this in mind, and the understanding that most people prefer the most convenient routine possible, many brands have begun to incorporate SPF into their products. That means you may obtain both coverage and protection from a single product: an SPF foundation.

It’s critical to protect your skin from the sun, and finding makeup with SPF makes it easier. However, there is one major caveat: the majority of SPF foundations do not go much higher than SPF 25, which is less than the necessary SPF 30 for daily use. So, continue wearing a separate sunscreen and think of the protection provided by your foundation as an extra insurance policy. After all, the more the SPF, the better.

Invest in these best SPF foundations

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup Foundation

1 /14

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup Foundation

Their silky, lightweight formula provides flawless makeup coverage for a perfectly natural look. The broad spectrum SPF 20 formula, with an exclusive antioxidant blend, works to visibly improve luminosity, tone and texture for healthier-looking skin.

Rs 3,799
L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24H Matte Cover Liquid Foundation

2 /14

L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24H Matte Cover Liquid Foundation
This liquid foundation is long-lasting and a true oily-skin saviour. It guarantees all-day maximum matte coverage with shine control. It is transfer-proof, waterproof and heatproof that absorbs sebum and ensures an all-day matte coverage. The foundation leaves no traces, even when wearing a face mask. The breathable and ultra-lightweight texture blends flawlessly.
Rs 799
M.A.C Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation

3 /14

M.A.C Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation
M.A.C studio fix fluid SPF 15 has been put to the ultimate test of seeing how long it wears and, not surprisingly, the formula lasts for a full 24 hours. This modern foundation combines a matte finish and medium-to-full buildable coverage with broad spectrum SPF 15 protection. Applies, builds and blends easily and evenly while controlling shine. Comfortable and extremely long-wearing, it helps minimise the appearance of pores and imperfections, giving skin a smoother, more flawless look and finish.
Rs 2,950
Shiseido Syncro Skin Self Refreshing Foundation SPF 35

4 /14

Shiseido Syncro Skin Self Refreshing Foundation SPF 35

Grab this foundation with SPF 35 PA++++ from Shiseido for an even skin tone. This beautifully textured foundation is suitable for every skin type and designed to render your complexion flawless. It is a weightless foundation, with ActiveForce technology that synchronises with skin and self-refreshes nonstop for a 24-hour just-applied look and flawless finish.

Rs 4,100
The Ordinary's Serum Foundation SPF 15

5 /14

The Ordinary's Serum Foundation SPF 15

This lusciously lightweight foundation glides on for a smooth, subtly perfected, semi-matte finish that lasts all day without settling into fine lines, thanks to a unique blend of colour pigments encapsulated in the brand’s proprietary spreadability system. It is available in 21 varied shades ranging from extremely fair to very deep, each classed according to its undertone, for an ultra-natural finish. As if you needed any more convincing, the formula also provides SPF 15 sun protection without the use of chemical sunscreens.

Rs 638 (approx.)
ILIA's Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

6 /14

ILIA's Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

A tinted serum packed with active nourishing ingredients and non-nano zinc oxide SPF 40 that provides sheer coverage. This weightless, light-coverage foundation combines the benefits of skin care, makeup and sun protection in one easy step. Created with a blend of hyaluronic acids, plant-based squalane and niacinamide, it evens tone, softens fine lines and imperfections while drying down to a natural, dewy finish. It also creates a natural barrier for your skin care, sealing in hydration, plumping skin and boosting benefits.

Rs 4,000 (approx.)
Lancôme's Teint Idole Ultra Liquid Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Liquid Foundation

7 /14

Lancôme's Teint Idole Ultra Liquid Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Liquid Foundation

This SPF 15 foundation was made for those ultra-long days that you don’t have the time to retouch your makeup. Formulated with color-true NAI pigments, it maintains your skin’s pH level so that color stays put all day long without caking or creasing. The transfer-resistant formula is infused with perlite and silica to ensure that excessive oils are absorbed, leaving behind a shine-free velvety matte complexion.

Rs 3,918 (approx.)
Dior's Forever Skin Glow Hydrating Foundation SPF 15

8 /14

Dior's Forever Skin Glow Hydrating Foundation SPF 15

Heat- and humidity-resistant, this new-generation SPF 15 foundation is available in an expansive array of shades. It delivers up to 24 hours of color-true wear and hydration while helping to visibly reduce pores for a smooth, radiant complexion.

Rs 4,335 (approx.)
Clinique's Even Better Glow Liquid Foundation Makeup SPF 15

9 /14

Clinique's Even Better Glow Liquid Foundation Makeup SPF 15

Available in 20 colors, this light-reflecting foundation offers both precise color matching and broad-spectrum protection (SPF 15, to be exact). And, since it’s fragrance-free, it won’t irritate sensitive skin types.

Rs 2,900
Estée Lauder's Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation SPF 45

10 /14

Estée Lauder's Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation SPF 45

This moisturising makeup is infused with the brand’s hydrating IonCharged Water along with probiotic technology to soothe skin and chia-seed extract to nourish. The lightweight formula immediately helps even your skin tone while covering redness, dark spots and imperfections. It delivers a radiant, natural-looking glow that lasts for up to 12 hours and even has broad-spectrum protection, too.

Rs 4,000 (approx.)
Tom Ford's Shade and Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation SPF 50

11 /14

Tom Ford's Shade and Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation SPF 50

The fade-resistant moisturising, nourishing and protecting formula contains a blend of advanced elastomers and light-diffusing powders to create the perfect radiant surface. Designed to create the appearance of flawless skin, this foundation also nourishes with breathable protection and is infused with hyaluronic acid to moisturize for a plump, dewy look. A trio of natural oils including balsam copaiba, andiroba, açai and anti-inflammatory noni fruit extract nourish and calm the skin while broad-spectrum SPF 50 helps protect from the harmful effects of the sun.

Rs 12,503 (approx.)
Maybelline's Dream Urban Cover SPF50 Foundation

12 /14

Maybelline's Dream Urban Cover SPF50 Foundation

Dream Urban Cover is a flawless coverage protective makeup. This lightweight foundation has broad-spectrum SPF 50 and is enriched with antioxidants to protect against pollution. The foundation offers flawless coverage with a minimal makeup feel, allowing the skin to breathe throughout the day. The hydrating, long-wear foundation won’t cling to texture and blends seamlessly, making it perfect for dry to normal skin types.

Rs 1,023 (approx.)
Revlon's Colorstay Makeup with SPF 15

13 /14

Revlon's Colorstay Makeup with SPF 15

Look no farther than this drugstore foundation for a long-lasting medium-to-full coverage foundation that’s ideal for oily, acne-prone skin. It has SPF 15 and a matte finish that appears natural rather than cakey.

Rs 1,285
COVERGIRL's Outlast All-Day Stay Fabulous 3-in-1 Foundation SPF 20

14 /14

COVERGIRL's Outlast All-Day Stay Fabulous 3-in-1 Foundation SPF 20

It might be tough to believe a makeup product that claims to be long-lasting. But there’s no denying that this best-selling drugstore foundation lives up to the hype. This lightweight foundation comes in 11 shades and provides even coverage, a matte finish, and SPF 20 protection.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

Rs 2,237 (approx.)
