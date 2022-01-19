The black fad will reign on everyone’s lips in 2022

Lipstick will make a comeback in 2022, face masks or no face masks, but not in its usual form. Forget scarlet red, raspberry pink, and pinky-beige nudes and go for punkier black instead. In fact, black lipstick seems to be one of the year’s major beauty fads, along with facial gems and scalp skincare.

Black will be the colour on everyone’s lips in 2022

After the no-makeup days of lockdown and dealing with a more normal but still face-mask-wearing life, this year’s makeup should be a little more eccentric. While face masks will continue to be a must-have accessory in everyday life, it’s evident that women and men are keen to reclaim control of their beauty rituals, moving them in a more bold and daring direction. So, after a brief absence in recent months, lipstick is about to return, but in an unexpected colour — black.

Go bold or go home

Who would have guessed? We knew the pop-punk style was making a comeback in fashion, but nobody could have predicted that it would also take over the world of makeup. But that simply goes to show how eager people are to spice up their lives with a dash of chutzpah. Slippers, dull complexions, and sweatsuits have been replaced with more extravagance, self-expression, and freedom. According to new statistics released by worldwide fashion analysts, there is a big trend for black lipstick as of November.

It’s a trend that has been confirmed on social media, with tens of millions of views on TikTok for the hashtag #blacklipstick and over 500,000 publications on Instagram, including a host of recent posts and videos.

Here are a few black lipsticks you should add to your lipstick collection right now