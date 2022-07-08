Road to flawless skin: The difference between BB and CC creams

Whether you’re new to the world of makeup or a beauty enthusiast who keeps up with the latest trends, you’ve probably heard of BB cream and CC cream. These lightweight formulations provide airy coverage while also providing a dewy, healthy glow to the skin – without the heaviness of a regular foundation. While both creams are good picks for days when you want to wear minimal makeup, they are not the same. Ahead, we’ve discussed the difference between BB and CC cream. So, if you’ve always been wondering which cream is best for you, read ahead.

Everything to know about BB cream and CC cream

BB and CC creams, also known as alphabet creams, have swiftly become mainstay heroes in beauty bags all over the world. In the sense that they help even out your skin tone, these multitasking creams are akin to tinted moisturisers and foundation. What distinguishes them is their capacity to treat particular skin issues such as dark spots, UV protection, ageing, and dryness.

Despite their similarities, BB creams and CC creams are not the same. We’re delving into the BB cream vs. CC cream discussion to help you decide which is best for your skin type and unique needs.

What is a BB cream?

According to makeup professionals, a BB cream is essentially an all-in-one complexion product. These creams, also known as ‘beauty balms’ or ‘blemish balms,’ provide light, sheer coverage and often incorporate a skincare or skin treatment component. They frequently provide both hydration and sun protection.

BB cream was invented in Germany by a dermatologist who sought a single cream that would protect the skin and offer coverage after laser treatments. The all-in-one formulation created a rage in South Korea and subsequently expanded throughout Asia.

Ingredients often found in BB cream include:

1. Antioxidants to defend your skin against free radicals

2. SPF to protect your skin from the sun’s rays

3. Hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and ceramides

4. Brightening ingredients include licorice root, vitamin C, and niacinamide

Who should use BB creams?

Because of its hydrating properties, BB cream is ideal for those with normal to dry skin who like a radiant finish and light rather than full coverage. Oily skin types can still use BB creams, but they should be paired with a mattifying product to help absorb oil. There are several BB creams to pick from, so pick one that best meets your needs.

What is a CC cream?

CC creams are also known as ‘colour corrective’ or ‘colour control’ creams. If you have hyperpigmentation, dark patches, or redness, this is the cream for you. When you don’t want to wear a lot of foundation but still want to conceal a few imperfections, a CC cream can give more coverage than a BB cream and help in colour correction.

Ingredients commonly found in CC cream include:

1. SPF levels that are higher (Please keep in mind that you must still apply sunscreen underneath.)

2. Peptides, collagen, and ceramides are skin firming and smoothing ingredients.

3. Antioxidants to combat free radical damage

Who should use CC creams?

Because CC creams offer a more matte and medium-coverage finish, they’re a good choice for folks with oily skin. They’re also great for mature skin types or anybody looking to focus anti-aging skin care. Again, there are several CC cream formulations to choose from, so pick one that meets your concerns.

Should you use a BB cream or CC cream instead of a foundation?

Eventually, the decision is yours. However, depending on your skincare needs, a BB cream is an excellent substitute for foundation, particularly on days when you want lighter coverage. BB creams, according to experts, eliminate flaws. Some BB creams can provide just enough coverage to refresh or wake up your skin and leave a healthy glow.

If you want a heavier, fully immaculate base, BB cream is probably not the way to go because the sheer formula isn’t built for buildable coverage. When you use BB cream, you can see your skin through the formula.

CC creams provide more coverage than BB creams, somewhat less coverage than tinted moisturisers, and much less coverage than foundations.

There are fewer shade options for BB and CC creams since they are so sheer. Foundations come in a variety of shades, coverage, and finishes, and they are simple to build coverage with or sheer down for minimal coverage. To help balance skin tone, makeup artists recommend using CC cream as a base underneath foundation. Then, use a small amount of foundation to conceal any problem areas.

What are the advantages of using BB or CC Cream?

Using BB cream provides the same benefits as using an excellent skincare. The majority of BB creams contain ingredients that restore the skin barrier, reduce free radical damage, and provide sun protection.

CC creams provide a skin-like look. They help to even out skin tone without giving a lot of coverage and are frequently packed with skin-care benefits including hydration, SPF, and antioxidants.

Can you combine BB and CC creams?

Yes, you can use BB and CC creams together. One option is to apply the BB cream first, followed by the CC cream (when in doubt, always apply skincare products from thinnest consistency to thickest). The second method is to mix them together first, either on the back of your hand or on a makeup palette, before applying with clean fingers or a makeup brush.

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/aliaabhatt; Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock