The ideal lipstick shade you should wear based on your zodiac

Masks may be reduced our desire to flaunt the glossy sheen or the satisfactory matte of lipstick shades, but that didn’t make lipsticks any less essential. They are handy and add an extra character to our mood, and if, like everything else, you depend on your zodiac for a sign, these lipstick shades based on your zodiac would help, too. See which shade you ought to sport this season for the right kind of finish.
Lipstick shades based on your zodiac sign
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Aries- Blood red- MAC Matte Lipstick
- Taurus- Cocoa- Cocoa Lipstick Warm Nude Coloured
- Gemini- Peach- Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G - Bitch Perfect -You'Re Perfect
- Cancer- Blush pink- envie de lèvres lipstick farrah - limited edition
- Leo- Gold- Lakmé Absolute Limited Edition Lipstick, Mustard
- Virgo- Orange- Sisley Le Phyto Rouge N°30 Orange Ibiza
- Libra- Coral- Shiseido Modernmatte Powder Lipstick 525 -Sound CheckS
- Scorpio- Purple- Shiseido Modernmatte Powder Lipstick 530- Night Orchid
- Sagittarius- Plum- Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Colour
- Capricorn- dusky brown- Clinique Even Better Pop Lip Colour Foundation - Nuzzle
- Aquarius- Electric blue- Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick Go Deep
- Pisces- Hot pink- Powder Kiss Lipstick/ Lunar Luck
Aries is a fire sign, and the people born under this zodiac are bold and ambitious. Therefore, the lip colour which would go perfectly for Aries is MAC’s Matte Lipstick edition. Formulated to shade, define and showcase the lips, this lipstick comes with various hues in red and high-fashion textures.
Earth sign Taurus is all about everything warm and earthy. So, when picking up lipstick shades, Taurians should opt for darker tones like cocoa. This warm, nude coloured lip shade comes with cruelty-free and ethically sourced ingredients without alcohol and artificial fragrance.
Gemini’s are always up for trying something new and different, and so we suggest reds and pinks and peach. Opt for this Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G – Bitch Perfect lip shade for a sumptuous, fuller-looking finish. This lipstick is great for keeping your lips hydrated.
Cancer is considered one of the most sensitive and emotional signs. And nothing depicts this zodiac’s personality better than blush pink. Try Envie de lèvres lipstick Farrah – limited edition, which comes with a sheer, silky and glossy formula for youthful beauty.
Leos are ferocious and hardly ever shy away from experimenting with new things. And gold is a colour this zodiac sign can easily pull off like no one else. Go for Lakmé Absolute Limited Edition Lipstick, which has vibrant shades and can last long on your lips throughout the day.
Virgos are fashionistas yet love to keep it simple and subtle. Therefore, orange is the tone best suited for their transparent personality. Trust Sisley Le Phyto Rouge N°30 Orange Ibiza lipstick that hydrates, plumps, smoothes and preserves the youthfulness of the lips.
Libra is one zodiac sign that likes to play it safe and hardly experiments much. Therefore, coral is the perfect lipstick shade for this personality type. Shiseido Modernmatte Powder Lipstick 525 -Sound Check lipstick is weightless, full-coverage, with a matte finish that lends lips a long-lasting, velvety colour.
Scorpio is a sign that enjoys all the attention and never shies away to step forward and try new things. So, the apt lipstick shade choice for this zodiac is purple. Shiseido Modernmatte Powder Lipstick 530- Night Orchid gives your lips a full-coverage, matte finish and velvety colour.
Sagittarians love to stand out in the crowd, and plum is the colour for them. If you are born under this zodiac, go for Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Colour, which is rich in Vitamins E and C and beeswax. The balmy formula of this lipstick glides on comfortably with a satin matte finish that leaves lips hydrated and kissably soft.
Capricorns love to keep it classy, and as a result, nothing can be better than a subtle shade of brown for their lips. Try Clinique Even Better Pop Lip Colour Foundation – Nuzzle — it will compliment your skin tone and undertone. This lipstick shade contains vitamin E along with lip nourishing ingredients.
Aquarius is a zodiac sign that is quite quirky and edgy. So, they can always rely on bold colours like blue. If you are an Aquarian, then Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick Go Deep is your pick. This lipstick is a satin finish and can last long through the day.
Pisces women are feminine and get attracted to the tones of pink. And in this case, what better than hot pink can suit them the best. If you are a Piscean, go for MAC’s Powder Kiss Lipstick/ Lunar Luck, which is a weightless moisture-matte lipstick that delivers a shade of fierceness.
Hero image: Courtesy MAC; Featured image: Courtesy Damir Spanic/Unsplash