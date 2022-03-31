facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > The ideal lipstick shade you should wear based on your zodiac
The ideal lipstick shade you should wear based on your zodiac
Beauty & Grooming
31 Mar 2022 12:22 PM

The ideal lipstick shade you should wear based on your zodiac

Sanyukta Baijal
The ideal lipstick shade you should wear based on your zodiac
Beauty & Grooming
The ideal lipstick shade you should wear based on your zodiac

Masks may be reduced our desire to flaunt the glossy sheen or the satisfactory matte of lipstick shades, but that didn’t make lipsticks any less essential. They are handy and add an extra character to our mood, and if, like everything else, you depend on your zodiac for a sign, these lipstick shades based on your zodiac would help, too. See which shade you ought to sport this season for the right kind of finish. 

Lipstick shades based on your zodiac sign

Jump To / Table of Contents

Aries- Blood red- MAC Matte Lipstick

1 /12

Aries- Blood red- MAC Matte Lipstick

Aries is a fire sign, and the people born under this zodiac are bold and ambitious. Therefore, the lip colour which would go perfectly for Aries is MAC’s Matte Lipstick edition. Formulated to shade, define and showcase the lips, this lipstick comes with various hues in red and high-fashion textures.

Rs 1,750
Shop Here
Taurus- Cocoa- Cocoa Lipstick Warm Nude Coloured

2 /12

Taurus- Cocoa- Cocoa Lipstick Warm Nude Coloured

Earth sign Taurus is all about everything warm and earthy. So, when picking up lipstick shades, Taurians should opt for darker tones like cocoa. This warm, nude coloured lip shade comes with cruelty-free and ethically sourced ingredients without alcohol and artificial fragrance.

 

Rs 990
Shop Here
Gemini- Peach- Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G - Bitch Perfect -You'Re Perfect

3 /12

Gemini- Peach- Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G - Bitch Perfect -You'Re Perfect

Gemini’s are always up for trying something new and different, and so we suggest reds and pinks and peach. Opt for this Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G – Bitch Perfect lip shade for a sumptuous, fuller-looking finish. This lipstick is great for keeping your lips hydrated.

Rs 3,150
Shop Here
Cancer- Blush pink- envie de lèvres lipstick farrah - limited edition

4 /12

Cancer- Blush pink- envie de lèvres lipstick farrah - limited edition

Cancer is considered one of the most sensitive and emotional signs. And nothing depicts this zodiac’s personality better than blush pink. Try Envie de lèvres lipstick Farrah – limited edition, which comes with a sheer, silky and glossy formula for youthful beauty.

Rs 2,898
Shop Here
Leo- Gold- Lakmé Absolute Limited Edition Lipstick, Mustard

5 /12

Leo- Gold- Lakmé Absolute Limited Edition Lipstick, Mustard

Leos are ferocious and hardly ever shy away from experimenting with new things. And gold is a colour this zodiac sign can easily pull off like no one else. Go for Lakmé Absolute Limited Edition Lipstick, which has vibrant shades and can last long on your lips throughout the day.

Rs 650
Shop Here
Virgo- Orange- Sisley Le Phyto Rouge N°30 Orange Ibiza

6 /12

Virgo- Orange- Sisley Le Phyto Rouge N°30 Orange Ibiza

Virgos are fashionistas yet love to keep it simple and subtle. Therefore, orange is the tone best suited for their transparent personality. Trust Sisley Le Phyto Rouge N°30 Orange Ibiza lipstick that hydrates, plumps, smoothes and preserves the youthfulness of the lips.

Rs 3,800
Shop Here
Libra- Coral- Shiseido Modernmatte Powder Lipstick 525 -Sound CheckS

7 /12

Libra- Coral- Shiseido Modernmatte Powder Lipstick 525 -Sound CheckS

Libra is one zodiac sign that likes to play it safe and hardly experiments much. Therefore, coral is the perfect lipstick shade for this personality type. Shiseido Modernmatte Powder Lipstick 525 -Sound Check lipstick is weightless, full-coverage, with a matte finish that lends lips a long-lasting, velvety colour.

Rs 2,700
Shop Here
Scorpio- Purple- Shiseido Modernmatte Powder Lipstick 530- Night Orchid

8 /12

Scorpio- Purple- Shiseido Modernmatte Powder Lipstick 530- Night Orchid

Scorpio is a sign that enjoys all the attention and never shies away to step forward and try new things. So, the apt lipstick shade choice for this zodiac is purple. Shiseido Modernmatte Powder Lipstick 530- Night Orchid gives your lips a full-coverage, matte finish and velvety colour.

Rs 2,700
Shop Here
Sagittarius- Plum- Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Colour

9 /12

Sagittarius- Plum- Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Colour

Sagittarians love to stand out in the crowd, and plum is the colour for them. If you are born under this zodiac, go for Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Colour, which is rich in Vitamins E and C and beeswax. The balmy formula of this lipstick glides on comfortably with a satin matte finish that leaves lips hydrated and kissably soft.

Rs 1,990
Shop Here
Capricorn- dusky brown- Clinique Even Better Pop Lip Colour Foundation - Nuzzle

10 /12

Capricorn- dusky brown- Clinique Even Better Pop Lip Colour Foundation - Nuzzle

Capricorns love to keep it classy, and as a result, nothing can be better than a subtle shade of brown for their lips. Try Clinique Even Better Pop Lip Colour Foundation – Nuzzle — it will compliment your skin tone and undertone. This lipstick shade contains vitamin E along with lip nourishing ingredients.

Rs 1,950
Shop Here
Aquarius- Electric blue- Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick Go Deep

11 /12

Aquarius- Electric blue- Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick Go Deep

Aquarius is a zodiac sign that is quite quirky and edgy. So, they can always rely on bold colours like blue. If you are an Aquarian, then Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick Go Deep is your pick. This lipstick is a satin finish and can last long through the day.

Rs 1,344
Shop Here
Pisces- Hot pink- Powder Kiss Lipstick/ Lunar Luck

12 /12

Pisces- Hot pink- Powder Kiss Lipstick/ Lunar Luck

Pisces women are feminine and get attracted to the tones of pink. And in this case, what better than hot pink can suit them the best. If you are a Piscean, go for MAC’s Powder Kiss Lipstick/ Lunar Luck, which is a weightless moisture-matte lipstick that delivers a shade of fierceness.

Rs 2,050
Shop Here

Hero image: Courtesy MAC; Featured image: Courtesy Damir Spanic/Unsplash

Lipsticks Lipstick Matte lipstick Lipstick Queen red lipsticks best chanel lipstick
Sanyukta Baijal
Apart from scrunched up paper with recycled aspirations, Sanyukta is also a writer. When not reading or scribbling, she loves playing copious amounts of video games and watch tons of films.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.