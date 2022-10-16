The make-up visionaries who are now a part of CHANEL’s new beauty collective

A group of emerging makeup artists with diverse backgrounds are now the front runners for CHANEL’s new beauty project, the ‘Comètes Collective’.

Diversity and inclusivity are now points of parity for the beauty industry. In today’s fast-evolving landscape, celebrating and embracing diversity constitute the bare essentials for any beauty brand. French luxury house, CHANEL, has never been shy of embracing this ideology but its latest venture, the Comètes Collective is a bold yet necessary step in that direction.

Its founder, Gabrielle Chanel was always game for inspired conversations and the brand’s ethos is borrowed from this ideology. The collective aims to build a community of emerging makeup artists and this is being executed by the appointment of three makeup artists as global creative makeup partners to lead the creation of its colour cosmetics. The purpose of bringing this trio of multicultural creative directors from different parts of the world together is to offer a pluralistic view to this division. The idea is for each of these rising stars to work and help expand CHANEL’s palette of colours and shades, reinterpret icons, and reinvent and enrich the house’s creative language. Although, in all its conversations about inclusivity, a conflicting statement comes from the brand’s release. It states, “Together, they will add a pioneering new chapter to the House’s tradition of exploring the way women see themselves”. Implying that beauty (and by virtue makeup) is the prerogative of women alone.

The CHANEL beauty collective comprises Ammy Drammeh, Cécile Paravina and Valentina Li. Surrounded by international success and acclaim, the three makeup artists from the Comètes Collective come together to create a free and authentic vision of beauty. Here’s a closer look at these creatives and what they bring to the table at the CHANEL Beauty collective.

Three emerging artists from the CHANEL Comètes Collective:

Ammy Drammeh

Gambia-born, Spanish makeup artist Ammy Drammeh might be based in London but her soul is effortlessly international. Her makeup style mimics this school of thought and is ‘uncomplicated and free’. She’s made it to the British Fashion Council’s ‘New Wave Creatives’ list twice for innovative and inspiring talent across the world. In her Instagram announcement, she talks about how pursuing makeup has been a childhood dream and this would have been a proud moment for her 12-year-old self.

Cécile Paravina

Belgian-born, Paris-based artist Cécile Paravina is a graduate of design from the prestigious Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp. With an avant-garde yet European approach to makeup, the artist isn’t shy of experimenting (yes to bleached brows). One can expect some unconventional looks and upturning of conventional ideas of beauty.

Valentina Li

Guangxi-born Valentina Li is a strong supporter of fierce, fluid and even futuristic makeup. Fluent in English, Mandarin and French, the Chinese journalist turned makeup artist is a favourite in the editorial magazine world because of her precision skills.

All Images: Courtesy CHANEL.