The best natural lip & cheek tints in the market (plus, they’re affordable!)

The world belongs to two kinds of makeup addicts, the ones who love the bright, bold colours and the ones who like to keep it tinted and light. Over the last few months, the market has been swarming with lip and cheek tints – from indie, homegrown labels . The fact that they come with an organic, clean approach puts them in the limelight as the perfect additions to your makeup kit if you are tired of the festive glitter and over-the-top looks. And lip tints are touted as the new everyday lipsticks, because working from home is all about indulging in ‘barely-there’ makeup and ‘no-makeup’ zoom calls.

Tired of lipstick stains on cups and clothes? Well, it’s time for you to bid farewell to greasy liquid lipstick with Nykaa’s new Molten Matte lip tint. Wear it all day long without touch-ups and let your lips feel light as a feather. The best part? It doesn’t make your lips go bone dry and keeps them hydrated along with precise application.

This cream lip stain by RENEE encapsulates all the ingredients to ensure a healthy, glowing skin. Infused with natural oils, candelilla wax, and cocoa butter, this lip tint has a lightweight formula that adds a magic touch to dry, chapped lips and turns them buttery soft in just a few days. It comes in a juicy red shade and seductive pink one, both of which are sure to enhance your smile, making it one of the best lip stains.

A gift of luxury from the vineyards of France cherished by every beauty editor! Wearing Labiotte Chateau is more like glazing your lips with posh red wine. This long wearing, elegant and best lip stain comes in the shape of a miniature wine bottle and actually comprises red wine extracts that give lasting colour that is equally pretty and grape seed oil to leave your lips hydrated with the lightweight texture.

Along with a shiny tint, your lips and cheeks also need hydration and nourishment. With Face Shop’s best lip stains, you get a dewy look with a soft feel. Apply it as a blush to lift up your cheeks and glide it over your lips as an actual stain to amp up your overall look.

RMS Beauty takes the concept of blush cheeks and lush lips quite seriously. Its new Lip2Cheek tint is a cream lip stain specially concocted with buriti oil and shea plus cocoa butter to turn your lips supple while adding a flush of soft nudes to your cheeks with the matte formula. This longwear lip stain lies soft on the skin and spreads evenly to give you the perfect hydrating base. Users provide positive feedback, making it a go to option for plenty!

Check out Etude’s cute package of popsicle-shaped lip tints! Available in various ice cream colours, this collection of lip stains also brings you different flavours and the impressive shade range spans ranging from fruity pink to chocolaty brown. So, what are you waiting for? Give your lips the taste, smell, and feel of a succulent popsicle that comes in pretty shades. The colour payoff makes this stain ideal for all day wear.

Infused with natural extracts from aloe vera and raspberry, this lip stain has a water-based formula that hydrates your lips while giving them a beautiful colour. Isn’t that quite wonderful? Wear Clarins Water Lip Stain throughout the day, without having to run to the washroom for a lip colour touch-up and you will never go back to liquid lipstick. Lightweight, vegan and fluid, what more can your lips ask for?

The Benetint Lip & Cheek Stain is your perfect companion during the festive season. With this deep cherry long lasting colour on your lips, you can instantly go from being the girl-next-door to the uptown diva. Don’t forget to apply a sprinkle of gloss over the lightweight stain. After all, a little blush of deep red doesn’t hurt!

A makeup-cum-skincare product enriched with ayurvedic hydrating ingredients to give your skin the right dose of nourishment with a touch of glam. From nude to rosy to peachy hues, this cream lip stain comes in 7 soft shades for you to pick from! Say goodbye to chapped lips and cheeks this winter and grace them with a little flush of colours with this product that also works like tinted lip balms.

Looking for a full-coverage lip & cheek stain? Well then, MyGlamm is just what you’ve been looking for. Enliven your lips with a Fuschia sheen and bring out your cheek’s natural flush with just a dab of MyGlamm’s Tint It Up. The light watery consistency and hydrating blend of this lip stain lets your skin breathe and doesn’t let it go dry even after long hours.

As the name suggests, this lip stain is a melange of luscious beets and a soft dose of glycerin and olive oil. Paint your lips in a flaming red while retaining their softness for long hours. Dab a hint of this matte lip stain over your cheeks to match your skin tone and you’re all set to be head-turner!

Let your cheeks glow and blush with Daughter Earth’s vegan lip stain. It blends seamlessly into your skin and lips adding a warm, soft nude tinge of lip colour. Formulated with vitamin E, this tint is kind to your skin and works well on any skin type.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are lip tints better than lipsticks?

Lip tints are basically lipsticks that come in tubes and bear a crayon texture. While there’s no harm in applying either of the two, lip tints can cause pigmentation problems in teenagers. Go through the ingredients carefully before purchasing a lip tint. Those infused with natural oils are more suitable to maintain healthy, soft lips with high shine finish.

How to choose lip tints?

Apart from texture and moisturising ingredients, if you’re confused with the colour of a lip tint, follow this method. Pick a colour that is one or two shades darker than your natural colour. Apply the lip products first onto your lower lip and then on your upper lip. If the shades appear drastically different, you need to chuck it and try the same with another shade until you find the best lip stain.

Which lip tints are good for skin?

The article above has a list of the best and long lasting lip stains formulated with plant-based ingredients. Do take a look to make the right choice.

Do lip tints stay all day long?

Lip tints usually stay for 8-12 hours depending on their consistency. However, the duration of most stains also depends on the brand and the ingredients.

What is the difference between lip tint and lip balm?

A lip balm’s main purpose is to hydrate lips and keep them dryness free, however, a lip tint adds colour to your lips and is similar to lipstick.