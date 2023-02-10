Grab the best colour corrector palettes to achieve a flawless canvas

The days of contouring and creating the illusion of a chiselled face are long gone. The new trend is to use colour correcting to achieve the “I woke up like this” look. Continue reading to learn everything there is to know about colour correction, as well as the best colour corrector palettes.

What is colour correction?

Colour correction can be perplexing at first. It’s no longer enough to find a concealer or cc cream that matches your skin tone; from reds to purples, there’s a wide range of colours to address all of your concerns.

So, what exactly is colour correction? Colour correction is based on the idea that certain colours will neutralise colours opposite them on the colour wheel. To make things simpler and clearer, here are the colours and where they should be used:

Orange and reds: These neutralise blues and purples, making them ideal for concealing under-eye circles, veins, and even tattoos.

Peach: neutralises blue/purple shadows on medium skin tones

Green: Green correctors cancel out any redness. They can thus be used anywhere, but are most commonly used around the nose, under concealer to cover a red blemish, or on rosacea-affected areas.

Lavender: Lavender brightens the skin and neutralise any yellow tones. Lavender should be used anywhere the skin appears dull, from the cheeks to under the eyes.

Yellow: Yellow works best under the eyes because it brightens dark circles. It can also be used to treat hyperpigmentation and dark spots.

Pale pink: brightens blue-toned spots on fair skin tones.

Which colour correctors are best suited to each skin type?

Experts recommend a cream palette for dry skin because it melts in and does not dry down until set with powder. For those with combination and/or oily skin, try a liquid concealer corrector, which has a more matte feel and will last longer.”

Looking for broader coverage rather than targeted coverage? Colour-correcting primers are recommended by experts for those who want to correct more areas. They’re lightweight and won’t leave you feeling caked in makeup.

A step-by-step guide to using a colour corrector

Moisturise and hydrate

Begin by moisturising your face with your favourite moisturiser, massaging the rich formula into the skin with outward motions, followed by the pitter-patter technique of the fingertips on the skin for a healthier, brighter-looking complexion. Finish by applying an eye cream to help revitalise and hydrate the under-eye area.

Prime your face

After that, apply a makeup primer to your skin. Not only will primer improve the grip of your products (allowing them to last longer), but many formulas can also help blur pores, smooth fine lines, and conceal other skin imperfections.

Colour correct

Allow your primer to dry for a minute or two before applying relevant colours to your area of concern. There aren’t any specific spots where you should always apply colour corrector. It all depends on where your skin concern is.

To blend out the colourful concealer, you can use your fingers, a brush, or a sponge; use whichever tool works best for you. It’s fine if there’s still a tint on your skin after blending; your foundation and concealer will help cover that up.

Buff and blend

Apply your favourite foundation to your skin with the large, flat-topped head. For a flawless, poreless-looking, airbrushed, natural matte finish, blend the formula outwards from the centre of your face.

Concealer

Apply concealer under the eyes and in other areas of the face where you want more coverage, paying special attention to where you used your colour corrector. A concealer with a creamy full-coverage formula is ideal for creating a flawless canvas.

Set your base

Set your flawless makeup in place with a setting powder to reduce shine, and apply it under your eyes, around your nose, and anywhere else you used concealer for a dreamy soft-focus finish!

Grab the best colour corrector palettes

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock