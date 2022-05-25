These magical blotting papers will keep the noon shine at bay

Even the best oil-fighting primers, oil-free foundations, and setting powders can’t always keep that noon shine from creeping up on your forehead, around your nose, and all over your face. That’s where blotting papers come in. Continue reading to learn more about these magical sheets.

Blotting paper should be your top pick when you don’t want to bother with powder or just forget to carry the setting product. These are made of an extra-absorbent material that often contains rice, cotton, and even flax seed. These sheets, like powder or any other oil-absorbing product on the market, work by absorbing excess sebum on the face, making it look and feel more matte. Also, t hey don’t mess with your makeup and are portable, making them ideal for mid-day touch-ups.

Best blotting papers to have in your kit

Scroll through to see our top selections for achieving shine-free skin.