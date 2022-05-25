These magical blotting papers will keep the noon shine at bay

Even the best oil-fighting primers, oil-free foundations, and setting powders can’t always keep that noon shine from creeping up on your forehead, around your nose, and all over your face. That’s where blotting papers come in. Continue reading to learn more about these magical sheets.
Blotting paper should be your top pick when you don’t want to bother with powder or just forget to carry the setting product. These are made of an extra-absorbent material that often contains rice, cotton, and even flax seed. These sheets, like powder or any other oil-absorbing product on the market, work by absorbing excess sebum on the face, making it look and feel more matte. Also, t hey don’t mess with your makeup and are portable, making them ideal for mid-day touch-ups.
Best blotting papers to have in your kit
Scroll through to see our top selections for achieving shine-free skin.
Green tea blotting paper is infused with natural green tea extracts and 100 percent pure pulp. Specially developed for hot and humid environments, this delicate paper is ideal for oily skin. The paper absorbs excess oil and dirt from the surface of your skin. The green tea flecks and extracts have skin purifying qualities and cure acne. It removes the excess shine from the face and gives a subtle matt look. It is alcohol-free, natural, paraben-free, cruelty-free, mineral oil-free and anti-inflammatory.
If you have oily skin and don’t like the effect of powder, then Matte Blotting Paper is the perfect way to zap shine without layering on lots of product. The 100% pure pulp paper effectively soaks up sebum without taking your make up off with it – plus the green tea extract works to get skin looking refreshed and rejuvenated.
These blotting papers are well regarded for their ability to remove excess oil from the skin, leaving behind a soft-feeling, matte-looking complexion. The papers are made of 100% natural abaca leaf and gold flakes, and they absorb oil without interfering with your makeup. They’re devoid of synthetic fragrances, powder, and mineral oil, making them ideal for sensitive skin—plus, they’re biodegradable.
Do you have a 10-step K-beauty routine? Include these blotting sheets in the action. The ultra-thin sheets quickly remove extra shine without affecting your makeup, so you can be confident that your foundation will not be ruined.
Natural Facial Oil Blotting Paper is a skincare product which is pocket friendly, literally! It can be carried in your pocket and is highly cost effective. The light blotting paper is a sure shot formula to reduce sebum production on your face and make it fresh and dry at any point of time. The sheet removes excess oil and impurities from the face making it shine free.
Too Cool For School brings you a glamorous way to blot excess oil and shine with the Dinoplatz Brachiosaurus Blotting Paper. These 100% natural papers immediately absorb oil, mattify, and soften the skin while leaving your makeup looking flawless.
