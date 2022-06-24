Add a little glitz and glam to your lids with these shimmery eyeshadows

Matte, neutral eyeshadow looks have long been favoured, but don’t overlook the potential of shimmer eyeshadow. Why not add a little sparkle to your lids the next time you want to have some fun with your eye makeup? And, no, this glamorous fad isn’t limited to a certain age group! We’re certain that with the right techniques, anyone can pull off shimmery eyeshadow. So, are you ready to embrace a little sparkle and glam at your next event? Read on to get your hands on the finest shimmer eyeshadows.

Shimmer eyeshadows have made a major comeback

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makeup Artist Patrick Ta (@patrickta)

Shimmer eyeshadow has made a big comeback recently, due to our fascination with the Tv series Euphoria and Bling Empire. We’re all becoming more daring with our makeup than ever before. Trying with different textures, bright colours, and bare skin, and the end result is one hell of a Pinterest inspiration board.

These shimmery accents took on a whole new dimension on the runways this season. The prismatic glow was everywhere, from the bodies bathed in shimmer to the swathed gazes on the runways of major fashion houses. Call it the Euphoria effect or our culture’s ongoing quest for fantasy and escapism, but there’s no shortage of creative ways to wear glitter. And, with the holiday season fast approaching, why not reset your makeup bag?

How to choose the right eyeshadow palette?

When it comes to eyeshadow, there are a plethora of palettes in various colours and textures to choose from. It might be difficult to know what to look for and how to apply eyeshadow. Here are some pointers to help you choose the best eyeshadow.

For beginners: An eye shadow palette with a handy chart and directions is a must-have, especially if you haven’t done your eye makeup in a long time.

Examine the quality: Avoid eye shadow palettes that provide a large range of colours but no quality. Look for ones with fewer colours yet great pigmentation. Make an informed decision. Look for reviews to help you choose the best brand for you. Also, make sure you acquire the proper colour combinations in one palette, such as bright and dark or shimmer and neutral.

Before making a decision, know the different types: There are several types of eyeshadow on the market, such as pressed powder eyeshadow, liquid eyeshadow, stick eyeshadow, and others. You may easily purchase the one you prefer the best.

The right texture will make your eye makeup seem flawless: If you want to enhance your eye makeup and dazzle like a diva, use shimmer eye shadows with light reflecting particles. Use it to give a sparkling effect to your eye makeup. As a base, water or setting spray can be used.

Are shimmer eyeshadows still in trend?

Remember when it was hip to layer metallic sheen on your lids? This 1990s fashion style is here to stay. Shimmer has been seen on every major beauty influencer and star, including Lily James, Jourdan Dunn, Lizzo, Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna. This was the cool girl aesthetic of the 1990s, frequently paired with a thick liner or massive lashes. It was about embracing the feminine while giving it a Seattle grunge scene vibe.

Why is it still considered a fad? According to makeup artists, it’s a result of the Euphoria craze — the sparkle, individuality, and statement – all contribute to the empowerment of wearing something bold and fun.

#GoBoldOrGoHome: Cop these best shimmer eyeshadows

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/deepikapadukone