Transparent eyeliner: How to DIY this trending beauty hack

Have you tried transparent eyeliner this summer yet? It’s all the rage on TikTok (Yes, it’s not available in India but you’ll find posts on Instagram as well).

Here’s how and why, as well as a few tips and tricks for if you’d like to wear it yourself.

TikTok users are getting creative in their quest for more natural beauty looks, sharing all kinds of tips, each more original than the next. The latest hack is called transparent eyeliner, and involves creating a doe-eyed look without plastering on layers of make-up. Confusing, but really quite effective.

Will foundation, concealers and the likes manage to survive the pandemic? Nothing is less certain at a time when makeup is about all things natural. If some women have completely given up on makeup, others are turning to tricks that hide their imperfections and highlight their assets without plastering on the product. One such trick is transparent eyeliner, which is going down a storm on the Chinese social network.

How to DIY the transparent eyeliner hack

Barely there makeup

Only TikTok users could have come up with a trend for “transparent” makeup. After all, what could be more natural-looking than that? After emerging around a month ago, the phenomenon has become so big that the #transparenteyeliner hashtag now counts no less than 1.7 million views. And if the origin of the trend is attributed to TikTok user and eye makeup specialist May Akhtar (on Instagram as @maytahmi), there are now plenty of videos on the subject on the social network, reflecting the scale of the craze for this original technique.

The idea is essentially to hack the original eyeliner technique by drawing a virtually transparent line in the shape of your choice. But here, instead of drawing a line, or a flick or wing, with a black or coloured liner, the idea is to use a neutral shade, as light as possible, in the place of traditionally more visible colours.

Specifically, May Akhtar uses a light shade of concealer to draw on winged eyeliner effect. Unlike what you’re probably used to doing, here, you don’t fill in the “wing,” but just create an outline, then blend the product outwards to highlight the shape. And that’s it. In a very subtle — but not so transparent — way, eyes appear enlarged and enhanced without looking too made-up. A ‘natural’ technique that’s perfectly fitting for the summer season. To your makeup brushes!

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.