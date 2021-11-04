Trendy beauty products that have taken the internet by storm in 2021

The internet has always been the best market for products to market themselves. The pattern is that once an internet sensation/influencer vouches for a particular service or product that is different from the ordinary, it is only a matter of time before it becomes a trend.

With big platforms like Instagram and TikTok where it is all about the trends, for a brand or product to get a good review becomes a huge deal. They soon become viral, and everybody wants to get their hands on them. We did a quick legwork to find the trendiest beauty products of 2021.

Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey

This product got the internet in a frenzy. This decades-old product has suddenly piqued the interest of the internet, with the no-makeup-makeup look becoming the new appearance people prefer. Although it might look daunting, this berry coloured lipstick looks like the perfect shade for everyone who uses it, regardless of skin tone and hue. In September, makeup influencer Mikayla Nogueira had posted about this product. Many people realized that they had used the same product long before it gained its current fame, becoming a sudden trend. It shows how the internet can revitalize even the oldest of products.

Youthforia’s BYO Colour Changing Blush Oil

This product is the world’s first colour changing blush oil. This green-tinted product is again the kind that looks flawless on all skin types and tones. Infused with 20 plant-based antioxidant-dense oils, not only does this product give a natural flush to your face but also keeps it healthy. This buildable and blendable product reacts to the skins’ natural pH to give the perfect but unique flush. The creator Fiona Co Chan founded Youthforia in 2020. Apart from being sustainable, her products allow you to sleep in with them.

Revlon’s Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller

If you have super oily skin, this product would be a definite godsend! This product absorbs all the oil from your skin with just one roll. Although the natural oil on your skin might give you a dewy look, an extreme amount might make your makeup look cakey. Nearly automatically, when you swipe at the oiliest areas of your face, such as the T-zone and areas near the nose, the oil is removed, smoothening out the skin. It’s like a miniature wand-making this trendy product a favourite for all!

Kaja Beauty’s Cheeky Stamp

Kaja Beauty has a range of products that are viral because of its adorable packaging. Its products are quite popular because of the eye-pleasing colours and forms they come in. One of their viral products would be their heart-shaped stamp blush. With the cutest heart-shaped applicator, this cushion-blush provides a natural glow but can also be bold with its capability of being blendable. This product is a complete package with its aesthetic packaging, pigment and the product being cruelty-free and vegan.

Kat Von D’s Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm

Another vegan product gone viral is this foundation and has another reason for its virality as well. This factor is something that almost everyone looks for when searching for the perfect foundation: Coverage. This skin-perfecting foundation balm covers any pigmentation, blemish, and even tattoos! A little goes a long way with this product, making it last longer, which is another positive. You would no longer have to layer your foundation, causing it to look cakey to achieve full coverage. It consists of 40 lightweight shades that blend easily and is infused with apple extracts, thus the name.

Hero Image: Courtesy Trendish Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Clinique Instagram.