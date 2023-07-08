Plump & pouty: Enhance your lips with makeup for a fuller, more luscious look

Discover the secrets of achieving plump, fuller lips with makeup. Learn how to prep, line, highlight, and choose the right products to create the illusion of volume. Elevate your beauty game with these tips and techniques. Having plump, luscious lips is a coveted beauty trend that can enhance your overall appearance and boost your confidence. While not everyone is blessed with naturally full lips, the power of makeup can help you achieve the desired look. In this article, we will explore what plump lips are and delve into the art of creating fuller-looking lips using makeup techniques that can transform your pout from ordinary to extraordinary. What are plump lips?

Image: Courtesy priyankachopra/Instagram

Plump lips refer to lips that appear full, voluminous, and alluring. They are often associated with youthfulness, sensuality, and a vibrant facial aesthetic. Many factors contribute to naturally plump lips, such as genetics, hydration, and collagen production. However, even if you don’t have naturally full lips, you can still achieve the appearance of plumpness through the magic of makeup.

Plump up your pout: Makeup techniques for fuller lips

Prep and hydrate

Before applying any makeup, it’s crucial to prepare your lips properly. Start by exfoliating them gently to remove any dead skin cells, using a lip scrub or a soft toothbrush in circular motions. This step will ensure a smooth canvas for your makeup application. Next, moisturise your lips with a hydrating lip balm or a lip mask to enhance their natural plumpness.

Foundation and concealer

Creating a flawless base is essential to make your lips appear fuller. Apply a small amount of foundation or concealer to your lips and blend it outwards to neutralise any discolouration or unevenness. This step helps to provide a smooth and even-toned base for the subsequent lip products.

Lip liner

Using a lip liner is a game-changer when it comes to creating the illusion of plump lips. Choose a shade that matches your natural lip colour or the lipstick you’ll be using. Start by outlining your lips, slightly over-lining them if desired, to enhance their shape. Then, fill in your entire lips with the lip liner. This will act as a base and prevent the lipstick from bleeding or feathering.

Highlighting

Adding a touch of highlighter can further accentuate the plumpness of your lips. Apply a tiny amount of shimmery highlighter or a light eyeshadow to the centre of your cupid’s bow (the V-shaped area on your upper lip) and the centre of your lower lip. This technique creates an illusion of depth and volume, making your lips appear fuller and more pronounced.

Lipstick

Choose a lipstick shade that complements your skin tone and aligns with the desired plump lip effect. Opt for lighter, brighter shades as they tend to create an illusion of fullness. Apply the lipstick evenly, filling in your lips, and blend it seamlessly with the lip liner. Matte lipsticks can provide a more pronounced effect, but glossy or satin finishes can also contribute to a plumper appearance.

Gloss

To take your plump lip effect to the next level, add a touch of lip gloss to the centre of your lips. The reflective properties of gloss create an extra dimension, making your lips appear more voluminous. Apply the gloss only to the centre of your upper and lower lips, gently blending it with the lipstick. Avoid applying gloss to the corners of your mouth to prevent a messy look.

How to achieve fuller lips naturally

Over time, lips can lose volume and appear thinner, but you don’t have to resort to cosmetic surgery or injections to achieve fuller, plumper lips. Read on to explore natural methods to help you enhance the fullness of your lips.

Exfoliate your lips

Exfoliating your lips once a week with a gentle scrub helps remove dead skin cells, allowing moisturisers and lip products to penetrate effectively. This process not only smooths and softens the lips but also revitalises the tissues, stimulating blood flow and giving your lips a slightly plumper appearance.

Apply a moisturising mask

Treat your lips to a moisturising mask by using a cream, a nourishing cloth, or silicone-based products. Leave the mask on overnight or for about ten minutes before gently massaging the excess product into your lips. This deep hydration will soften your lips, providing temporary plumpness.

Bonus tip: Try lip masks containing pepper or chilli pepper for their vasodilating effect, which enhances blood circulation and gives a bulging, coloured effect to your lips for a few hours.

Regular moisturisation

To maintain plump, fleshy lips, regular moisturisation is key. Apply a hydrating lip balm at least three times a day and gently massage it into your lips to promote product absorption and activate blood microcirculation.

Incorporate hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid, naturally present in the body, plays a crucial role in skin hydration. As we age, its production decreases, leading to volume loss and reduced elasticity. Using lip products enriched with hyaluronic acid helps maintain lip hydration, plumpness, and diminish the appearance of fine lines around the lip contour.

Lip gymnastics

Facial exercises can strengthen the lip contour, prevent wrinkles, and increase lip volume. Try these techniques:

1st exercise: Form the letter “O” with your mouth, pushing your lips forward and holding for a few seconds. Repeat about ten times a day.

2nd exercise: Stretch your lips forward by pinching them with your index finger and thumb. Repeat at least four times.

3rd exercise: Press your lips together and hold for ten seconds, repeating this movement about ten times.

4th exercise: Use your thumbs to push the top lip forward from the inside, resisting the movement. Pinch your lips to reshape them. Repeat two to five times.

Use cold therapy

Massage your lips with an ice cube for two minutes. The cold temperature boosts blood microcirculation, giving your lips an instant plumping effect. While the effect is temporary, this technique provides a refreshing sensation and promotes healthy blood flow.

Conclusion

Achieving plump and fuller lips is attainable through various methods. Makeup techniques such as prepping, lining, highlighting, and choosing the right products can create the illusion of volume and enhance the appearance of your lips. Additionally, natural methods offer alternatives for fuller lips, including exfoliating, moisturising, incorporating hyaluronic acid, contouring, lip exercises, and utilising cold therapy. Whether you prefer makeup or natural approaches, you have the tools to unlock the potential of your lips and elevate your beauty game. Embrace your unique features and experiment with these techniques to achieve the plump lips you desire.

Hero Image: Courtesy Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy priyankachopra/Instagram