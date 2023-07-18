Monsoon makeup tips: All you need to rain-proof your glam this season

While the pleasant monsoon brings along some much-needed respite from the scorching summer heat, it also calls for a change in our skincare routines. The wet and humid conditions in the rainy season come with its own set of challenges, which calls for special makeup tips to achieve a flawless look.

Whether you’re out for work or on a date night, the excess moisture in the air can be a constant concern to the longevity of your look. Moreover, there’s also the risk of your makeup becoming flaky or bleeding away if you get caught in a downpour. But does that mean that you cannot step out and enjoy this rejuvenating season in all its beauty? Definitely, not! All you need are a few makeup hacks in your arsenal and you’re good to go.

Why do you need special makeup tips for the monsoon?

Image: Courtesy Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Changing seasons and weather conditions require us to modify our skincare and makeup needs accordingly. For instance, while one needs to use oil-controlling and mattifying makeup products in summer, hydrating and dewy ones make for an ideal choice in winter. Similarly, in monsoon, one needs to use products that stand the test of humidity and stickiness without melting or feathering away.

Using waterproof products is a smart choice this season. But that’s not all. There are numerous other makeup tips as well that help in making your look transfer- and smudge-proof to last all day.

Best makeup tips to swear by this monsoon

Don’t skip skincare

Following a proper skincare routine irrespective of the season is the key to maintaining good dermal health. However, this does not necessarily imply using a lot of products or sticking to an extensive regimen. For monsoon, a minimalistic routine comprising basic products in lightweight textures and formulas is enough.

Cleansing your face twice a day, exfoliating twice a week, keeping your skin hydrated and moisturised, and using sunscreen every day works wonders in providing a healthy base for your makeup.

Lighter formulas for the win

Amid the monsoon humidity, lightweight and gel-based formulas with quick-absorbing consistency work the best. Be it your everyday skincare products or liquid-based makeup products — textures that don’t feel heavy on the skin should always be your go-to. Similarly, switch to a light or medium-coverage hydrating foundation or skin tint that does not feel heavy on the skin.

Primers are a saviour

While you might prefer skipping a primer on a usual day, doing so during monsoon is a big no-no. Not only does a primer even out your skin texture for a flawless base, but it also helps your makeup stick and last long. Moreover, it’ll also stop your foundation from getting runny or settling into fine lines due to humidity.

Ditch foundations

A great alternative to foundation is a hydrating BB or CC cream, or tinted face creams. These products keep your skin moisturised while also providing natural, skin-like coverage that’s super lightweight. You can even conceal blemishes and pigmented areas with a concealer for a flawless finish. Switching to such hydrating and multi-tasking makeup products amid this damp weather allows the skin to breathe.

Setting powder and sprays are unmissable

One of the best tips to ensure your makeup does not budge for hours is to always set it with the help of a loose translucent powder, a mattifying compact or a setting spray. This will ensure everything stays in place even during downpours and will also reduce the need for constant touch-ups.

Smudge-proof your lipsticks

Avoid feathered and bleeding lip colours by choosing a transfer-proof matte lipstick. Glosses and creamy lipsticks are more prone to bleeding in humid weather.

Additionally, if you want to avoid wearing full-coverage lipsticks and go lighter and fuss-free, opt for lip tints as they are light on the lips and do not bleed away.

Use waterproof formulas

Using products with waterproof formulations is one of the best ways to ensure your makeup stays in place all day. For that matter, wearing water-resistant eyeliner and mascara is a must to avoid raccoon eyes in sweaty or damp conditions.

Waterproof makeup set properly with powder or spray makes for a foolproof hack to achieve a look that does melt away in rainy weather.

Manage the excess sweat and shine

Our skin tends to get extra sweaty, shiny and sticky during the monsoon. This makes carrying blotting papers or a volcanic roller in your bag at all times an absolute necessity. These products help in absorbing the excess shine and sebum from the face, lending it a matte and fresh look without hampering your makeup.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Mart Production/Pexels)