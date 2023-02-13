Valentine’s Day makeup ideas to take your look a few notches higher

‘Tis the season of love and that makes it the perfect excuse to go over the top with your valentine makeup looks. Prepare yourself for a lot of pink and red tones, ‘hearts’ inspired eyes, glitter glam and much more! Create charismatic looks while feeling the season of love!

Valentine’s day is right around the corner and one can celebrate it however they want. You can make yourself feel loved in many way, and doing what makes you feel and look good is one of them. Whether it’s a Galentine’s brunch, going on a fancy romantic date, or just staying at home. A flirtatious glam makeup looks for Valentine’s Day is the best way to celebrate, no matter what you plan for the day. Looking your best is the way to go even if it’s just for yourself and to help you turn the glam game on, we’ve compiled some of the best makeup ideas for you to try this week. Be it a classic red lip, natural glam, sultry eyes or some of the trending looks, here’s how you can add a special touch to your valentines look!

Here are some of the valentines makeup ideas to look out for:

Heart Eyes:

Valentine’s Day wouldn’t be complete without a few hearts. Let your makeup scream that it’s the season of love. This Valentine’s Day, be uber creative and use these little pink and red hearts that will make your makeup stand out. Put them across your eyelids or cheeks and give yourself a different look this Valentine’s Day.

Classic red lip :

There is a shade of red for every woman. A classic red lip is always the best and classic choice when in doubt. A classic red lip always elevates the look and makes the lips do all the talking. Pair it with nude eyes, and you’re all set for your valentine’s day.

Pink flush:

There are a hundred shades of soft pink glam when we think of Valentine’s Day makeup. Either an all-pink or all-red look is everyone’s go-to for Valentine’s Day. It looks flirtatious in a subtle way, whether with pink flushed cheeks, a pink eye look, or a subtle pink lip, making it ideal for a daytime date.

All things Glitter:

The perfect time to go all out with glitter is Valentine’s Day. Just by looking at how glittery and shimmery it is, this Valentine’s Day eyeshadow idea makes you feel radiant and pampered.

Sultry Glam:

With a bold smokey eye, you can achieve the ultimate Valentine’s Day look despite the dominance of pink and red. Nude lips Paired with smokey eyes might just be the perfect look for Valentine’s Day.

Pop of colour:

Not into pink and red? you might just need a pop of colour to take your makeup to another level. This lilac and blue eye look can be a great way to add colour to a typical Valentine’s Day look. A stunningly vibrant look is created by combining the blue graphic liner with the lilac eyeshadow.

Soft glam:

We have you covered if you prefer to spend the night at home and order in with your significant other. This soft glam is the look you need to try this Valentine’s Day if you’re the kind of person who likes to keep things simple and doesn’t overdo it.

Bejewelled Eyelids:

This year, embellish your eyelids with jewels to give your Valentine’s Day look a more exquisite feel. This rhinestone-inspired eye look is all glitz and glam if you want to break away from the usual reds and pinks that are worn on Valentine’s Day. Your eyes will stand out in your entire look thanks to the black winged liner and white lower lash line paired with the rhinestones.

Red Liner:

Are you sick of the same old-winged eyeliner? Make use of Valentine’s Day to experiment with basic eyeliner and create a glamorous liner look this year. Try something new with this red eyeliner look instead of your usual black-winged eyeliner. Everything about this look is a win.

Hero Image: Courtesy MakingManhattan Featured Image : Courtesy Xoxomariselaa/IG