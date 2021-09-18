11 homegrown vegan beauty brands you need to know about now

With sustainability on the rise, we’ve all become conscious of what we wear and the products we use. We have now entered an era where environmentally conscious and friendly makeup and skincare products are on the rise. Consumers are now becoming more attentive to the ingredients used and the science behind cosmetics. The change in mindset has put vegan beauty in the spotlight. Here are 11 vegan beauty brands in India that are worth trying!

Vegan cosmetic brands completely ward off the use of any animal products or their by-products and come with a plethora of health benefits for your skin. It provides a natural source of nourishment made from plants and minerals coupled with safe and tested ingredients. They contain no harmful chemicals and if you have you have sensitive skin, they’re just perfect for you. Gentle formulas and cruelty-free products and are gluten-free, too. They are sustainable for you and the environment, what’s not to love?