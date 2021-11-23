Californa-based brand Victoria’s Secret launches its first-ever beauty e-commerce store in India. The leading intimates label has launched the site exclusively, in partnership, with franchisee retailer Major Brands (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Exclusive in India: Victoria’s Secret beauty e-store is here!

The e-store, officially launched on November 22, will house the brand’s famous fragrances, natural beauty body care, mist collections, accessories, and PINK beauty collections. While the brand enters the market with a digital focus on the beauty business, Victoria’s Secret and Major Brands have confirmed plans to launch full assortment lingerie brick and mortar stores in Mumbai in summer 2022.

Victoria’s Secret is the world’s largest intimate speciality retailer, specialising in modern, fashion-inspired collections such as signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. With award-winning scents, such as Bombshell, Tease, and Heavenly, Victoria’s Secret Beauty is America’s ace fragrance brand. They empower everyone to discover and embrace a routine that makes them feel their best, with an ever-changing collection of beauty essentials, including Eau de perfumes, mists, candles, and more. From the latest handbags to the best cosmetic cases and more, Victoria’s Secret Beauty’s fashion-forward accessories add a touch of elegance and flair to any outfit.

The brand claims to have nearly 1,400 retail stores worldwide and a workforce of more than 25,000 people, a majority of whom are women. It is determined to inspire women everywhere via products and experiences that uplift and champion their journey. And also build lifelong relationships and advocate for positive change.

All images: Courtesy Victoria’s Secret